« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 774395 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17640 on: Yesterday at 08:58:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm
Nothing signed yet so there's still time.

And they only want 34 million pounds apparently, right in our sweet spot price-wise.
I doubt Liverpool paying that for somebody who not the finished product also his position/Role is likely blocked too
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17641 on: Yesterday at 09:19:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:29:06 pm

People were saying we don't pay 50m for a player with one elite half a season in the Portuguese league either, ultimately nobody knows who or what we are willing to pay for.
This is true but he had multiple seasons in porto will probably decent data and he finally found his final 3rd ability. Also have CL, International data for him. He also just turned 25. Plus along with the Stats data Liverpool have 2 former Porto coaches in Pep and Vitor Matos and Vitor watches all off the Porto games(likely some on replay) along with probably has friends that are still coaches at Porto. They had a lot of Info on him.
Portuguese league is much close to French league then any top 4 league Austria league is below Dutch league in ranking.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17642 on: Yesterday at 09:23:01 pm »
Is it possible to make Klopp's statement on the club's spend ability the header on each page in this thread? Honestly would save so much time and energy especially when the window is open.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17643 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm »
I think the squad is at a point we may not need to sign anyone in the summer(bar Carvahlo).
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17644 on: Yesterday at 09:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm
I think the squad is at a point we may not need to sign anyone in the summer(bar Carvahlo).
It a Keita Questions imo. If he not resigning if they can get the MFer they want a summer early they do it. If he extends not sure how needed another Mfer is right away. Thiago/Keita/Jones/Elliott/Hendo/Morton with Ox/Taki also being help there probably more then enough.
Only other question is 3rd GK does Adrian stay or they find another old vet or do the Depth at GK find.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17645 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm
Nothing signed yet so there's still time.

And they only want 34 million pounds apparently, right in our sweet spot price-wise.

He is a very talented player, but after Diaz and Carvalho, we won't be signing an attacker in the near future ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17646 on: Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm
I think the squad is at a point we may not need to sign anyone in the summer(bar Carvahlo).

Once we sign Carvalho, we will have to see what we are going to do with Origi, Minamino, Phillips, Adrian, Davies, Ojo, Woodburn, N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Den Berg and the likes, who won't be in our first 22. Selling all those players won't be easy, and some of them (especially the younger ones) might end up on loan. Once we resolve that, we might try to upgrade our first 22, and that won't be easy ...

Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah

Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott

Keita - Thiago - Henderson - AOC

Robertson - Tsimikas - Fabinho - TAA

Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher

Personally, I'd like to hear people's opinion on what spot in our first 22 we should upgrade in the summer, once we sign Carvalho and sell the fringe players ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:16 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17647 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm »
We definitely need another 8. Not necessarily of a higher quality, although I think we need some increased physicality, but definitely in terms of durability.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17648 on: Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm
We definitely need another 8. Not necessarily of a higher quality, although I think we need some increased physicality, but definitely in terms of durability.

Looking at our depth chart, I think that we actually need a player who can deputize for both Fabinho and TAA. Our depth at the advanced midfield positions is pretty good, and I really don't want to cut the playing time of Jones and Elliott. I have suggested Boubacar Kamara (out of contract in the summer), but it would be nice to hear other suggestions ...

https://youtu.be/IrOUD7YbeAo

Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah

Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott

Keita - Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson

Robertson - Tsimikas - Kamara - TAA

Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17649 on: Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm
I think the squad is at a point we may not need to sign anyone in the summer(bar Carvahlo).
We absolutely need another midfielder, hopefully one who can play as the 8. Keita, Ox and Thiago miss too many games to be relied on, Curtis is not quite there yet, Hendo is having form issues and Milner is not certain to be here next season. The only steadfast we have is Fabinho.

Carvalho and an all action midfielder (Bellingham would be amazing but unlikely) should be our priority this Summer.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17650 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
We need someone who can come in for Fabinho and the level to not drop as much as it has done when hes been unavailable. So a 6 who can also play 8 would be my first choice. I think we can cover right back even though there will be a significant drop off if Trent is out, I just dont see it as crucial to how the team performs as a whole.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17651 on: Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
We need someone who can come in for Fabinho and the level to not drop as much as it has done when hes been unavailable. So a 6 who can also play 8 would be my first choice. I think we can cover right back even though there will be a significant drop off if Trent is out, I just dont see it as crucial to how the team performs as a whole.

Why not a No.6 who can also cover for Trent? Someone like Fabinho, only younger? We do have Thiago, Henderson, Keita, AOC, Jones and Elliott for the No.8 positions, after all ...
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17652 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm
I think the squad is at a point we may not need to sign anyone in the summer(bar Carvahlo).

I think well want to make an addition in midfield, but a lot will depend on the futures of Milner, Keita and Ox. It could be that all three are still here next season, but it doesnt strike me as the likeliest scenario.

Id be very surprised if we didnt finish the summer making at least one significant signing beyond Carvalho.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17653 on: Today at 12:11:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm
Why not a No.6 who can also cover for Trent? Someone like Fabinho, only younger? We do have Thiago, Henderson, Keita, AOC, Jones and Elliott for the No.8 positions, after all ...

Morton?
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17654 on: Today at 12:26:41 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:29:06 pm

People were saying we don't pay 50m for a player with one elite half a season in the Portuguese league either, ultimately nobody knows who or what we are willing to pay for.

Im quite confident we can rule out that the club wouldnt go huge on Adeyemi, as amazing a talent he is unless he have a favourable contract situation. Comparing him to a 25yo whos got several seasons of first-team football and top scored at a Copa America isnt exactly oranges and apples, not to mention we got him at below-market rate (£37.5m up-front).
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17655 on: Today at 02:58:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm

Personally, I'd like to hear people's opinion on what spot in our first 22 we should upgrade in the summer, once we sign Carvalho and sell the fringe players ...

To my mind Ox and Keita are vulnerable, mostly due to durability. I would upgrade the midfield in exchange for one or both of them.

Lots of possible names out there. Plus some we arent especially aware of.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17656 on: Today at 04:28:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm
Once we sign Carvalho, we will have to see what we are going to do with Origi, Minamino, Phillips, Adrian, Davies, Ojo, Woodburn, N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Den Berg and the likes, who won't be in our first 22. Selling all those players won't be easy, and some of them (especially the younger ones) might end up on loan. Once we resolve that, we might try to upgrade our first 22, and that won't be easy ...

Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah

Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott

Keita - Thiago - Henderson - AOC

Robertson - Tsimikas - Fabinho - TAA

Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher

Personally, I'd like to hear people's opinion on what spot in our first 22 we should upgrade in the summer, once we sign Carvalho and sell the fringe players ...
CB-Keep everybody, LB is fine, RB-Hendo/Bradley as Backup should be fine. 6- Hendo, Thiago, Morton backup should be good enough.
8/10 - Roles Thiago,Keita, Jones, Elliott, Hendo, Morton, Ox(if he stays), Taki probably enough but I think this depends on Keita imo does he get an renew. If he does probably not needed but could be a good idea if the right guys out. No Renewal If you can get replacement in a year early do it.
Front Line nothing needs to be added, wont shock me if Mane or Firmino is sold(if there an offer) but would have no problem keeping them
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,297
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17657 on: Today at 05:22:50 am »
Klopp has hinted at a new contract for Milner so that might influence the situation. In my opinion we have too many midfielders and think its because we know the durability is not great.

If we sign Carvalho and dont loan him out then he is another option. On that basis and even if we lost Keita and Ox, we probably wouldnt need another midfielder.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,292
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17658 on: Today at 05:24:48 am »
Weird feeling knowing that any signing we make from now on will outlast Klopp
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17659 on: Today at 05:37:46 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:24:48 am
Weird feeling knowing that any signing we make from now on will outlast Klopp
Unless Klopp wants to stay longer
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,297
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17660 on: Today at 05:43:26 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:37:46 am
Unless Klopp wants to stay longer

I get the feeling that he might if we sign a few more players. He is quite the people person and having the opportunity to work with a number of new people might actually motivate him to stay on.

However thats just a theory really as I expect he will leave at the end of his contract.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17661 on: Today at 05:50:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:43:26 am
I get the feeling that he might if we sign a few more players. He is quite the people person and having the opportunity to work with a number of new people might actually motivate him to stay on.

However thats just a theory really as I expect he will leave at the end of his contract.
I expect him to take sabbatical when his contract is up, however he may change his mind.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17662 on: Today at 07:35:47 am »
Henderson proved Klopp wrong about him being able to play as an 8 when Fabinho got established and Henderson found himself out of the team but the older he gets the closer he comes to needing to move back to being a 6. I don't know if that's happened yet but it does mean that Henderson is going to be our backup to Fabinho going forward. So we don't really need a 6 who can play at 8.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17663 on: Today at 08:04:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:43:26 am
I get the feeling that he might if we sign a few more players. He is quite the people person and having the opportunity to work with a number of new people might actually motivate him to stay on.

However thats just a theory really as I expect he will leave at the end of his contract.

I'd like Klopp to train Trent as his replacement.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17664 on: Today at 08:08:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:22:50 am
Klopp has hinted at a new contract for Milner so that might influence the situation. In my opinion we have too many midfielders and think its because we know the durability is not great.

If we sign Carvalho and dont loan him out then he is another option. On that basis and even if we lost Keita and Ox, we probably wouldnt need another midfielder.

If we sold both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita in the summer, we would absolutely sign another midfielder even if we signed Carvalho and renewed Milly's contract. I don't think there is any doubt about that whatsoever imo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Up
« previous next »
 