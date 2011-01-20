« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 751822 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17240 on: Today at 04:54:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:13:36 am
Sure - theres a middle ground though. Our most successful period in 30 years happened when we splurged every window
A couple of points: Firstly, my post was in response to the idea that the media/pundits will by now realise that merely spending lots isn't equivalent to succeeding, after seeing what has happened at Utd and Everton, for example. My point is that they won't care. Despite it being demosntrably clear that just spending a lot of money in an unfocussed way does not equate to success, the media/pundits will still keep lionising such behaviour, for their own reasons, and fans will still continue to believe it.

Secondly, I don't really think that considered, targetted spending qualifies as a 'splurge'. And that's what we tend to do. Our spending is surgical; focussed and well considered, following a recruitment plan . Not spending just for the sake of spending, or worse, 'being seen to spend'.

The problem is that too many of our fans are impatient and transfer-obsessed. They cannot sit still and wait for the plan to develop and come to frution, following its ordered steps. Anytime a period goes by without our spending, which is almost certainly part of the well-considered plan, they go nuts and start predicting doom and gloom and making up absurd, unprovable claims about lack of ambition and owner disengagement and manager not being supported and so on.

Quote
It still feels like theres a need in here to run down transfers / buying players and its still hard to pinpoint where it comes from. I get a distaste for the transfer circus - which I dont share ,love it personally, - but I do get it. But I dont get the need to be holier than thou on transfers (as some often are) where our club is concerned. Weve built this squad principally through the market and continued to do that this window
You say this often but I don't think it's really true. I doubt there's anyone who doesn't love a transfer, or doesn't understand that squad development will always require buying players in. But that's not the same as being transfer-obsessed and losing one's shit everytime a period goes by without a purchase, esp, when in that same period young players have been promoted.

Quote
It seems a pretty legit point of view that the mistake weve made the last two years is not enough churn in the squad which were now addressing
I don't think that's proven at all, but it's the popular narrative. The narrative is always that we are wrong in what we are doing, transfer-wise, and that we never buy enough. And when we do buy it is always claimed as being 'making up for the previous mistake'. Yet there's no evidence that any mistakes have been made. I think by and large we are following our plan. Which includes fallow periods when there won't be any, or much, spend for various reasons. Problem is that transfer-obsessed fans cannot take it. They can't take the plan being assymetrical. In their obsessive worldview there has to be constant, continous spending, otherwise something is 'wrong'. And then we get bombarded with the full gamut of theories and accusations.

Quote
Where I do agree is that peoples focus is far too much on transfer fees when viewing investment in the playing squad where wages are often more important
Yes this is certainly true.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:20 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17241 on: Today at 04:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:23:22 am
Quite a few people identified areas in the squad where we weren't getting players coming up from the youth squads, and where reliable first teamers were approaching 30. It's legitimate to raise concerns about these areas. They've been addressed to some extent, and now they're looking to be addressed more. So it was legit to be concerned then, and it's legit to be satisfied with how things are now.
It's not really legitimate because you don't know what the club is planning to do. We track dozens of players and have plans for when each one (or equivalent) will be best brought in. Right now the club has a good idea who they will be buying over the next few years, and when the ideal moment will be to buy each one. But we don't know any of that.

When we don't buy the player(s) whom the transfer obsessives have decided we must buy it's because we have someone else in mind, that we don't know about. The club do not tell us what their plans are; so fans make up their own scenarios about whom to buy and then get enraged when we don't buy them, even though it was only their own speculation that we were ever in for them in the first place.

Meanwhile the club carry on following their own plan.

People were moaning right up to the Jota transfer, for example, insisting we had commmited a serious breach of our transfer obligations (don't they realise they have a duty of care to the denizens of the transfer thread?) and yet in reality they were planning to buy someone after all, only they hadn't told us, and too many of us had no patience, no preparedness to just, you know, wait and see.

Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:44:34 pm
Wouldn't that simply mean the club was on it all the while and the complainers have really nothing to worry about? Not as if the club consults with the complainers or fans in general on such matters.
Absolutely right. The moaners will always twist things to make themselves look right, and heroic. Even when the opposite is clearly true.

At heart I think some people really do seem to take umbrage at the fact that the club does not consult them. How fucking dare they not consult with the transfer thread? How dare they go their own way and do things quietly, keeping their cards close to their chests?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:24 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17242 on: Today at 05:36:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Are you sure that wasn't just me taking the piss?
Was mentioned a few weeks ago

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1479486967192690689
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17243 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:54:55 pm
The problem is that too many of our fans are impatient and transfer-obsessed. They cannot sit still and wait for the plan to develop and come to frution, following its ordered steps. Anytime a period goes by without our spending, which is almost certainly part of the well-considered plan, they go nuts and start predicting doom and gloom and making up absurd, unprovable claims about lack of ambition and owner disengagement and manager not being supported and so on.

You say this often but I don't think it's really true. I doubt there's anyone who doesn't love a transfer, or doesn't understand that squad development will always require buying players in. But that's not the same as being transfer-obsessed and losing one's shit everytime a period goes by without a purchase, esp, when in that same period young players have been promoted.
This is a complete straw man though, no one's ever demanded we go on a petro-level spending spree. Sometimes posters point out an area that needs strengthening and suggest buying a player would be beneficial. When they do, the usual suspects come out of the woodwork, accusing them of being 'transfer-obssessed' or wanting 'shiny new toys' while claiming the club has no money.

Then when the club does buy someone, the second group goes 'See?' while conveniently forgetting all the rants about buying being impossible and only spoiled fans wanting transfers, a narrative that's completely in their own heads.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,481
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17244 on: Today at 05:53:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:36:31 pm
Was mentioned a few weeks ago

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1479486967192690689
Not saying were not interested but if thats the strongest link out there I wouldnt hold my breath
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,237
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17245 on: Today at 05:57:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm
You've repeated it again.

In what way will it be interesting?

There's a few scenarios that could happen.

1).  He doesn't sign an extension and either stays or gets sold.

2). He signs an extension and stays.

3).  He signs an extension and we sell him anyway but get more money for him.

At the end of the day he'll be going eventually whether it's this summer, next summer or sometime in the next 3 or 4 years.

So if he signs and stays is it still going to another "interesting" period till he does go?

I don't get how in the fucking world Mo staying or leaving is "interesting" 🤷

Scandalous, disgraceful, shocking, abysmal, stupid, outrageous etc I could get on board with and have some understanding of but "interesting"?

FFS interesting is just so beige!!

Oh Interesting.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:59 am
I've never known someone, even Al, who makes a point and then gets so personal when someone points out that its quite clearly factually not correct. We 'splurged' in three windows (frankly if we'd got VVD done when we wanted to we'd have splurged in two). You wrote it, no-one else. There isn't a gremlin in the RAWK system mischievously editing peoples posts.

Our success was down to so many reasons, great player recruitment chief amongst them. No-ones arguing it, but we signed no-one of note for nearly two years during which we won three of the four trophies we've won under Klopp. Its not even arguable, its literally there in black and white regardless of how much you want to make it me being pedantic.

Very true this. Which is why I was shocked to read this:

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm
Straying from the topic slightly, but that Henry Kissinger is an absolute waste of space. God knows why he's a member here as he never contributes anything apart from the occasional unwitty comment that he thinks is absolutely fucking brilliant. What an enormous tit of a human being he really is, in fact I'm not so sure he's human. It's probably just a bot.
If he is, I really wish someone would run over him with a lawn mower (you know, the small ones that look like a tractor) lots and lots of times.
Cretin!
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,894
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:54:55 pm
I don't think that's proven at all, but it's the popular narrative. The narrative is always that we are wrong in what we are doing, transfer-wise, and that we never buy enough. And when we do buy it is always claimed as being 'making up for the previous mistake'. Yet there's no evidence that any mistakes have been made. I think by and large we are following our plan. Which includes fallow periods when there won't be any, or much, spend for various reasons. Problem is that transfer-obsessed fans cannot take it. They can't take the plan being assymetrical. In their obsessive worldview there has to be constant, continous spending, otherwise something is 'wrong'. And then we get bombarded with the full gamut of theories and accusations.


So I guess again I have the same issue with this as I did with a previous poster which it sort of turns those who advocate for transfers into an amorphous whining mass who are always looking for fault
There are certainly fans like this however its entirely possible to think we've done a fantastic job of recruitment and squad building but also (for example) that we should have done it more especially in the last 12/18 months (pre this Jan window) ...
Two things can be true at once, we can have largely done a great job in the market while still having made mistakes and hopefully we're not at the point where believing something is a mistake means you're seen as anti-everything
« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:50 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:49:17 pm
This is a complete straw man though,
You're quite right that using a strawman, claiming someone has said something that they haven't, is a pretty naff thing to do


Quote
no one's ever demanded we go on a petro-level spending spree.
Oh, look...

Who said anything about petro-level spending? My words are to be taken at face value only. When we don't spend, some people get agitated and act like we have committed a great faux pas, even though it might be a concrete part of the long-term recruitment plan not to buy anyone at that exact juncture, for a variety of reasons: maybe cashflow, maybe because the squad is exactly as the manager wants it to be at that precise moment, or because the player(s) we have earmarked to buy, and have done lots of background work on, is/are not available at that point, but will be a few months down the line.

In short people react despite having insufficient information and often won't acknowledge that their knowlerdge has massive gaps and that their claims and fears might be worthless. Go back to virtually any transfer, such as the Jota transfer, again. A day before it happened there was all kinds of shite being spoken; the day after it was all shown to be bollocks. But it was already bollocks long before the news of the transfer came out. Just because the club doesn't tell us everything in advance doesn't mean there isn't stuff happening and being planned; stuff that is due.

Quote
Sometimes posters point out an area that needs strengthening and suggest buying a player would be beneficial. When they do, the usual suspects come out of the woodwork, accusing them of being 'transfer-obssessed' or wanting 'shiny new toys' while claiming the club has no money.
Here you go again with the strawman you claim to deride. It's just not true. This thread and its predecessors are full of perfectly reasonable discussion about potential targets, comparing players, people asking for more info, people answering, varying opinions and ratings, random suggestions, Mbappe-theories, current squad lists, potential squad lists etc etc and none of that attracts any opprobrium, or comeback.

I mean it's not my cup of tea, I have no interest in such speculation, I'm only here for concrete news, but it's a perfectly reasonable passtime and I would never criticise anyone for it. Maybe if I had more time I would indulge in it as well.

It's only when people start spouting shite that there's comeback.
Weird claims about ambition and ownership disengagement or idiotic unrealistic blather about how as the value of the club has increased that automatically means that John Henry personally has new briefcases full of cash delivered to him and in his possession which he, outrageously, refuses to pass on to Klopp; or people refusing to accept that we are a self-financing club with a model that means the owners will NOT put their own money in, no matter how much we whinge and bleat about it. Or claims of doom and gloom simple because we haven't added to an already magnificent squad; or a lack of acceptance that sometimes injuries will happen which could not have been predicted and that we can't buy multiple high quality players just in case someone might get injured; or (in my case and that of several others) when people start talking disrespectfully about current players (which is an issue of phrasing, not content).

What it really comes down to, it seems to me, is that some people want the freedom to talk all kinds of unmitigated shite with impunity and with no comeback. That's why we get all those 'oh so we're not even allowed to say...' posts. Of course you're allowed! Who's stopping you? As long as the Mods are OK with it then no-one can stop you saying whatever you want. But equally no-one can stop others responding to you either, with uncomfortable facts if necessary and with derision if it's called for. That's what happens in an open discussion.

Quote
Then when the club does buy someone, the second group goes 'See?' while conveniently forgetting all the rants about buying being impossible and only spoiled fans wanting transfers, a narrative that's completely in their own heads.
Got a job lot of straw down the market did you?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,237
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 06:30:16 pm »
Come the Summer we know that Milner, Origi and Karius are on a free, Ojo, Woodburn and Philips will you think be sold alongside a few other regular loanees, Adrian lads what is his status contract wise?

Now i have a feeling that Kieta, Ox, Williams, Williams, VDB and Taki may all will be sold. Gordon, Elliott (as a young player he is in this group), Morton, Bradley all fully promoted to the first team squad but all on the periphary well bar Elliott for obvious reasons.

Alisson/Kellegher/Adrian*

TAA/RB*
VVD/Matip/Konate/Gomez
Robertson/Tmsikas

Henderson/Fabinho
Thiago/Elliott/Jones/CM*

Salah/Mane/Diaz/Carvalho*
Firmino/Jota

Add a RB & CM and that is a 23 man squad. Morton, Bradley, Gordon on the edges makes it 26. If Keita/Ox/Taki stay then its still a 26 man squad with some good kids on the edges.

*Salah signs new deal  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 06:34:19 pm by Sarge »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:21:58 pm
So I guess again I have the same issue with this as I did with a previous poster which it sort of turns those who advocate for transfers into an amorphous whining mass who are always looking for fault
There are certainly fans like this however its entirely possible to think we've done a fantastic job of recruitment and squad building but also (for example) that we should have done it more especially in the last 12/18 months (pre this Jan window) ...
Two things can be true at once, we can have largely done a great job in the market while still having made mistakes and hopefully we're not at the point where believing something is a mistake means you're seen as anti-everything

No Jack. It's not an amorphous mass of undifferentiated posters. There's a huge and wide variety of takes, of course there is; every poster is a sovereign individual and has the ability to present a nuanced, individual viewpoint. Although I think it is true that people sometimes have a tendency to build upon other people's baseless claims and posts; that's just the way of human nature. We tend to believe others' words esp if they seem to back up our own thoughts. And that way we can compound erroneous views further and the whole thing can take on a life of its own despite being built on sand (to mix my metaphors).

It's difficult in throwaway forum posts to acknowledge every individual and rate them specifically. For what it's worth I don't tend to include you in criticisms of transfer-obsession because you tend to make reasoned, evidence-based posts most of the time (though there have been a few oddities, lol ;) ).

I'm sorry if anyone feels they are being included in a description that doesn't apply to them. All I can say for my part is that if any shite I'm spouting doesn't seem to apply to you then I'm not talking about you. The ones who it does apply to will know who they are.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:51 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:57:29 pm
It's not really legitimate because you don't know what the club is planning to do.

If not knowing what the club is planning to do makes these concerns illegitimate, then not even any concerns raised by the club captain would be legitimate (since he admits that even he and the other players don't know what's going on with transfers).

By legitimate, I mean a legitimate topic of discussion. I do not mean a legitimate reason to raise torches and pitchforks against the management. I have never done the latter. But I have done the former, and seen these concerns legitimised after the discussion by the fact that the club have done something about it. Showing that they saw the same things that I did.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 