Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17400 on: Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm
I was definitely calling for a forward in the summer, especially with the worries over AFCON. But I think it was with the caveat that we moved Origi and/or Minamino on, and we weren't able to do that. In general, I think we've struggled to move on some of our squad players, and that means we can't create room to bring more players in.

So last summer for example, we do Konate because there's not only a need for an additional CB, but also space for one. We don't do a forward because we already have six senior options. We don't do a midfielder because we have eight senior options (including Jones and Elliott there). It's part and parcel of Klopp's philosophy. He's not going to simply bomb out the likes of Minamino, Origi, Keita, Ox etc - and we're not going to accept being undercut on our valuation. So that creates a scenario where they remain at the club, and in turn we lack the flexibility to move in the market.

Coming into this summer, we have some in-built flexibility because we know that both Milner and Origi are leaving on frees. That may have been a factor in our ability to go for Diaz - with him ostensibly taking Divock's place in the squad next season, albeit hopefully playing a lot more minutes in big games.

Similarly, it's why I think we'll see an early-ish move made for a midfielder, because again we know there is already room for them in the squad with Milner's departure. From there, I think any other moves will be dependent on more outgoings - and even then, I think we'd be content not to bring in more players even if we lost a couple more, in part because it will give us a bit more freedom to move early in the following summer window.

This perspective makes a lot of sense..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17401 on: Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm
If we're being pedantic we've already got three CMs who can cover RB as well as a CB

More detailed description: a CM, preferably English, who is younger and can ease into the squad role played by Henderson, who will be primarily defensively focused and whose principal role is to cover the gap left by Trent. Need not be a first choicer from the start. Preferably decent physical attributes and an interest in defending; the drill can be done once he gets here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17402 on: Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm »
Ridle Baku is indeed promising. Didn't realize he has already played for Germany.

Don't think Germany have another good RB apart from him since Kimmich moved to midfield? I remember Can playing there a few times for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17403 on: Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm
This perspective makes a lot of sense..

I think we really suffered in the market last summer from having a surplus of non-homegrown players. It's tricky to extract maximum value for a player if the buying club can see that you're probably not going to be able to register that player. Think there was a point where we were a couple over the allowance, eventually balancing it out by selling Shaqiri and Grujic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17404 on: Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm
More detailed description: a CM, preferably English, who is younger and can ease into the squad role played by Henderson, who will be primarily defensively focused and whose principal role is to cover the gap left by Trent. Need not be a first choicer from the start. Preferably decent physical attributes and an interest in defending; the drill can be done once he gets here.

Yes, we could do with a young English midfielder, being able to defend, pass and cross (to cover Trent) with decent physical attributes and being an all round versatile player.

A shame we didn't clone young Gerrard when he broke through to the first team  ;)

Just kidding.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17405 on: Yesterday at 04:08:46 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm
Yes, we could do with a young English midfielder, being able to defend, pass and cross (to cover Trent) with decent physical attributes and being an all round versatile player.

A shame we didn't clone young Gerrard when he broke through to the first team  ;)

Just kidding.

My point is we don't really need an attacking or particularly creative CM. Given how rare the likes of Gerrard are, I'd look for more of a latter day Henderson or Milner. Someone in their early 20s who should be looking to perform like a 30 year old Henderson given a few months of drill, and maybe aspire to more (like a 25 year old Henderson).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17406 on: Yesterday at 04:10:18 pm »
It's a shame Gallagher is contracted to Chelsea and will probably be part of their squad next season. He's an annoying twat but a good player who'd fulfil a need in our squad.

I do like Ramsey at Villa, Gerrard clearly does, but I think people are being more down on Jones than they should be. He's legitimately one of the best midfielders in his age group in the country and I think he's at the level where the best of his career will be at Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17407 on: Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:17:53 pm
Lucas aside, you can see why.

To be honest, we have made a profit on all of those players, apart from Lucas ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17408 on: Yesterday at 05:58:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on February  6, 2022, 09:18:44 pm
This could be the title for the majority of your posts in here.

We've got a brilliant manager, brilliant players, we're still signing brilliant players, the garden's still going to be rosy even if a cat takes a shit in the corner now and again.
I love the "67" in your username.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17409 on: Yesterday at 06:00:01 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm
Ridle Baku is indeed promising. Didn't realize he has already played for Germany.

Don't think Germany have another good RB apart from him since Kimmich moved to midfield? I remember Can playing there a few times for them.

I guess Lukas Klostermann is the most obvious RB of choice for Germany at the moment, it a problem area for them really, as they just dont have many.  Over recent years theyve used all sorts. Löw of course used a back 3 a lot, but when he used a back 4, Klostermann and Ginter where the two he tended to use I think. Thilo Kehrer and Jonas Hofmann have both playered there as well recently, neither of whom are right backs!

Baku plays midfield and right back pretty much equally for Wolfsburg, Id love to see him play more there for Germany for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17410 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm »
I wondered if someone like Kevin Mbabu would be a shout, who seems to be Wolfsburg's main RB with Baku further forward. Swiss international, some good stats in there and homegrown as he spent his teens at Newcastle. But then I read he's an anti-vaxxer, so no chance.

But would agree with those saying we should try and buy a midfielder who can also play RB. Think if I'm Julian Ward, my priority after securing Carvalho is signing a starting quality midfielder and then a utility squad player who can do both midfield and fullback. That would really complete the squad, IMO, although if we were to get two midfielders (on top of Carvalho) then we'd have to be selling at least one of Keita or Chamberlain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17411 on: Yesterday at 06:42:07 pm »
Can't we just get Kostas to practice with his right foot this coming pre-season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17412 on: Yesterday at 06:49:31 pm »
For any Bundesliga watchers, is Tyler Adams good enough for a utility role?  I know he's played full-back before, but just haven't seen enough of him at the club level to really know.  We have a good relationship with RB Leipzig, and I don't think he'd be that expensive.

But that might also be because he's not that good.
« Reply #17413 on: Yesterday at 06:55:22 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:49:31 pm
For any Bundesliga watchers, is Tyler Adams good enough for a utility role?  I know he's played full-back before, but just haven't seen enough of him at the club level to really know.  We have a good relationship with RB Leipzig, and I don't think he'd be that expensive.

But that might also be because he's not that good.

I dont think hes played much right back, maybe the odd game here or there each season? But yeah, I guess as he can play right sided midfield too, thats a possibility.

I havent seen much of Leipzig this season, in fact, I think Ive seen maybe a game and a halfs worth! They are very low on the list of teams I watch. So no idea how hes getting on, I wasnt very impressed when he burst on the scene, but he was only 18 when that happened. US players get crazily hyped, so that doesnt help, as they barely ever live up to it!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17414 on: Yesterday at 07:04:42 pm »
Just look at the bench tonight and close the thread.

The proof is there in front of your very eyes.

Just let yourselves enjoy it, and forget about transfers for a bit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17415 on: Yesterday at 07:49:18 pm »
Shouts for Milinkovic-Savic are surprising. He's like an FM regen of Fellaini  ;D

I'm a big fan of Ramsey at Villa, looks very good to me.

I'd like our next midfielder signing to be someone who is super quick at covering ground and lives for getting in people's faces. Who's Mascherano's regen in real life?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17416 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:04:42 pm
Just look at the bench tonight and close the thread.



No.
All the lads on the bench tonight were transfers

Transfers rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17417 on: Yesterday at 08:47:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:38:17 pm
No.
All the lads on the bench tonight were transfers

Transfers rock
So youre saying weve made some excellent transfers these past few years to build probably the best squad weve ever had and havent just sat on our hands?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17418 on: Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:47:30 pm
So youre saying weve made some excellent transfers these past few years to build probably the best squad weve ever had and havent just sat on our hands?

I said exactly that this weekend in this thread

Doesnt effect talking about transfers - the club will be planning the summer moves so why not discuss them
Also transfers rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17419 on: Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:14:01 pm
We have scouts in the South American countries since the Rafa years. That is how we have signed the likes of Gonzales, Paletta, Insua, Lucas, Leto, Cavalieri and Coates. Since then, we haven't been shoping in that market ...

Worth noting that many of those players have gone on to have quite respectable careers in their own rights. So, the scouting operation isn't a complete failure as such considering anyone with world-class potential gets hyped to hell and costs 50m these days before they even turn 18.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17420 on: Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm »
That Diaz looked pretty good today, i think we better phase him out before its too late. His contracts up in 5 1/2 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17421 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:04:42 pm
Just look at the bench tonight and close the thread.

The proof is there in front of your very eyes.

Just let yourselves enjoy it, and forget about transfers for a bit

You can enjoy our team winning and still talk about the squad and the possible improvements ...

Milner (36) Free agent
Adrian (35) Free agent
Henderson (31)
Van Dijk (30)
Thiago (30)
Firmino (30)
Matip (30)

Salah (29)
Alisson (29)
Mane (29)
Fabinho (28)
Oxlade-Chamberlain (28)
Karius (28) Free agent
Robertson (27)
Keita (27)
Minamino (27)
Origi (26)
Davies (26)
Jota (25)
Diaz (25)
Tsimikas (25)
Gomez (24)
Phillips (24)
Ojo (24)

Alexander-Arnold (23)
Kelleher (23)
Konate (22)
Woodburn (22)
Jones (21)
R. Williams (21)
Dixon-Bonner (21)
N.Williams (20)
Van den Berg (20)
Morton (19)
Koumetio (19)
Pitaluga (19)
Beck (19)
Elliott (18)
Bradley (18)
Frauendorf (18)
Woltman (18)
Blair (18)
Musialowski (18)
Gordon (17)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17422 on: Today at 12:32:49 am »
You can talk about improvements thats fine, but half the time all that ends up getting discussed is the fact we didnt sign such and such or replace so and so, and we havent built on our success and so on. When it couldnt be clearer that the current squad is one of, if not, the best out there.

Sometimes we just need to be a little bit more satisfied with what we have rather than what we havent and enjoy it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17423 on: Today at 04:04:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:47 am
Did anyone know we've got an Argentinian based scout based in Buenos Aires? The fuck has he be doing all these years?  :o

Only found out this morning because this guy's old man sorted out the Luis Diaz medical back in Argentina.  ;D
couldn't find Messi Sack him  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt... :jong :lmao :spammer :knob
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17424 on: Today at 04:08:56 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:49:31 pm
For any Bundesliga watchers, is Tyler Adams good enough for a utility role?  I know he's played full-back before, but just haven't seen enough of him at the club level to really know.  We have a good relationship with RB Leipzig, and I don't think he'd be that expensive.

But that might also be because he's not that good.
He a 6. He better at that. He going to want to play, he the starting 6 for the USMNT, he wouldn't leave to a spot he not going to play a lot
https://fbref.com/en/players/2b09d998/Tyler-Adams
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17425 on: Today at 04:13:35 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm
More detailed description: a CM, preferably English, who is younger and can ease into the squad role played by Henderson, who will be primarily defensively focused and whose principal role is to cover the gap left by Trent. Need not be a first choicer from the start. Preferably decent physical attributes and an interest in defending; the drill can be done once he gets here.
Would think unless the Staff thinks Morton is more this type of player, Is somebody who is young and is more of passing type MF more in Thiago Mode. I want more data on Elliott but Jones is better at Progressive Dribbling right now, Elliott would guess the same, Keita over 70% in both same with Thiago. I do think Jones can improve their but that should be the focus in MF. Jude and Ramsey are more dribbling then Passing also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17426 on: Today at 07:39:06 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:58:22 pm
I love the "67" in your username.
It's a song name, the 67 has no significance (to me at least)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17427 on: Today at 07:56:53 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:32:49 am
You can talk about improvements thats fine, but half the time all that ends up getting discussed is the fact we didnt sign such and such or replace so and so, and we havent built on our success and so on. When it couldnt be clearer that the current squad is one of, if not, the best out there.

Sometimes we just need to be a little bit more satisfied with what we have rather than what we havent and enjoy it

I've been supporting LFC for 45 years, and I can't remember when we've had a better overall squad. If our main competitors weren't the sportwashers of  Abu Dhabi FC, we would have dominated the league for the past few seasons. We are in the perfect position to keep competing for the top honors, sometimes by adding top players like Konate and Diaz, and sometimes by finding young prospects. Our squad needs just some minor tweaks, and that is the only thing that we could realistically discuss in this thread ...
