« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 753023 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17240 on: Today at 04:54:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:13:36 am
Sure - theres a middle ground though. Our most successful period in 30 years happened when we splurged every window
A couple of points: Firstly, my post was in response to the idea that the media/pundits will by now realise that merely spending lots isn't equivalent to succeeding, after seeing what has happened at Utd and Everton, for example. My point is that they won't care. Despite it being demosntrably clear that just spending a lot of money in an unfocussed way does not equate to success, the media/pundits will still keep lionising such behaviour, for their own reasons, and fans will still continue to believe it.

Secondly, I don't really think that considered, targetted spending qualifies as a 'splurge'. And that's what we tend to do. Our spending is surgical; focussed and well considered, following a recruitment plan . Not spending just for the sake of spending, or worse, 'being seen to spend'.

The problem is that too many of our fans are impatient and transfer-obsessed. They cannot sit still and wait for the plan to develop and come to frution, following its ordered steps. Anytime a period goes by without our spending, which is almost certainly part of the well-considered plan, they go nuts and start predicting doom and gloom and making up absurd, unprovable claims about lack of ambition and owner disengagement and manager not being supported and so on.

Quote
It still feels like theres a need in here to run down transfers / buying players and its still hard to pinpoint where it comes from. I get a distaste for the transfer circus - which I dont share ,love it personally, - but I do get it. But I dont get the need to be holier than thou on transfers (as some often are) where our club is concerned. Weve built this squad principally through the market and continued to do that this window
You say this often but I don't think it's really true. I doubt there's anyone who doesn't love a transfer, or doesn't understand that squad development will always require buying players in. But that's not the same as being transfer-obsessed and losing one's shit everytime a period goes by without a purchase, esp, when in that same period young players have been promoted.

Quote
It seems a pretty legit point of view that the mistake weve made the last two years is not enough churn in the squad which were now addressing
I don't think that's proven at all, but it's the popular narrative. The narrative is always that we are wrong in what we are doing, transfer-wise, and that we never buy enough. And when we do buy it is always claimed as being 'making up for the previous mistake'. Yet there's no evidence that any mistakes have been made. I think by and large we are following our plan. Which includes fallow periods when there won't be any, or much, spend for various reasons. Problem is that transfer-obsessed fans cannot take it. They can't take the plan being assymetrical. In their obsessive worldview there has to be constant, continous spending, otherwise something is 'wrong'. And then we get bombarded with the full gamut of theories and accusations.

Quote
Where I do agree is that peoples focus is far too much on transfer fees when viewing investment in the playing squad where wages are often more important
Yes this is certainly true.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:20 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17241 on: Today at 04:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:23:22 am
Quite a few people identified areas in the squad where we weren't getting players coming up from the youth squads, and where reliable first teamers were approaching 30. It's legitimate to raise concerns about these areas. They've been addressed to some extent, and now they're looking to be addressed more. So it was legit to be concerned then, and it's legit to be satisfied with how things are now.
It's not really legitimate because you don't know what the club is planning to do. We track dozens of players and have plans for when each one (or equivalent) will be best brought in. Right now the club has a good idea who they will be buying over the next few years, and when the ideal moment will be to buy each one. But we don't know any of that.

When we don't buy the player(s) whom the transfer obsessives have decided we must buy it's because we have someone else in mind, that we don't know about. The club do not tell us what their plans are; so fans make up their own scenarios about whom to buy and then get enraged when we don't buy them, even though it was only their own speculation that we were ever in for them in the first place.

Meanwhile the club carry on following their own plan.

People were moaning right up to the Jota transfer, for example, insisting we had commmited a serious breach of our transfer obligations (don't they realise they have a duty of care to the denizens of the transfer thread?) and yet in reality they were planning to buy someone after all, only they hadn't told us, and too many of us had no patience, no preparedness to just, you know, wait and see.

Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:44:34 pm
Wouldn't that simply mean the club was on it all the while and the complainers have really nothing to worry about? Not as if the club consults with the complainers or fans in general on such matters.
Absolutely right. The moaners will always twist things to make themselves look right, and heroic. Even when the opposite is clearly true.

At heart I think some people really do seem to take umbrage at the fact that the club does not consult them. How fucking dare they not consult with the transfer thread? How dare they go their own way and do things quietly, keeping their cards close to their chests?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:24 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17242 on: Today at 05:36:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Are you sure that wasn't just me taking the piss?
Was mentioned a few weeks ago

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1479486967192690689
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17243 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:54:55 pm
The problem is that too many of our fans are impatient and transfer-obsessed. They cannot sit still and wait for the plan to develop and come to frution, following its ordered steps. Anytime a period goes by without our spending, which is almost certainly part of the well-considered plan, they go nuts and start predicting doom and gloom and making up absurd, unprovable claims about lack of ambition and owner disengagement and manager not being supported and so on.

You say this often but I don't think it's really true. I doubt there's anyone who doesn't love a transfer, or doesn't understand that squad development will always require buying players in. But that's not the same as being transfer-obsessed and losing one's shit everytime a period goes by without a purchase, esp, when in that same period young players have been promoted.
This is a complete straw man though, no one's ever demanded we go on a petro-level spending spree. Sometimes posters point out an area that needs strengthening and suggest buying a player would be beneficial. When they do, the usual suspects come out of the woodwork, accusing them of being 'transfer-obssessed' or wanting 'shiny new toys' while claiming the club has no money.

Then when the club does buy someone, the second group goes 'See?' while conveniently forgetting all the rants about buying being impossible and only spoiled fans wanting transfers, a narrative that's completely in their own heads.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17244 on: Today at 05:53:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:36:31 pm
Was mentioned a few weeks ago

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1479486967192690689
Not saying were not interested but if thats the strongest link out there I wouldnt hold my breath
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17245 on: Today at 05:57:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm
You've repeated it again.

In what way will it be interesting?

There's a few scenarios that could happen.

1).  He doesn't sign an extension and either stays or gets sold.

2). He signs an extension and stays.

3).  He signs an extension and we sell him anyway but get more money for him.

At the end of the day he'll be going eventually whether it's this summer, next summer or sometime in the next 3 or 4 years.

So if he signs and stays is it still going to another "interesting" period till he does go?

I don't get how in the fucking world Mo staying or leaving is "interesting" 🤷

Scandalous, disgraceful, shocking, abysmal, stupid, outrageous etc I could get on board with and have some understanding of but "interesting"?

FFS interesting is just so beige!!

Oh Interesting.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:59 am
I've never known someone, even Al, who makes a point and then gets so personal when someone points out that its quite clearly factually not correct. We 'splurged' in three windows (frankly if we'd got VVD done when we wanted to we'd have splurged in two). You wrote it, no-one else. There isn't a gremlin in the RAWK system mischievously editing peoples posts.

Our success was down to so many reasons, great player recruitment chief amongst them. No-ones arguing it, but we signed no-one of note for nearly two years during which we won three of the four trophies we've won under Klopp. Its not even arguable, its literally there in black and white regardless of how much you want to make it me being pedantic.

Very true this. Which is why I was shocked to read this:

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm
Straying from the topic slightly, but that Henry Kissinger is an absolute waste of space. God knows why he's a member here as he never contributes anything apart from the occasional unwitty comment that he thinks is absolutely fucking brilliant. What an enormous tit of a human being he really is, in fact I'm not so sure he's human. It's probably just a bot.
If he is, I really wish someone would run over him with a lawn mower (you know, the small ones that look like a tractor) lots and lots of times.
Cretin!
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,895
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:54:55 pm
I don't think that's proven at all, but it's the popular narrative. The narrative is always that we are wrong in what we are doing, transfer-wise, and that we never buy enough. And when we do buy it is always claimed as being 'making up for the previous mistake'. Yet there's no evidence that any mistakes have been made. I think by and large we are following our plan. Which includes fallow periods when there won't be any, or much, spend for various reasons. Problem is that transfer-obsessed fans cannot take it. They can't take the plan being assymetrical. In their obsessive worldview there has to be constant, continous spending, otherwise something is 'wrong'. And then we get bombarded with the full gamut of theories and accusations.


So I guess again I have the same issue with this as I did with a previous poster which it sort of turns those who advocate for transfers into an amorphous whining mass who are always looking for fault
There are certainly fans like this however its entirely possible to think we've done a fantastic job of recruitment and squad building but also (for example) that we should have done it more especially in the last 12/18 months (pre this Jan window) ...
Two things can be true at once, we can have largely done a great job in the market while still having made mistakes and hopefully we're not at the point where believing something is a mistake means you're seen as anti-everything
« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:50 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:49:17 pm
This is a complete straw man though,
You're quite right that using a strawman, claiming someone has said something that they haven't, is a pretty naff thing to do


Quote
no one's ever demanded we go on a petro-level spending spree.
Oh, look...

Who said anything about petro-level spending? My words are to be taken at face value only. When we don't spend, some people get agitated and act like we have committed a great faux pas, even though it might be a concrete part of the long-term recruitment plan not to buy anyone at that exact juncture, for a variety of reasons: maybe cashflow, maybe because the squad is exactly as the manager wants it to be at that precise moment, or because the player(s) we have earmarked to buy, and have done lots of background work on, is/are not available at that point, but will be a few months down the line.

In short people react despite having insufficient information and often won't acknowledge that their knowlerdge has massive gaps and that their claims and fears might be worthless. Go back to virtually any transfer, such as the Jota transfer, again. A day before it happened there was all kinds of shite being spoken; the day after it was all shown to be bollocks. But it was already bollocks long before the news of the transfer came out. Just because the club doesn't tell us everything in advance doesn't mean there isn't stuff happening and being planned; stuff that is due.

Quote
Sometimes posters point out an area that needs strengthening and suggest buying a player would be beneficial. When they do, the usual suspects come out of the woodwork, accusing them of being 'transfer-obssessed' or wanting 'shiny new toys' while claiming the club has no money.
Here you go again with the strawman you claim to deride. It's just not true. This thread and its predecessors are full of perfectly reasonable discussion about potential targets, comparing players, people asking for more info, people answering, varying opinions and ratings, random suggestions, Mbappe-theories, current squad lists, potential squad lists etc etc and none of that attracts any opprobrium, or comeback.

I mean it's not my cup of tea, I have no interest in such speculation, I'm only here for concrete news, but it's a perfectly reasonable passtime and I would never criticise anyone for it. Maybe if I had more time I would indulge in it as well.

It's only when people start spouting shite that there's comeback.
Weird claims about ambition and ownership disengagement or idiotic unrealistic blather about how as the value of the club has increased that automatically means that John Henry personally has new briefcases full of cash delivered to him and in his possession which he, outrageously, refuses to pass on to Klopp; or people refusing to accept that we are a self-financing club with a model that means the owners will NOT put their own money in, no matter how much we whinge and bleat about it. Or claims of doom and gloom simple because we haven't added to an already magnificent squad; or a lack of acceptance that sometimes injuries will happen which could not have been predicted and that we can't buy multiple high quality players just in case someone might get injured; or (in my case and that of several others) when people start talking disrespectfully about current players (which is an issue of phrasing, not content).

What it really comes down to, it seems to me, is that some people want the freedom to talk all kinds of unmitigated shite with impunity and with no comeback. That's why we get all those 'oh so we're not even allowed to say...' posts. Of course you're allowed! Who's stopping you? As long as the Mods are OK with it then no-one can stop you saying whatever you want. But equally no-one can stop others responding to you either, with uncomfortable facts if necessary and with derision if it's called for. That's what happens in an open discussion.

Quote
Then when the club does buy someone, the second group goes 'See?' while conveniently forgetting all the rants about buying being impossible and only spoiled fans wanting transfers, a narrative that's completely in their own heads.
Got a job lot of straw down the market did you?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 06:30:16 pm »
Come the Summer we know that Milner, Origi and Karius are on a free, Ojo, Woodburn and Philips will you think be sold alongside a few other regular loanees, Adrian lads what is his status contract wise?

Now i have a feeling that Kieta, Ox, Williams, Williams, VDB and Taki may all will be sold. Gordon, Elliott (as a young player he is in this group), Morton, Bradley all fully promoted to the first team squad but all on the periphary well bar Elliott for obvious reasons.

Alisson/Kellegher/Adrian*

TAA/RB*
VVD/Matip/Konate/Gomez
Robertson/Tmsikas

Henderson/Fabinho
Thiago/Elliott/Jones/CM*

Salah/Mane/Diaz/Carvalho*
Firmino/Jota

Add a RB & CM and that is a 23 man squad. Morton, Bradley, Gordon on the edges makes it 26. If Keita/Ox/Taki stay then its still a 26 man squad with some good kids on the edges.

*Salah signs new deal  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 06:34:19 pm by Sarge »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:21:58 pm
So I guess again I have the same issue with this as I did with a previous poster which it sort of turns those who advocate for transfers into an amorphous whining mass who are always looking for fault
There are certainly fans like this however its entirely possible to think we've done a fantastic job of recruitment and squad building but also (for example) that we should have done it more especially in the last 12/18 months (pre this Jan window) ...
Two things can be true at once, we can have largely done a great job in the market while still having made mistakes and hopefully we're not at the point where believing something is a mistake means you're seen as anti-everything

No Jack. It's not an amorphous mass of undifferentiated posters. There's a huge and wide variety of takes, of course there is; every poster is a sovereign individual and has the ability to present a nuanced, individual viewpoint. Although I think it is true that people sometimes have a tendency to build upon other people's baseless claims and posts; that's just the way of human nature. We tend to believe others' words esp if they seem to back up our own thoughts. And that way we can compound erroneous views further and the whole thing can take on a life of its own despite being built on sand (to mix my metaphors).

It's difficult in throwaway forum posts to acknowledge every individual and rate them specifically. For what it's worth I don't tend to include you in criticisms of transfer-obsession because you tend to make reasoned, evidence-based posts most of the time (though there have been a few oddities, lol ;) ).

I'm sorry if anyone feels they are being included in a description that doesn't apply to them. All I can say for my part is that if any shite I'm spouting doesn't seem to apply to you then I'm not talking about you. The ones who it does apply to will know who they are.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:51 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:57:29 pm
It's not really legitimate because you don't know what the club is planning to do.

If not knowing what the club is planning to do makes these concerns illegitimate, then not even any concerns raised by the club captain would be legitimate (since he admits that even he and the other players don't know what's going on with transfers).

By legitimate, I mean a legitimate topic of discussion. I do not mean a legitimate reason to raise torches and pitchforks against the management. I have never done the latter. But I have done the former, and seen these concerns legitimised after the discussion by the fact that the club have done something about it. Showing that they saw the same things that I did.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:21:58 pm
So I guess again I have the same issue with this as I did with a previous poster which it sort of turns those who advocate for transfers into an amorphous whining mass who are always looking for fault
There are certainly fans like this however its entirely possible to think we've done a fantastic job of recruitment and squad building but also (for example) that we should have done it more especially in the last 12/18 months (pre this Jan window) ...
Two things can be true at once, we can have largely done a great job in the market while still having made mistakes and hopefully we're not at the point where believing something is a mistake means you're seen as anti-everything


The injury crisis at centreback could be viewed as a mistake in the making, one averted by the genius of Klopp. FSG could have been slow to act, or sat on their hands, or were plain stingy. Or the pandemic hit us harder than thought, or Konate wasn't available earlier, or we had to pay through our nose for him. Ditto for the second or even third choice centreback options. The point is, we don't know for a fact what's going on behind the scenes.  Like I get having an opinion and discussing said viewpoint, but how does a belief form from what little we know for a fact, is my question.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:41:38 pm
If not knowing what the club is planning to do makes these concerns illegitimate, then not even any concerns raised by the club captain would be legitimate (since he admits that even he and the other players don't know what's going on with transfers).

By legitimate, I mean a legitimate topic of discussion. I do not mean a legitimate reason to raise torches and pitchforks against the management. I have never done the latter. But I have done the former, and seen these concerns legitimised after the discussion by the fact that the club have done something about it. Showing that they saw the same things that I did.
Therefore, given that body of evidence to draw upon, can you now not just take it as read that any 'concern' you might feel the need to raise will already have been noted by the club and that they WILL have plans to deal with it, though they won't be telling us in advance. All we have to do is be patient?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 06:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:02:42 pm
Very true this. Which is why I was shocked to read this:

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17255 on: Today at 06:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:49:36 pm
Therefore, given that body of evidence to draw upon, can you now not just take it as read that any 'concern' you might feel the need to raise will already have been noted by the club and that they WILL have plans to deal with it, though they won't be telling us in advance. All we have to do is be patient?

Does that mean that any genuine issues of concern should not be discussed, because the club will already be aware of it? That we should look for unfounded issues of concern instead, that the club will already be aware are nonsensical.

Next topic: I fear for our national security because Mo Salah is secretly an alien infiltrator from V. I bet FSG haven't accounted for that.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,670
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17256 on: Today at 06:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:02:42 pm
Very true this. Which is why I was shocked to read this:


:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17257 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 06:47:36 pm
The injury crisis at centreback could be viewed as a mistake in the making, one averted by the genius of Klopp. FSG could have been slow to act, or sat on their hands, or were plain stingy. Or the pandemic hit us harder than thought, or Konate wasn't available earlier, or we had to pay through our nose for him. Ditto for the second or even third choice centreback options. The point is, we don't know for a fact what's going on behind the scenes.  Like I get having an opinion and discussing said viewpoint, but how does a belief form from what little we know for a fact, is my question.

Fair points them.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17258 on: Today at 06:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:02:42 pm
Very true this. Which is why I was shocked to read this:


;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 07:07:43 pm »
Series of good posts from Ghost Town. Sometimes you need that bit of context.

I also don't see why it's hard for some people to understand that we cannot afford a scatter-gun approach in transfers like few other clubs do - Man City, Chelsea and Man United can afford to do that in various ways. Buy Walker, Danilo. Buy Mendy as Danilo has failed. Buy Cancelo as Mendy has failed. All for big fees and then finally jackpot. Next, they will replace Walker.

What we have is a calculated approach, probably with a fine tuned shortlist of players who suit the role they are needed for and our system, and at the right age, and then if those calculated shortlist of players are not available, we wait and get them when they become available.

However, when those players are unavailable and we wait for the right time knowing we cannot spend big and make a mistake (the actual mistake of a failed transfer), naysayers think it is a mistake not to have bought in time, immediately, any buy to satisfy them without knowing whether the club have attempted to check on the availability of the players in their calculated shortlist or not. The 1st, 2nd and probably 3rd choice in the shortlist could work, but when they may not be available, and if we do get players just to appease some impatient fans, we'd have ended up like Man United and without their money to even try and correct the mistakes in future.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17260 on: Today at 07:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:56:25 pm
Does that mean that any genuine issues of concern should not be discussed, because the club will already be aware of it?
No, but it will have a bearing on the tenor of your discussion, won't it? There's a difference between bringing up an area of the squad that needs strengthening and discussing possible options, on the understanding that it WILL be dealt with, and cryarsing about how the fact it hasn't been dealt with yesterday means X, Y, Z, A, B, C and D.

Like the other year when some people were moaning and whinging about the centre-back issue, and what that means regarding ambition and FSG and blah blah blah while some of us were more interested in discussing who would come in on the grounds that it WOULD be dealt with (yes, even I took part). I recall that Samie and I were on the Konate train even while others were bigging up Upamecano and that other bloke whose name I forget. ;)


Quote
That we should look for unfounded issues of concern instead, that the club will already be aware are nonsensical.

Next topic: I fear for our national security because Mo Salah is secretly an alien infiltrator from V. I bet FSG haven't accounted for that.
This is still much more realistic than some stuff I read here  :P
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:09 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17261 on: Today at 07:13:03 pm »
I thought it was clear to all that Mo was an alien?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17262 on: Today at 07:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:56:25 pm
Does that mean that any genuine issues of concern should not be discussed, because the club will already be aware of it? That we should look for unfounded issues of concern instead, that the club will already be aware are nonsensical.

Next topic: I fear for our national security because Mo Salah is secretly an alien infiltrator from V. I bet FSG haven't accounted for that.

I would let Ghost Town speak for himself here, but I don't think that's what he meant here.

He was talking for the sake of those who are often concerned, that they'd feel a lot better knowing the club is doing the right thing, and them being patient would help them.

Anyway, not necessarily aimed at you, but my small bit of contribution to this discussion is that, if moaning/being concerned is the only thing that makes some happy, they can feel free to do so. On the other hand, a few others won't like it, especially when the club is doing so well for the most part, so those moaners will most certainly get opposing posts, which they can't be surprised about.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17263 on: Today at 07:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:10:28 pm
No, but it will have a bearing on the tenor of your discussion, won't it? There's a difference between bringing up an area of the squad that needs strengthening and discussing possible options, on the understanding that it WILL be dealt with, and cryarsing about how the fact it hasn't been dealt with yesterday means X, Y, Z, A, B, C and D.

The first bit is as far as I've gone, hence my differentiating between raising it as an issue for discussion, and raising the hue and cry. Despite my noting the difference between constructive discussion and otherwise, you still disagreed with me that it was a legitimate topic of discussion. So perhaps the disagreement was over nothing, and we're on the same page after all (if not the same line).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,576
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17264 on: Today at 07:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:02:42 pm
Very true this. Which is why I was shocked to read this:

I stand by every word
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17265 on: Today at 07:47:03 pm »
Has there been any believable information on who we have been scouting more than others?

Heard something about Raphina today(The Athletic).
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17266 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:47:03 pm
Has there been any believable information on who we have been scouting more than others?

Heard something about Raphina today(The Athletic).

No way we buy an attacking player unless the unthinkable happens.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17267 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:54:58 pm
No way we buy an attacking player unless the unthinkable happens.

Interesting.



;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,821
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17268 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:54:58 pm
No way we buy an attacking player unless the unthinkable happens.

With a heavy heart i too would let Bobby go.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17269 on: Today at 08:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:00:07 pm
Interesting.



;D

Interesting that you think it is interesting  :D
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17270 on: Today at 08:09:11 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:07:51 pm
Interesting that you think it is interesting  :D

Glad you are showing some interest.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17271 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 06:47:36 pm
The injury crisis at centreback could be viewed as a mistake in the making, one averted by the genius of Klopp. FSG could have been slow to act, or sat on their hands, or were plain stingy. Or the pandemic hit us harder than thought, or Konate wasn't available earlier, or we had to pay through our nose for him. Ditto for the second or even third choice centreback options. The point is, we don't know for a fact what's going on behind the scenes.  Like I get having an opinion and discussing said viewpoint, but how does a belief form from what little we know for a fact, is my question.

Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.

Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.

At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,180
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17272 on: Today at 08:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:29:39 pm
Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.

Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.

At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge

You say all this with absolutely fuck all understanding of our finances. So not entirely sure how you can suggest anything.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17273 on: Today at 08:43:19 pm »
We are not out of the title race and what exactly is the FSG objective?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17274 on: Today at 08:57:20 pm »
Quote
Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens

City lose one game and it's back in our own hands. Some miracle that.

 :duh
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,262
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17275 on: Today at 08:58:23 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:57:20 pm
City lose one game and it's back in our own hands. Some miracle that.

 :duh

Incredible aint it.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,670
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17276 on: Today at 09:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:58:23 pm
Incredible aint it.

I wasn't that surprised.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17277 on: Today at 09:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:29:39 pm
Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.

Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.

At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge
I suggest you go back to Football Manager, if you cant be satisfied with where this club is at the moment and what weve achieved in the last few years Im not sure you ever will be. What have these clubs who have spent the same or more than us won
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 