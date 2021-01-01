Just looked and there's quite a few big sales to be fair.
Some of the notable ones:
Ozil £42m
Higuaín £35m
Di Maria £67m
Morata £18m
Illarramendi £13.5m
Jesé £22.5m
Morata (again) £59.4m
James Rodríguez £11.7m
Danilo £27m
Ronaldo £105.3m
Kovacic £40.5m
Marcos Llorente £27m
Theo Hernandez £19.35m
Hakimi £38.7m
Regulion £27m
Varane £36m
Odegaard £31.5m
Compared to general belief, Madrid does bumper business once in 8-10 years and they have a good academy which allows them to make decent money from youth player sales (Something City and Chelsea are successfully replicating here now and we seem to be looking to get on the same train). The last proper galactico summer they had was in 2009 when they spent over 250 million for Ronaldo, Kaka, Alonso, Benzema etc.
The next time they did this was in 2019 to get hazard, Militao, Mendy, Jovic, Rodrygo etc. for over 350 million (This window set them back by a lot given how crap hazard turned out)
Between this they didn't spend big money on individual players, only bale in 2013, James in 2014. The rest were actually smart buys in the 10-40 million range where they had low financial risk and potential profit at sale for most of them.
Contrary to their projected image, they've been fairly prudent in doing their business. The reason they are looking at another big window so early now is because 2019 summer didn't work out for them, but even so, they won't be able to do it at that scale without several outgoings either.