In what way will it be "interesting" if we decide to sell players in the coming months?



It sounds a bit passive aggressive to me, like there's some silent threat lying dormant just waiting for something to happen 🤷



Or is it that there'll be some fan uprising intent on driving the owners and senior management out of town?



Or do they mean lots more debate on the forum where members jump on the roundabout going clockwise and others jump on the one going anti clockwise and never the twain will meet whilst those in the middle try to keep the peace?



Or does it mean interesting in that we're still in 4 competitions and have a fantastic opportunity, again, to win some silverware ☺️



On top of that I've got a couple of nieces 18th birthdays, another nieces and her hubby's 40th so lots of parties to enjoy. I'm also buying a property that needs some work doing that I can't wait to get stuck into. I'm also looking forward to getting on with some more projects in the garden.



They're all "interesting" things to me but worrying about whether some players might be sold really doesn't register on my "interesting" radar.