Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
It really is Carvalho, Bellingham/Tchouameni and Salah contract and we're good to go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:21:13 am
I dont really mean to come across as telling anyone off, and my initial post last night was kind of tongue in cheek after seeing the bench we had.

Until we were on the verge of signing Luis Diaz Im not sure Id closely followed this thread for a long time let alone posted in it. Since then Ive really only posted in the thread in response to posts that still seem to be looking to moan about the owners and their supposed lack of support in terms of our transfer business.

All Im really trying to do is to get those who seem to continually be looking for something to have a moan about, to see that there really isnt a lot to be annoyed about with the club currently and to enjoy what we have

Cool - my response was also tongue in cheek. Though I do love transfers

Suspect this window will have calmed a lot of people down having filled the main gap we had (depth / succession planning up front) though obv some will always be unhappy

As was discussed some people like to talk about how we could improve the squad in the future or the moves the club might make whether were in a strong position or not
It does appear there are some posters that take offence to this (not saying you) which is their perogative but it just feels like they could stay out the transfer thread and discuss the current team elsewhere

We agree its a sensational squad now by any measure
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:11:32 am
Looks a good prospect, doesn't he? Good age, good passer, decent defensive stats in a better Marseille team than we've seen in recent years and his form's been a part of that. He's got more dribbling ability than most deep-lying midfielders, with is great for evading the press or progressing the ball having taken a player out of the game. If you look at retention, progression and ball winning, he's one of only 4 midfielders under 23 in Europe who scores in the top 20% in all categories. The others being Pedri, Bennacer and Bruno Guimaraes, which should give you an idea of his quality.

I do believe that largely, you shouldn't be signing anyone on a free that you wouldn't pay a fee for in the right circumstances. With Kamara, he clearly has talent, he'd be a great squad addition as backup to and rotation option with Fabinho. He's not the biggest but his timing is impeccable, really good interceptor of the ball, reads the game well. I think he and Tchouameni will be mainstays of France's midfield for years to come.

Its a really good point about Bosman transfers, I heard a few comments from various European journalists who pointed out that someone like Zakaria only really had a market because he was coming off contract (as his form post-knee injury didnt warrant it).

If we didn't have Fab I'd say go all in. With Fab, I'd say he's nice to have and the perfect age category to learn off the big man and move into his place in a few years. I'd love him here, don't think he'd do badly for minutes but wouldn't be an automatic starter. I can see Juve going big for him as they love a free agent, or Utd will address an actual need of theirs for once. There's also sense in Man City replacing Fernandinho with him. He'd be great there and would hate for that to be where he ends up. Then there's always the lurking menace of PSG when a young French player is available. I think he has too many options and won't end up with us.

Id be absolutely stunned if he went directly from Marseille to PSG, I dont think its hyperbole to say that such move would cause a riot in Marseille. But I agree that when you combine the fact hes a bit shorter than the ideal Klopp 6 and that hell have some great options where he can get more time in the XI than with us means hell end up elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Joe Gomez has only played 440 minutes this year and was left out of the squad yesterday.  With a couple serious knee injuries already, will he be moved on in the summer?  We all probably thought he was a long term successor to VVD/Matip but has that changed?  He's seemingly 4th choice now as Konate has been picked ahead of him this year. 

He's 24 years old and with his ability he should be playing much more then 440 minutes over half a season. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Joe and Ibou are the long term partnership though.
