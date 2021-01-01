Last few years they have bought Jota, VVD, Roberton, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Fabinho and others plyers plus they have built a new main stand and we are building a new Anfield Road extension.



If that is leaving us short then i am all for it.



I was talking about the ambition they have shown since winning the CL if you go back and read my response to Timbo's post.The summer of the CL pretty sure we ended it in net transfer profit.The following summer we sold a centre half, used the money to buy a left back and spent £9m upfront on Jota and Thiago. Brilliant by our recruitment team to achieve what they did for such a limited spend. Would we have signed Jota though had he been £10-15m upfront? Not based on the noises at the time. Same with Thiago.There was plenty of calls for a centre back due to the lack in numbers and injury record of our options but we gambled and it backfired. We ended the window in net transfer profit.In the Jan, when we desperately needed a centre half to ensure CL qualification they were super reluctant to buy one. Had it not been for our keeper it probably would have cost us CL this season.Last summer we addressed our issues at centre half and let our most reliable midfielder go and loads said our midfield needed strengthening. We didnt do it, instead relying on a safety in numbers approach from a midfield with plenty of players with historic injury problems. We ended up in net transfer profit.This season we have had to rely on a 35 yr old in some of our biggest games as players, like Thiago, have been unable to stay fit.With the limited backing Klopp and his recruitment staff have worked absolute wonders. They have managed to keep us in their fighting and their achievements this season have been truly remarkable.Now we have signed Diaz and Klopp himself said that he was delighted to get in Diaz as the boys deserved some support!In the summer I expect we will bring in a cm and then we will get to the crunch. Will the owners sell Salah to fund the Diaz and midfielder deals on top of the squad player sales to fund the extensions from last summer or will we tie him down as well?I really hope for the latter as potentially their actions were driven by the pandemic but that is why it will be interesting to see what happens over the summer. We have stayed competitive due to the skills of our recruitment staff and coaching staff working wonders.Finally, on the ground. Its a no brainer for them to improve the ground as it costs them.nothing (they may even make a bit with interest) while it adds to their asset value. Had they given and not loaned us the money for the stadium and we used the debt currently on the club on transfers then there would be no doubting their ambition.