Considering the club is talking to Milner about an extension you should probably put him back into your lists.



We spoke to Gini about a new deal too. Hard to predict whether Milner renews or not. He's almost certainly looking at a lower wage, although I don't think that'll be at the forefront of his concerns. It's more likely around playing time, and even though he's still used by us plenty you'd assume that there would be a reduction next season (especially if he's aware whether we're aiming to bring another midfielder in). I think he'll feel capable of starting most weeks, and there's bound to be a PL team willing to bring someone of his experience in. Most importantly, I think he feels he has several years left so he'd maybe rather go somewhere that's offering him a two-year deal rather than stay here where there's (apparently) only a one-year extension on offer.