LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 10:32:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm
Wages went up £16m (+£46m year before that) despite revenue dropping by £43m, as well as having a £70m net spend (£110m spent, £40m received) in the 2 years after the CL (not including Jan 22).

But yeah, lack of ambition.

My guess is that some people would rather we not be so well run, have a lower wage bill, higher transfer spend, and not win any trophies just so they can celebrate "winning" the transfer window. 
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:32:39 pm
My guess is that some people would rather we not be so well run, have a lower wage bill, higher transfer spend, and not win any trophies just so they can celebrate "winning" the transfer window. 

Imagine the bragging rights we'd have enjoyed over the summer if we'd signed Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho. We'd have been tipped to win the league by half the pundits too instead of most of them predicting us to drop out of the top 4. Shame we have to live in this depressing reality instead.
Logged

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,792
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm
14th in the table and 300 net! What kind of a net spend is that? totally outclassed by the mancs and at the same time weve allowed Mane to turn to a sack of shit due to advanced old age without bringing in mbappe to replace him.

Just embarrassing. FUCK i knew we should have bought a cb in summer 19. FSG out!
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm
Ahead of the next window, is it worth having a thread that discusses player prices and fsg and who we might have to sell. And leave this one to talk about the qualities of players we are linked to?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:32:39 pm
My guess is that some people would rather we not be so well run, have a lower wage bill, higher transfer spend, and not win any trophies just so they can celebrate "winning" the transfer window.

No one will ever admit it, but this is genuinely the truth.

The media have created a notion that quantity of transfers in = success, and people fall for it. You only have to look at that spending graph to see that this is absolute nonsense, but even now you have pundits jizzing over Everton because of Dele fucking Alli.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,284
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17165 on: Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:28:57 pm
No one will ever admit it, but this is genuinely the truth.

The media have created a notion that quantity of transfers in = success, and people fall for it. You only have to look at that spending graph to see that this is absolute nonsense, but even now you have pundits jizzing over Everton because of Dele fucking Alli.
The media will have hard time justifying that tune with all the trophies United have won and are about the win this year
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,153
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17166 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm
Ahead of the next window, is it worth having a thread that discusses player prices and fsg and who we might have to sell. And leave this one to talk about the qualities of players we are linked to?

Would be a shit show of a thread given no one knows what money we do and dont have.
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17167 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
He namechecks the Anfield Index analysis and the underlying point is that all four of Salah, Mane, Jota and Diaz had roughly comparable output in the two seasons leading up to singing for us when normalised for league ratings... so it's an interesting one. He's better in the air than Salah too it looks like - swings n roundabouts. Would much rather we just kept Salah though.
Same on keeping Salah. Role wise I dont think Diaz would be used as the 9 like how Salah is. Jota I can see moving into that role if Salah didnt stay.
Role Wise Diaz is likely looking at Mane Role more.
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,527
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17168 on: Today at 01:17:24 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm
The media will have hard time justifying that tune with all the trophies United have won and are about the win this year
But that's the point being made: it's demonstrably untrue that splurging out every window = success, and yet the media and the punditocracy will keep talking like it is true and idiot fans will keep believing them.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,234
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17169 on: Today at 01:18:34 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
2019-20 was a very expensive year for them with Hazard, Jovic, Militao, Mendy, Reinier, Rodrygo and one or two others, all adding up to over 350 mill Euros.

Courtous and Vinicius the year before, they spent over 150m Euro that year on 3 or 4 players.

But they have sold a lot too, so I guess it all balances out more than it used to years ago!

Yeah, but I can't think of too many moves from Real Madrid where they recouped big money? Need help here, I can only remember Ozil, Di Maria and Ronaldo?

Edit: Checked the transfermarkt link. Never mind..
« Last Edit: Today at 01:41:32 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,670
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17170 on: Today at 01:29:25 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:18:34 am
Yeah, but I can't think of too many moves from Real Madrid where they recouped big money? Need help here, I can only remember Ozil, Di Maria and Ronaldo?

Morata I think went for a lot? Hakimi and Kovacic went for decent amounts.

Then I think its more an accumulation over recent years like Reguilon and Llorente, but loads of others in the sort of 15-25m Euro price range.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17171 on: Today at 01:31:17 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:18:34 am
Yeah, but I can't think of too many moves from Real Madrid where they recouped big money? Need help here, I can only remember Ozil, Di Maria and Ronaldo?

Just looked and there's quite a few big sales to be fair.

Some of the notable ones:

Ozil         £42m
Higuaín      £35m
Di Maria      £67m
Morata      £18m
Illarramendi   £13.5m
Jesé         £22.5m
Morata (again)   £59.4m
James Rodríguez   £11.7m
Danilo      £27m
Ronaldo      £105.3m
Kovacic      £40.5m
Marcos Llorente   £27m
Theo Hernandez   £19.35m
Hakimi      £38.7m
Regulion      £27m
Varane      £36m
Odegaard      £31.5m
Logged

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,556
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17172 on: Today at 01:42:36 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:37:34 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1490722571775524869

CIES Football Observatory looking at net spend on transfers over the past decade.



I think we have done even better than this table shows. People do not realize but this includes the purchase of Markovic, Balotelli, Moreno, Allen, Borini etc. We have become better at Transfers post Klopp because there was no more disconnect between the recruitment side and the coaching side. We're probably the best in the world at recruitment at the minute, buying and selling. People often forget how important the selling side of the business is. If you don't sell well, you either lose value or end up with an unhappy unwanted player in a bloated squad which always has an affect. Squad Building is an exercise in simultaneously adding and subtracting, you can't be crap at one to make it work and you can't just do one and forget about the other. A team cannot refresh without being good at recycling.
 
City let go of Aguero, Silva, Yaya, Kompany etc. in the last few years when their contracts expired and nobody seems to look at that. All they look at is the 100 million spent on Grealish, which by the way, is crap compared to Diaz for me (I know its hypebole, but I don't care). Regardless, when people talk about how City are spending money, they should look at how they've just let go their greatest striker in History and had to do something. We've kept this squad together and got Thiago in pre-emptively last season but somehow thats no good. If you think logically from a first XI standpoint, we sold Lovren last season and released Gini this summer. We also got Thiago last summer and Ibou this summer, effectively upgrading both positions (I am not even talking about Jota, Kostas, Diaz etc.). But somehow, a financially prudent Net Spend has become a stick to beat us with amongst our own fans.
Logged

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,234
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17173 on: Today at 01:42:52 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:29:25 am
Morata I think went for a lot? Hakimi and Kovacic went for decent amounts.

Then I think its more an accumulation over recent years like Reguilon and Llorente, but loads of others in the sort of 15-25m Euro price range.

Yeah, you are right. Add Varane and Odegaard also in recent times.
Logged

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,556
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17174 on: Today at 01:55:45 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:31:17 am
Just looked and there's quite a few big sales to be fair.

Some of the notable ones:

Ozil         £42m
Higuaín      £35m
Di Maria      £67m
Morata      £18m
Illarramendi   £13.5m
Jesé         £22.5m
Morata (again)   £59.4m
James Rodríguez   £11.7m
Danilo      £27m
Ronaldo      £105.3m
Kovacic      £40.5m
Marcos Llorente   £27m
Theo Hernandez   £19.35m
Hakimi      £38.7m
Regulion      £27m
Varane      £36m
Odegaard      £31.5m

Compared to general belief, Madrid does bumper business once in 8-10 years and they have a good academy which allows them to make decent money from youth player sales (Something City and Chelsea are successfully replicating here now and we seem to be looking to get on the same train). The last proper galactico summer they had was in 2009 when they spent over 250 million for Ronaldo, Kaka, Alonso, Benzema etc.
The next time they did this was in 2019 to get hazard, Militao, Mendy, Jovic, Rodrygo etc. for over 350 million (This window set them back by a lot given how crap hazard turned out)
Between this they didn't spend big money on individual players, only bale in 2013, James in 2014. The rest were actually smart buys in the 10-40 million range where they had low financial risk and potential profit at sale for most of them.
Contrary to their projected image, they've been fairly prudent in doing their business. The reason they are looking at another big window so early now is because 2019 summer didn't work out for them, but even so, they won't be able to do it at that scale without several outgoings either.
Logged
