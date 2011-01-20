« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Great insights from the boss. Reminds me of Robbos introduction. Took a while but what a success that has been. I think Klopp has given a framework to answer a lot of the doubts or opinions we have about money/value/timing etc. of our signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Liverpool's transfer strategy.

Thanks for that. Great stuff from Klopp as per usual.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Good interview from Klopp - although he remains very good at talking without saying too much of course.
That said its nice to read in generalities what we know from his actions throughout his career that he enjoys the market and building a squad through the market and finding, secruing outstanding talents and the challenge of the process
He's often very dismissive about transfers in press conferences and that's long been wrongly intepretped by some as a dislike of them when its a dislike of talking about them with the press

What's very impressive / instructive is his willingness to work with and defer to the recruitment and anlaytics side of the club, given when he came into management (pre analytics) and his level of success   - a lot of managers now and in the past wouldn't.
It's one thing for a club to say 'we do the analytics thing we're going to have an edge in recruitment with it' ... its quite another to have a manager that embraces it while being the level of authority figure you need at the top level
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Good interview from Klopp - although he remains very good at talking without saying too much of course.
That said its nice to read in generalities what we know from his actions throughout his career that he enjoys the market and building a squad through the market and finding, secruing outstanding talents and the challenge of the process
He's often very dismissive about transfers in press conferences and that's long been wrongly intepretped by some as a dislike of them when its a dislike of talking about them with the press

What's very impressive / instructive is his willingness to work with and defer to the recruitment and anlaytics side of the club, given when he came into management (pre analytics) and his level of success   - a lot of managers now and in the past wouldn't.
It's one thing for a club to say 'we do the analytics thing we're going to have an edge in recruitment with it' ... its quite another to have a manager that embraces it while being the level of authority figure you need at the top level

He's been a general manager with a remit stretching from top to bottom, and doing it all in practice. My impression is he doesn't want to do that again, and would rather delegate to people who know their stuff, and leave him with room and time to decompress.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
He's been a general manager with a remit stretching from top to bottom, and doing it all in practice. My impression is he doesn't want to do that again, and would rather delegate to people who know their stuff, and leave him with room and time to decompress.

There's a great quote from him a while back where he says something like (paraphrasing) 'Im an expert at maybe 2 things - everything esle other people are experts at so I let them do it'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Good points about Klopp delegating etc. Think Brendan probably got it wrong when he arrived and tried to gain a more fuller control (transfer committee etc) . But to be fair very different setup those days with Ayre etc hanging around and Brendan quite inexperienced. Hope we can inbed current model for next generations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Good points about Klopp delegating etc. Think Brendan probably got it wrong when he arrived and tried to gain a more fuller control (transfer committee etc) . But to be fair very different setup those days with Ayre etc hanging around and Brendan quite inexperienced. Hope we can inbed current model for next generations.

I think thatll be quite easy now Klopp (one of the best managers in world football) has shown that it can work when you trust the experts in the lines of expertise and work with them to be competitive against the financial dopers. If its good enough for Klopp, its good enough for anyone else who thinks theyre worthy of managing us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Great to hear that from Kloppo..

Agreed. If he'd something like weve now made our win big signing for this half of the decade or why aren't we signing players like Sancho and Varane like Man Utd are or the difference between our squad and Chelsea's is sobering I'd be less on board with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I think thatll be quite easy now Klopp (one of the best managers in world football) has shown that it can work when you trust the experts in the lines of expertise and work with them to be competitive against the financial dopers. If its good enough for Klopp, its good enough for anyone else who thinks theyre worthy of managing us.



Its a v good point
Coupled with the ownership seeing such a clear edge through analytics thats been demonstrated on the pitch - dont think theyd ever hire a manger that didnt understand it and want to work with it
