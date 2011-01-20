This is a complete straw man though,

no one's ever demanded we go on a petro-level spending spree.

Sometimes posters point out an area that needs strengthening and suggest buying a player would be beneficial. When they do, the usual suspects come out of the woodwork, accusing them of being 'transfer-obssessed' or wanting 'shiny new toys' while claiming the club has no money.

Then when the club does buy someone, the second group goes 'See?' while conveniently forgetting all the rants about buying being impossible and only spoiled fans wanting transfers, a narrative that's completely in their own heads.



You're quite right that using a strawman, claiming someone has said something that they haven't, is a pretty naff thing to doOh, look...Who said anything about petro-level spending? My words are to be taken at face value only. When we don't spend, some people get agitated and act like we have committed a great faux pas, even though it might be a concrete part of the long-term recruitment plan not to buy anyone at that exact juncture, for a variety of reasons: maybe cashflow, maybe because the squad is exactly as the manager wants it to be at that precise moment, or because the player(s) we have earmarked to buy, and have done lots of background work on, is/are not available at that point, but will be a few months down the line.In short people react despite having insufficient information and often won't acknowledge that their knowlerdge has massive gaps and that their claims and fears might be worthless. Go back to virtually any transfer, such as the Jota transfer, again. A day before it happened there was all kinds of shite being spoken; the day after it was all shown to be bollocks. But it was already bollocks long before the news of the transfer came out. Just because the club doesn't tell us everything in advance doesn't mean there isn't stuff happening and being planned; stuff that is due.Here you go again with the strawman you claim to deride. It's just not true. This thread and its predecessors are full of perfectly reasonable discussion about potential targets, comparing players, people asking for more info, people answering, varying opinions and ratings, random suggestions, Mbappe-theories, current squad lists, potential squad lists etc etc and none of that attracts any opprobrium, or comeback.I mean it's not my cup of tea, I have no interest in such speculation, I'm only here for concrete news, but it's a perfectly reasonable passtime and I would never criticise anyone for it. Maybe if I had more time I would indulge in it as well.It's only when people start spouting shite that there's comeback.Weird claims about ambition and ownership disengagement or idiotic unrealistic blather about how as the value of the club has increased that automatically means that John Henry personally has new briefcases full of cash delivered to him and in his possession which he, outrageously, refuses to pass on to Klopp; or people refusing to accept that we are a self-financing club with a model that means the owners will NOT put their own money in, no matter how much we whinge and bleat about it. Or claims of doom and gloom simple because we haven't added to an already magnificent squad; or a lack of acceptance that sometimes injuries will happen which could not have been predicted and that we can't buy multiple high quality players just in case someone might get injured; or (in my case and that of several others) when people start talking disrespectfully about current players (which is an issue of phrasing, not content).What it really comes down to, it seems to me, is that some people want the freedom to talk all kinds of unmitigated shite with impunity and with no comeback. That's why we get all those 'oh so we're not even allowed to say...' posts. Of course you're allowed! Who's stopping you? As long as the Mods are OK with it then no-one can stop you saying whatever you want. But equally no-one can stop others responding to you either, with uncomfortable facts if necessary and with derision if it's called for. That's what happens in an open discussion.Got a job lot of straw down the market did you?