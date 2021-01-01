« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17560 on: Today at 12:36:35 am
Anyway, it seems that my faith in Van den Berg was not unfounded ...

https://www.pne-online.net/forum/index.php?threads/best-trio-of-loanees.3435469/post-4149948
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17561 on: Today at 12:44:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:36:35 am
Anyway, it seems that my faith in Van den Berg was not unfounded ...

https://www.pne-online.net/forum/index.php?threads/best-trio-of-loanees.3435469/post-4149948
Thanks for the link. Great to see he's doing so well and is so highly thought of.

By the way from that thread:

I thought I was on RAWK, still  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17562 on: Today at 01:28:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:18 am
Interesting take from Jurgen on the players over 30 ...

https://twitter.com/carlmarkham/status/1492627072929308675
It good to have them you want experienced with younger player. Klopp also not fully responsible for the roster. Keep all of Mane/Firmino/Salah would be awesome but he talks about Diaz being a later Bloomer, same could be said of Mo not playing a lot from 20-22 too. From a team building having a early 30 player with younger players seems smart too. All 3 seems unideal.
You want an older vet with the guys in what supposed to be prime. It why they signed Henderson, and I expect Virgil to be at Liverpool till he retires, Alisson also probably too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17563 on: Today at 01:46:20 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:28:19 am
It good to have them you want experienced with younger player. Klopp also not fully responsible for the roster. Keep all of Mane/Firmino/Salah would be awesome but he talks about Diaz being a later Bloomer, same could be said of Mo not playing a lot from 20-22 too. From a team building having a early 30 player with younger players seems smart too. All 3 seems unideal.
You want an older vet with the guys in what supposed to be prime. It why they signed Henderson, and I expect Virgil to be at Liverpool till he retires, Alisson also probably too.

I know that people are dismissing the idea of Firmino back in midfield, but we have actually been able to see Klopp's first try against Cardiff for about 12 minutes, when Diaz was introduced replacing Jones, and Firmino was pulled back to midfield. I expect that we will see more of that in the coming months. There is absolutely no reason to think that Firmino can't be an effective advanced No.8 in our system. In fact, I think that by playing there, he can give us something that we are lacking from our other midfilders ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17564 on: Today at 02:52:20 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:46:20 am
I know that people are dismissing the idea of Firmino back in midfield, but we have actually been able to see Klopp's first try against Cardiff for about 12 minutes, when Diaz was introduced replacing Jones, and Firmino was pulled back to midfield. I expect that we will see more of that in the coming months. There is absolutely no reason to think that Firmino can't be an effective advanced No.8 in our system. In fact, I think that by playing there, he can give us something that we are lacking from our other midfilders ...
So a position that requires more running on a position that they haven't played. He not going to turn into a controller type MF at age 30, he can play 10 type MF but he always been better in the spot attacking btw the 6 and Cbs. I would rather just play Jones there then Firmino. Also Elliott super creative MF.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17565 on: Today at 04:31:50 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:46:20 am
I know that people are dismissing the idea of Firmino back in midfield, but we have actually been able to see Klopp's first try against Cardiff for about 12 minutes, when Diaz was introduced replacing Jones, and Firmino was pulled back to midfield. I expect that we will see more of that in the coming months. There is absolutely no reason to think that Firmino can't be an effective advanced No.8 in our system. In fact, I think that by playing there, he can give us something that we are lacking from our other midfilders ...

A lot more running in the 8
