Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.
I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.
Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?
Did Elliott come through our system? No, we signed him, lets stop trying to take credit for developing players who were basically nailed on to be quality
Nat Phillips was a great story but where is he now? Why did we basically replace him with Konate?
Im all for being misty eyed about us developing players through the academy but the reality is you need to vary the approach:
Signing Elliott - great business @ £8M
Signing Konate - great business @ £35M
Signing Jota - great business @ £45M
Hopefully Dias will be an amazing signing too
What I find incredible is the inability for some people on here despite valiant efforts to stop repeating the lie that increased spending automatically = us spending like an oil club, I dont think anyone is arguing for that, what we want is to do more and be more proactive, the club has sat on its hands
the same people vehemently arguing FSG couldnt possibly do anything more a few weeks ago are now delighted we spend massively on Dias, are we City yet?