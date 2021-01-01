https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1490722571775524869



CIES Football Observatory looking at net spend on transfers over the past decade.







I think we have done even better than this table shows. People do not realize but this includes the purchase of Markovic, Balotelli, Moreno, Allen, Borini etc. We have become better at Transfers post Klopp because there was no more disconnect between the recruitment side and the coaching side. We're probably the best in the world at recruitment at the minute, buying and selling. People often forget how important the selling side of the business is. If you don't sell well, you either lose value or end up with an unhappy unwanted player in a bloated squad which always has an affect. Squad Building is an exercise in simultaneously adding and subtracting, you can't be crap at one to make it work and you can't just do one and forget about the other. A team cannot refresh without being good at recycling.City let go of Aguero, Silva, Yaya, Kompany etc. in the last few years when their contracts expired and nobody seems to look at that. All they look at is the 100 million spent on Grealish, which by the way, is crap compared to Diaz for me (I know its hypebole, but I don't care). Regardless, when people talk about how City are spending money, they should look at how they've just let go their greatest striker in History and had to do something. We've kept this squad together and got Thiago in pre-emptively last season but somehow thats no good. If you think logically from a first XI standpoint, we sold Lovren last season and released Gini this summer. We also got Thiago last summer and Ibou this summer, effectively upgrading both positions (I am not even talking about Jota, Kostas, Diaz etc.). But somehow, a financially prudent Net Spend has become a stick to beat us with amongst our own fans.