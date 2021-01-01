It good to have them you want experienced with younger player. Klopp also not fully responsible for the roster. Keep all of Mane/Firmino/Salah would be awesome but he talks about Diaz being a later Bloomer, same could be said of Mo not playing a lot from 20-22 too. From a team building having a early 30 player with younger players seems smart too. All 3 seems unideal.

You want an older vet with the guys in what supposed to be prime. It why they signed Henderson, and I expect Virgil to be at Liverpool till he retires, Alisson also probably too.



I know that people are dismissing the idea of Firmino back in midfield, but we have actually been able to see Klopp's first try against Cardiff for about 12 minutes, when Diaz was introduced replacing Jones, and Firmino was pulled back to midfield. I expect that we will see more of that in the coming months. There is absolutely no reason to think that Firmino can't be an effective advanced No.8 in our system. In fact, I think that by playing there, he can give us something that we are lacking from our other midfilders ...