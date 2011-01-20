Good interview from Klopp - although he remains very good at talking without saying too much of course.

That said its nice to read in generalities what we know from his actions throughout his career that he enjoys the market and building a squad through the market and finding, secruing outstanding talents and the challenge of the process

He's often very dismissive about transfers in press conferences and that's long been wrongly intepretped by some as a dislike of them when its a dislike of talking about them with the press



What's very impressive / instructive is his willingness to work with and defer to the recruitment and anlaytics side of the club, given when he came into management (pre analytics) and his level of success - a lot of managers now and in the past wouldn't.

It's one thing for a club to say 'we do the analytics thing we're going to have an edge in recruitment with it' ... its quite another to have a manager that embraces it while being the level of authority figure you need at the top level