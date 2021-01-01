« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17280 on: Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm
Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.

Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.

At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge

We need to win our game in hand against Leeds, beat Man City in our direct encounter, and get 3 points more than them in the other 14 games. Difficult? I suppose. Miracle? Not really ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17281 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Let's look at the business we have done. We signed Thiago, Tsimikas and Jota in 2020-21.

Thiago was the best midfielder in the world when we signed him, when he is fit he still is. Jota was signed for a big fee but has been an incredible success. His underlying numbers are similar to Salah and Halaand this season.Kostas has proven himself to be one of the best back-up LBs we have had in long time.

In 2021-2022 we added Konate and Diaz (maybe Carvalho??)

Remains to be seen how they play out, but these two will be keys when our first team players move on or retire.

In the meantime players like Gordon, Elliott, Morton, and Jones have stepped up.

We have gone from an aging team to one that can put out a U25 team (including 4 teenagers) that can beat most PL teams.

Mate, some people aren't interested in who we signed, they are interested in who we did not sign.. They are constantly about why we didn't sign this replacement, why we didn't make that upgrade and so on, so you have to tweak your argument a little  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17282 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm
We need to win our game in hand against Leeds, beat Man City in our direct encounter, and get 3 points more than them in the other 14 games. Difficult? I suppose. Miracle? Not really ...

Also, barely losing to a sportswashing vehicle should not be a complaint about our transfer activity. One team is cheating and the other is playing the right way. Everyone knows who is who.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17283 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Also, barely losing to a sportswashing vehicle should not be a complaint about our transfer activity. One team is cheating and the other is playing the right way. Everyone knows who is who.

Well, there is a number of our fans who would have liked for the Saudis to take over LFC instead of Newcastle. They are not interested in doing it the right way. They just want their shiny new toys in every transfer window. The Football Manager mentality, I suppose ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17284 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
The Football Manager mentality, I suppose ...

Oh the irony.....You live for the transfer windows! :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17285 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm
Mate, some people aren't interested in who we signed, they are interested in who we did not sign.. They are constantly about why we didn't sign this replacement, why we didn't make that upgrade and so on, so you have to tweak your argument a little  :)

Some people will never be satisfied until we announce Bowen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17286 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm
Some people will never be satisfied until we announce Bowen.

Fuck Bowen, I am still waiting for Quaresma ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17287 on: Today at 12:09:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm
We need to win our game in hand against Leeds, beat Man City in our direct encounter, and get 3 points more than them in the other 14 games. Difficult? I suppose. Miracle? Not really ...

Statements like this make the dropped points against Leicester and Brighton in particular all the more frustrating ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17288 on: Today at 02:18:19 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm
Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.

Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.

At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge

Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.

I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.

Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17289 on: Today at 02:55:44 am »
I don't think FSG are cautious but rely on data just like what they are masters at. Obviously we could have bought a couple new CB last season but then we could not have gotten the best out of Nat and Rhys which we could develop further and even make a profit which is what the owners would prefer anyway. And of course Ibou signing. We dont do knee jerk except for Luis Diaz when the opportunity arises ;D

Covid screws up everything for almost every club except we all know who.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17290 on: Today at 04:44:47 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:55:44 am
I don't think FSG are cautious but rely on data just like what they are masters at. Obviously we could have bought a couple new CB last season but then we could not have gotten the best out of Nat and Rhys which we could develop further and even make a profit which is what the owners would prefer anyway. And of course Ibou signing. We dont do knee jerk except for Luis Diaz when the opportunity arises ;D

Covid screws up everything for almost every club except we all know who.
I dont think Diaz was Knee Jerk just a summer target and the timeline got sped up because of Porto Money issues and Spurs interest
« Reply #17291 on: Today at 04:50:37 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 02:18:19 am
Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.

I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.

Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?
I Love that Klopp will use from the youth system and will trust them. Havnt seen enough from Morton to know if he good enough long term wise but trust the coaching staff and analysts to have enough information in training along with him working on his body with the training staff be able to get that find out.

I think FSG is more Risk-averse they want to get as close to sure in when buying, there has not been since Klopp got here a Big money that didn't work because the player wasn't good enough. It mostly been because of Injury/fitness.
« Reply #17292 on: Today at 07:29:58 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:09:42 am
Statements like this make the dropped points against Leicester and Brighton in particular all the more frustrating ;D
Brentford too.
While it's still mathematically possible, I'm not giving up
« Reply #17293 on: Today at 07:40:59 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm
Some people will never be satisfied until we announce Bowen.

Big JB proving the Underlying Numbers Boys wrong again tonight  1 in 3 from the wing for West Ham. It's almost like Klopp liked him for a reason.
Logged

« Reply #17294 on: Today at 08:07:23 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 02:18:19 am
Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.

I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.

Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?

I'm not sure Elliott is making the point you're hoping here. A transfer for millions of £ at 16/17, even if it's technically decided by tribunal, is still a transfer.
« Reply #17295 on: Today at 08:21:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:07:23 am
I'm not sure Elliott is making the point you're hoping here. A transfer for millions of £ at 16/17, even if it's technically decided by tribunal, is still a transfer.

The point is Elliot wasn't pegged as an 8, as an option in midfield, certainly not by fans before the start of this season. Klopp and the coaching team saw something in him to be a creative midfield force, and boldly started him. He's not a like for like replacement for Gini, but he sure is a solution from within the squad to fill a midfield role.
« Reply #17296 on: Today at 08:29:07 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 08:21:28 am
The point is Elliot wasn't pegged as an 8, as an option in midfield, certainly not by fans before the start of this season. Klopp and the coaching team saw something in him to be a creative midfield force, and boldly started him. He's not a like for like replacement for Gini, but he sure is a solution from within the squad to fill a midfield role.

Some of us were calling Elliott as an 8 right from the beginning but that's irrelevant. We signed a player, presumably to play as an 8 given he came back from loan and immediately started playing there (which suggests Klopp knew something lots of the fans didn't). He did this when we had other options available. This wasn't a case of having a player around the place who it turned out could do a job because we didn't have any other options. This is a case of signing an very highly rated youngster, giving him minutes here and there, sending him on loan and then deciding he was ready to start PL games as an 8, ahead of other options. It really is a story about recruiting brilliantly well and developing players once they've been recruited very cleverly. It's not a story about, 'not needing to make signings', he's literally a signing. That's not to say internal development is irrelevant, it isn't, but using Elliott to downplay the importance of transfers is weird. Or to put it another way, we're very good at this transfer thing. Klopp doesn't just stumble upon players like Elliott on the training pitch one day and think, 'hang on a sec, he could be just the progressive 8 we've been wanting, good job I don't need to go out and buy one.'
« Reply #17297 on: Today at 08:34:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:29:07 am
Some of us were calling Elliott as an 8 right from the beginning but that's irrelevant. We signed a player, presumably to play as an 8 given he came back from loan and immediately started playing there (which suggests Klopp knew something lots of the fans didn't). He did this when we had other options available. This wasn't a case of having a player around the place who it turned out could do a job because we didn't have any other options. This is a case of signing an extremely highly rated youngster, giving him minutes here and there, sending him on loan and then deciding he was ready to start PL games as an 8, ahead of other options. It really is a story about recruiting brilliantly well and developing players once they've been recruited very cleverly. It's not a story about, 'not needing to make signings', he's literally a signing.

But my point was hardly about "not needing to make signings". It's about squad building and development and all round good planning, the point you're making here. Gini left, while not the same type of midfielder, Elliot fills the spot left vacant by Gini in midfield.

My only point about signings is just don't be too hyperfocused on transfers. That's all.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:21 am by Magix »
« Reply #17298 on: Today at 08:46:14 am »
Sure, that's helpful. It's just you contrasted giving Elliott a chance with heading to the market, as if those are 2 different things.
« Reply #17299 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 02:18:19 am
Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.

I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.

Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?

Did Elliott come through our system? No, we signed him, lets stop trying to take credit for developing players who were basically nailed on to be quality

Nat Phillips was a great story but where is he now? Why did we basically replace him with Konate?

Im all for being misty eyed about us developing players through the academy but the reality is you need to vary the approach:

Signing Elliott - great business @ £8M
Signing Konate - great business @ £35M
Signing Jota - great business @ £45M
Hopefully Dias will be an amazing signing too

What I find incredible is the inability for some people on here despite valiant efforts to stop repeating the lie that increased spending automatically = us spending like an oil club, I dont think anyone is arguing for that, what we want is to do more and be more proactive, the club has sat on its hands

the same people vehemently arguing FSG couldnt possibly do anything more a few weeks ago are now delighted we spend massively on Dias, are we City yet?







Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17300 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:46:25 am
Did Elliott come through our system? No, we signed him, lets stop trying to take credit for developing players who were basically nailed on to be quality

Nat Phillips was a great story but where is he now? Why did we basically replace him with Konate?

Im all for being misty eyed about us developing players through the academy but the reality is you need to vary the approach:

Signing Elliott - great business @ £8M
Signing Konate - great business @ £35M
Signing Jota - great business @ £45M
Hopefully Dias will be an amazing signing too

What I find incredible is the inability for some people on here despite valiant efforts to stop repeating the lie that increased spending automatically = us spending like an oil club, I dont think anyone is arguing for that, what we want is to do more and be more proactive, the club has sat on its hands

the same people vehemently arguing FSG couldnt possibly do anything more a few weeks ago are now delighted we spend massively on Dias, are we City yet?

As far as Im concerned they can keep sitting in their hands while were regularly challenging for and winning the biggest trophys and signing some great players
« Reply #17301 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
This is a complete straw man though, no one's ever demanded we go on a petro-level spending spree. Sometimes posters point out an area that needs strengthening and suggest buying a player would be beneficial. When they do, the usual suspects come out of the woodwork, accusing them of being 'transfer-obssessed' or wanting 'shiny new toys' while claiming the club has no money.

Then when the club does buy someone, the second group goes 'See?' while conveniently forgetting all the rants about buying being impossible and only spoiled fans wanting transfers, a narrative that's completely in their own heads.

ding ding ding
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17302 on: Today at 09:23:45 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:46:25 am
increased spending automatically = us spending like an oil club, I dont think anyone is arguing for that

And you never will, because you know full well it'd go down like a lead balloon.

People moaning, and moaning, and moaning, and then a bit more moaning and THEN Liverpool signing Diaz because Spurs essentially forced our hand is NOT any sort of justification that those same moaning, boring muppets have been proven right and the people saying 'I dont know why you're moaning so much, we're fucking great' have been proven wrong.

And actually.....as ever, I'm not really sure I remember the people 'vehemently arguing FSG couldnt possibly do anything more a few weeks ago'. I think your problem, more than probably any other poster in this thread, is that there's a huge amount about football and particularly football finances/signing players that you don't seem to understand. You don't seem to recognise that its a very fluid, constantly changing landscape. In the nicest way possible, in terms of spend, budget, net spend etc I think much of your outlook comes from Football Manager.

All the reports suggest that we didn't have any plan to sign either Diaz or Carvalho in January (Carvalho was always finishing the season at Fulham regardless), and that Spurs making their move and essentially agreeing a discounted fee pushed us forward to moving now rather than later. It suggests that we had the money available, he was our number one target but we'd be making a big move to sign him in the summer rather than in January. That we felt we could cope until then with what we had. So where does that information leave 'the moaners' and 'the people vehemently arguing FSG couldnt possibly do anything more'? Because it seems that had Spurs not made their move, we wouldn't have signed Diaz. So essentially....all parties were wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17303 on: Today at 09:30:27 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
This is a complete straw man though, no one's ever demanded we go on a petro-level spending spree. Sometimes posters point out an area that needs strengthening and suggest buying a player would be beneficial. When they do, the usual suspects come out of the woodwork, accusing them of being 'transfer-obssessed' or wanting 'shiny new toys' while claiming the club has no money.

Then when the club does buy someone, the second group goes 'See?' while conveniently forgetting all the rants about buying being impossible and only spoiled fans wanting transfers, a narrative that's completely in their own heads.

Completely agree. The last paragraph especially is interesting to note whenever it inevitability happens after we splash out on a player. Still remember all the arguments dismissing the need for another striker, and hey presto, we spent on a striker, he was happy to come in and challenge for a spot, eventually he cemented his spot as a starter breaking into our expected front 3. We can always get better, and we can also do so without risking financial decline or trying to emulate clubs like City and Chelsea.
« Reply #17304 on: Today at 09:34:22 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:46:25 am
Did Elliott come through our system? No, we signed him, lets stop trying to take credit for developing players who were basically nailed on to be quality

Nat Phillips was a great story but where is he now? Why did we basically replace him with Konate?

Im all for being misty eyed about us developing players through the academy but the reality is you need to vary the approach:

Signing Elliott - great business @ £8M
Signing Konate - great business @ £35M
Signing Jota - great business @ £45M
Hopefully Dias will be an amazing signing too

What I find incredible is the inability for some people on here despite valiant efforts to stop repeating the lie that increased spending automatically = us spending like an oil club, I dont think anyone is arguing for that, what we want is to do more and be more proactive, the club has sat on its hands

the same people vehemently arguing FSG couldnt possibly do anything more a few weeks ago are now delighted we spend massively on Dias, are we City yet?
There's a few that wouldn't mind oil club spending!
What exactly does "do more and be more proactive mean"? Isn't player development the very essence of doing more? Unless you mean signings of course.

I think you are being extremely disingenuous about Elliot - no player is "nailed on". Even if they have the talent, they need the coaching, then they need a chance, then they need even more coaching. They need a bit of luck too.

You criticise people who claim that those wanting more signings conflate that with oil club spending. Yet also claim that people were vehemently arguing that FSG could do nothing?

What I recall was people explaining to you and others what the financial position may or may not let us do. The fact that they have spent suggests that those running the club are satisfied that we had the headroom both in terms of cashflow and the P&L to do a deal.

I've asked this a few times now, but how should a club like ours, (or any business in any sector for that matter) compete with an entity that has unlimited funds?

Clue: the answer may not be that far from what we are already doing.
« Reply #17305 on: Today at 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:40:59 am
Big JB proving the Underlying Numbers Boys wrong again tonight  1 in 3 from the wing for West Ham. It's almost like Klopp liked him for a reason.

His xg is almost exactly 1 in 3
« Reply #17306 on: Today at 09:53:19 am »
Someone really should go find the posts claiming we wouldnt be able to bring in a 4th forward of the required quality because of (insert whole bunch of reasons here), only for it to happen with Jota. That was such a common sentiment. And those who wanted a Jota type signing were sneered at in various ways.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17307 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
It'd certainly improve the tone of the thread.
« Reply #17308 on: Today at 09:55:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:53:19 am
Someone really should go find the posts claiming we wouldnt be able to bring in a 4th forward of the required quality because of (insert whole bunch of reasons here), only for it to happen with Jota. That was such a common sentiment. And those who wanted a Jota type signing were sneered at in various ways.

Yeah those were funny times, I remember squads from around Europe being posted as "proof" we couldn't do it too, "Bayern haven't got this..." "Real haven't got that..." now we have not 4 but 5  ;D
« Reply #17309 on: Today at 09:58:07 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:53:19 am
Someone really should go find the posts claiming we wouldnt be able to bring in a 4th forward of the required quality because of (insert whole bunch of reasons here), only for it to happen with Jota. That was such a common sentiment. And those who wanted a Jota type signing were sneered at in various ways.

Ill bite. :D

Jota has been an incredible signing. I was fairly happy with it at the time, probably slightly more so than the average reaction on here but I had no idea hed be as good as he was and I doubt the consensus when he signed was that we now had a 4th option at the same standard as the usual front three.

*legs it
« Reply #17310 on: Today at 10:01:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:58:07 am
Ill bite. :D

Jota has been an incredible signing. I was fairly happy with it at the time, probably slightly more so than the average reaction on here but I had no idea hed be as good as he was and I doubt the consensus when he signed was that we now had a 4th option at the same standard as the usual front three.

*legs it

Yeah, I think the consensus was we'd signed someone who was better than Origi/Minamino but not close to the level of Mane, Salah and Firmino. But I don't think the club thought that, which is of course what matters more!
