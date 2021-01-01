« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:52 pm
Also this.  ;D

Are we really going to get into a De Jong measuring contest with Bayern?

I'll get me coat. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:46:22 pm
The Bobby Clark / Kaide Gordon route's the way to go, pick up the best from the rest and ideally before they're old enough to sign a pro contract.


In theory, yes. But the problem is getting them 1st team gametime, especially when we're competing at the very top for the prime silverware. Their development is therefore potentially stunted and they never become the player they may have done with a sharper development curve that included much more first team football at an earlier age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:51:44 pm
Are we really going to get into a De Jong measuring contest with Bayern?

I'll get me coat. ;D

I was involved in a Dick measuring contest yesterday; she didn't stack up well against other Met Police Commissioners I can tell you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:59:49 pm
I was involved in a Dick measuring contest yesterday; she didn't stack up well against other Met Police Commissioners I can tell you.

No shortage of Dicks there, tbf.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:00:51 pm
No shortage of Dicks there, tbf.

Ain't that the truth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:46:22 pm
The Bobby Clark / Kaide Gordon route's the way to go, pick up the best from the rest and ideally before they're old enough to sign a pro contract.

That's one route.

The other ones are:
-Spend big on youngsters that are making first team appearances but for less-wealthy clubs or lower-division clubs.  Arsenal used to do this all the time with the likes of Walcott, Ramsey, and Ox.  They were all teenagers with first-team appearances for their clubs and made a lot of appearances in their first full season at Arsenal (Walcott - 30+, Ramsey - 20+, Ox - 20+).  We even did this with Jonjo Shelvey.  Fabio Carvalho is a unique case given his contract situation, but he could fit into this group.  Some, like Jude Bellingham, would go elsewhere for opportunities first.  These players are more expensive today, but if they have the quality, even with our squad, they can make an impact relatively quickly.  If they get a PL move first and play well, they quickly become very very expensive.  Michael Olise, only 20, went for just 8 million to Palace this summer.  If he does well there, expect him to cost a fortune, unless...
-Wait for contracts to run down for more proven players.  Saka will have only 2 years left this summer.  Even if he extends to say, 2026, he'd still only be 24 that summer.  Thus, you can still get a young talented player for far less than you'd expect (either a more affordable transfer fee or a free agent tribunal).  This only works if the player is willing to run the contract down and isn't going to take a major deal (Saka may already be on a decent wedge, but most players his age would sign a longer-term deal if it meant a huge pay increase).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:33:19 pm
We don't have any number 8s who can do Keita's job as well as Keita either. But we don't much use that role in midfield. It's pretty well known around the game what we demand of our CMs, and it's not to be a controller/CM playmaker.

We definitely play better when we have Thiago in the midfield.

I think Jones and Elliott have the potential to play in that Naby role, they are both good at ball progression and in tight spaces. Their final ball and goal scoring will improve with age and experience.

However, we don't have a genuine playmaker in the team aside from Thiago. Hendo also has the passing range to switch play, but he is less press-resistant and not as good as Thiago at picking shorter line-breaking passes.

I think De Jong or Pedri would be perfect for us if we could get them in next year or two.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:52 pm
Also this.  ;D


With Pedri, Gavi and Gonzales on their team, Barcelona might decide to sell De Jong in the summer in order to finance the next expensive attacker. Considering thay they've paid 86 million for him, they won't sell on the cheap. In terms of talent and ability, probably the perfect successor for Henderson ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:50:24 pm
With Pedri, Gavi and Gonzales on their team, Barcelona might decide to sell De Jong in the summer in order to finance the next expensive attacker. Considering thay they've paid 86 million for him, they won't sell on the cheap. In terms of talent and ability, probably the perfect successor for Henderson ...

 :lmao Nigel De Jong is more likely

Weve made our win big signing for this half of the decade

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:01:34 pm
:lmao Nigel De Jong is more likely

Weve made our win big signing for this half of the decade

You've fuck all to back up your misery, so do you wanna keep it to yourself as it's becoming tedious now. It's every fucking post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:01:34 pm
:lmao Nigel De Jong is more likely

Weve made our win big signing for this half of the decade

Wait a minute. First it was "We are not making any big signings unless we sell someone important", and now since we have signed Konate and Diaz there is a new theory?
