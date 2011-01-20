Again, my initial point was very clear. The next few months will be interesting We have signed Diaz but there are a number of articles inferring that he may well be a replacement for Mo. If thar is the case and the club sell Mo in the summer then there will be plenty (based on the feedback to said articles) that will question the owners ambition. Clearly you are not one of them. That is no problem but that was the point I was making. If they keep him and bring in another midfielder as well then no one can question it.Of course the owners could be worse but for how long is any perceived criticism going to be met with "could be H&G" or "I don't want Oil Owners". Who says we do? We didn't need to match City's spending by any means, but why do we need to be reacting a year late to our issues? Thiago arrived with a long term injury and carried on missing games, yet we couldn't afford to bring in a player that meant we weren't so reliant on Milner? I don't buy it that we are that poor. We have over 500m fans and huge potential, we could arguably have done more over the last few years. The owners actually took a humongous risk by being so transfer risk averse in Jan last year and had it failed we wouldn't be talking about Konate (because he wouldn't be here) or CL games this season. I really enjoy watching us play, I have been a season ticket holder since Dalglish (the first time around) and fully appreciate how hard it is to get to the top and stay there. I am delighted we are still in 4 competitions but it's largely down to Klopp's and the recruitment team's genius with limited backing over the last few years. Not sure what that has to do with speculating about transfers in a transfer thread though?Maybe those concerns over the owners will dissapear in the summer and it can all be put down to them being massively risk averse during the pandemic or maybe it won't. Either way it won't stop me enjoying what Jürgen and the boys are trying to achieve
Ive not seen on article from even a semi reliable source suggesting Diaz is a replacement for Salah.
It was in the Athletic by Simon Highes
Thiago did not arrive with a long-term injury. He literally played about 3 days after joining. We didn't bring in a player because we instead promoted Harvey Elliott. You can't legislate for him then breaking his ankle. Signing a left sided forward to replace a right sided forward would be a little weird. Klopp has not had limited backing. The large majority of his best players have been given new, long-term contracts, and he's signed several first team players that have given us the best squad we've ever had.
I've edited your post for accuracy FowlerLegend
This one - https://theathletic.com/3104871/2022/02/03/luis-diaz-signing-suggests-liverpool-have-the-ruthlessness-required-for-long-term-success/The inference is that Mo going out funds Diaz coming in.Your right he says Mane, and that Gordon replaces Salah.Still would get you to the same place. Would fans be happy for Diaz to come in and Mo's transfer to fund it. The comments about the article would suggest not. Let's hope it doesn't happen.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
just admit you were wrong
