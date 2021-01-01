« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 744470 times)

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17040 on: Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:53:37 pm
Last few years they have bought Jota, VVD, Roberton, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Fabinho and others plyers plus they have built a new main stand and we are building a new Anfield Road extension.

If that is leaving us short then i am all for it.
I was talking about the ambition they have shown since winning the CL if you go back and read my response to Timbo's post.

The summer of the CL pretty sure we ended it in net transfer profit.

The following summer we sold a centre half, used the money to buy a left back and spent £9m upfront on Jota and Thiago. Brilliant by our recruitment team to achieve what they did for such a limited spend. Would we have signed Jota though had he been £10-15m upfront? Not based on the noises at the time. Same with Thiago.
There was plenty of calls for a centre back due to the lack in numbers and injury record of our options but we gambled and it backfired. We ended the window in net transfer profit.

In the Jan, when we desperately needed a centre half to ensure CL qualification they were super reluctant to buy one. Had it not been for our keeper it probably would have cost us CL this season.

Last summer we addressed our issues at centre half and let our most reliable midfielder go and loads said our midfield needed strengthening. We didnt do it, instead relying on a safety in numbers approach from a midfield with plenty of players with historic injury problems. We ended up in net transfer profit.

This season we have had to rely on a 35 yr old in some of our biggest games as players, like Thiago, have been unable to stay fit.

With the limited backing Klopp and his recruitment staff have worked absolute wonders. They have managed to keep us in their fighting and their achievements this season have been truly remarkable.

Now we have signed Diaz and Klopp himself said that he was delighted to get in Diaz as the boys deserved some support!

In the summer I expect we will bring in a cm and then we will get to the crunch. Will the owners sell Salah to fund the Diaz and midfielder deals on top of the squad player sales to fund the extensions from last summer or will we tie him down as well?

I really hope for the latter as potentially their actions were driven by the pandemic but that is why it will be interesting to see what happens over the summer. We have stayed competitive due to the skills of our recruitment staff and coaching staff working wonders.

Finally, on the ground. Its a no brainer for them to improve the ground as it costs them.nothing (they may even make a bit with interest) while it adds to their asset value. Had they given and not loaned us the money for the stadium and we used the debt currently on the club on transfers then there would be no doubting their ambition.


Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,234
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17041 on: Yesterday at 10:12:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm
yup ... and doubled the wage bill .. this is constantly over looked and one of the biggest reasons weve been successful.

It is me or do some want Salah or Mane sold so they can have a good fucking moan while telling us I told you so.

Mad stuff. Enjoy these times ffs god knows we've had many bad ones in the 90s especially that still haunt me ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,234
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17042 on: Yesterday at 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm



Oh fuck off its great but its not great, we have a top class squad enjoy the fucking moment as the boss says and stop being such a pain in the fucking hole will you.

You really have a problem with FSG well how about we get Hicks and fucking Gillet back then, that will and it fucking will give you a reason to fucking moan.

An old saying goes, The Grass is not always Greener on the other Side, you will do well to remember that.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17043 on: Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:18:44 pm
This could be the title for the majority of your posts in here.

We've got a brilliant manager, brilliant players, we're still signing brilliant players, the garden's still going to be rosy even if a cat takes a shit in the corner now and again.

So important to remember that for every Virgil or Alisson, there's an Elliot or a Jones - players coming through the academy that didn't cost the Earth, but show real promise on the pitch and add vital squad depth.

And for every young lad who makes it, there are several not-quite-good-enoughs who will still command decent fees and so support the club financially, both in signing new players and helping to fund wages and contracts.

We're doing it right. Of course we all wish it could be faster and that we could have the money cheat code that some of our rivals enjoy, but when it's working it's really working.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17044 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm »
For those highly critical of FSG's spending - which other non-oil run club is doing it better in terms of talent acquisition? And if you're comparing us to the oil run clubs, doesn't that then suggest their sportswashing has been successful when their financial cheating is normalized?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,154
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17045 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Anyone watch the Afcon final. Couple of decent players there we might be interested in. One had a great hat.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17046 on: Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:17:26 pm

Oh fuck off its great but its not great, we have a top class squad enjoy the fucking moment as the boss says and stop being such a pain in the fucking hole will you.

You really have a problem with FSG well how about we get Hicks and fucking Gillet back then, that will and it fucking will give you a reason to fucking moan.

An old saying goes, The Grass is not always Greener on the other Side, you will do well to remember that.
The good old "they could be Hicks and Gillett" argument. Followed by "I don't want oil backers" because apparently there is nothing in between as it seems to be any criticism of the owners is met with this nonsense.

You decided to take the piss because I responded to someone else's post to say the next few months will be very interesting in determining their level of ambition. I didn't say they are shit owners, I said Klopp has had limited backing since we won the CL. Venture outside this website and a huge number of fans of this club (and others) think that.

Whether that has been because of the pandemic or whether that is because they are happy to compete as long as they don't need to invest much time will tell.



Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,802
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17047 on: Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm »
I like the look of this Mane fella.

Also apparently there's a kid called Salah playing for Egypt? Meant to have serious potential.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,234
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17048 on: Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm
The good old "they could be Hicks and Gillett" argument. Followed by "I don't want oil backers" because apparently there is nothing in between as it seems to be any criticism of the owners is met with this nonsense.

You decided to take the piss because I responded to someone else's post to say the next few months will be very interesting in determining their level of ambition. I didn't say they are shit owners, I said Klopp has had limited backing since we won the CL. Venture outside this website and a huge number of fans of this club (and others) think that.

Whether that has been because of the pandemic or whether that is because they are happy to compete as long as they don't need to invest much time will tell.


Again covering yourself on both sides of the arguement, H&G is not rolling anything out its a fact, the owners are not perfect we know that but I tell you what they are not as bad as some think they are, that is what you can get and yes i do not and i mean do not want a fucking Oil Country near this club.

Oh btw i am not taking the piss i am very serious here.  Venture outside this website, what the fuck does that even mean you think evenryone in here is bottled up by this site, really?

We have and we will continue to add whatever way you think about it, at times it takes time even Klopp agrees on this as he always and he always tells us he will sign the right player not a player for the sake of signing a player, you wait until the Summer and let the rest of us on this site enjoy still taking part in 4 yes 4 compititions, good lad.

Many, many old old fans in here who have been on a journey with Liverpool for many years so ya know less of that nonsense.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17049 on: Yesterday at 11:11:40 pm »
I don't know how much LFC are currently valued at as an asset, but there can't be many potential owners out there who could afford the price tag.

I do feel FSG could do a bit more, or at least let the club do more. I think it's more down to them being overly cautious rather than lacking ambition though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline grizz

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17050 on: Yesterday at 11:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm
I like the look of this Mane fella.

Also apparently there's a kid called Salah playing for Egypt? Meant to have serious potential.

Not Salah he's just a one season wonder  ;D
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,234
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17051 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm »
Quote from: grizz on Yesterday at 11:23:16 pm
Not Salah he's just a one season wonder  ;D

The Chelsea reject, you're grand thanks.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17052 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm »
Whats Ismail Sarrs contract situation, a player worth pursuing
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,234
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17053 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
Whats Ismail Sarrs contract situation, a player worth pursuing

Do we need him now though?

CM and a RB cover along with offloading a few players the priority now?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17054 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:28:54 pm
Do we need him now though?

CM and a RB cover along with offloading a few players the priority now?

Not right now, but one to be interested in when his contract nears its end
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17055 on: Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:40 pm
I don't know how much LFC are currently valued at as an asset, but there can't be many potential owners out there who could afford the price tag.

I do feel FSG could do a bit more, or at least let the club do more. I think it's more down to them being overly cautious rather than lacking ambition though.

Last January, I was pissed off with our owners for not buying another starting quality central defender, with our 3 first choice central defenders out for the season with injuries. By his statements at the time, Jurgen was pissed off too, and he has aired his frustration in public. A few months later, we have signed one of the most talented young central defenders around, for a very decent price.

I am not ashamed to admit that I was wrong, and that I should have trusted FSG and Edwards more. These guys obviously have a plan in place, a plan that is working well, and is keeping us competitive with the oil clubs without any financial doping, while upgrading our stadium to 61,000 seats and building a new state of the art training complex.  If I am being honest, that is everything I expected from them when they were taking us over back in 2010 ...
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17056 on: Today at 12:03:02 am »
Have we not got a squad that competes on every level now? Even if we do sometimes fall short its usually to Man City and you cant compete with them without cheating like they do. Although we do frequently

Take Man City out of the equation and how many more trophies would we have now. Id say FSG have built a framework that allows us to compete, even over achieve.

I really dont get the idea that they havent spent enough on transfers or bought more players, surely just looking at this squad and what weve achieved in recent seasons shows this. You cant win everything all of the time, but when we dont win its not because we havent got the players or the ability, you just dont always get the results you should - thats just how it is and always has been
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17057 on: Today at 12:10:35 am »
Even the "Klopp has had limited backing" line is just absolute nonsense when we've added the players we have and ensured that none of our best players have left. Compare that to the situation he faced at Dortmund when all his good players were sold, one after the other.

Bet he doesn't sit at home complaining 18 months later because we didn't replace Dejan fucking Lovren.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,234
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17058 on: Today at 12:32:11 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm
Not right now, but one to be interested in when his contract nears its end

Young enough aint he, 23 or so?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17059 on: Today at 02:57:57 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:40 pm
I don't know how much LFC are currently valued at as an asset, but there can't be many potential owners out there who could afford the price tag.

I do feel FSG could do a bit more, or at least let the club do more. I think it's more down to them being overly cautious rather than lacking ambition though.
This reply isn't particularly aimed at you, I'm just using this post as a jump-off point. And I ask this completely seriously and not because I am 'defending FSG' - I don't give a stuff about FSG, they are not part of Shanks's trinity so I couldn't care less about them; if they disappeared tomorrow I wouldn't give a damn as long as their replacements were decent - but what evidence is there that they are refusing to back the manager's wishes? Or being 'overly cautious'?

Might it simply not be that the manager and his team aren't as desperate for constant new transfers as some in this thread are? That there is a recruitment plan in place which is being followed over time and which is NOT the same as the desires of transfer-hungry fans?

Which just goes back to the same point I regularly make. No-one knows anything. People tend to just go by what they feel or what others have said. Unevidenced notions and claims become 'accepted facts', and no one seems to bat an eyelid.

I know many of you will refuse to do this but it really is far more enjoyable and less stressful just to have a bit of patience, wait and see the plan unfold and let things happen in the fullness of time. And to accept that the club is not as transfer-raddled as some of us are.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,063
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17060 on: Today at 04:21:11 am »
Honestly if you consider some of the recent transfers / complaints about lack of transfers, it appears the club is largely aligned with our expectations, with some minor differences in timing.

Before January 2021 - The chatter begins about the need to gradually refresh the squad including eventually getting in new forwards - We bring in Jota in Summer 2020
July 2021 - We fear a major CB injury crisis - we brought in Davies and Kabab end of January window, and then Konate in July.
July 2021 - We let Gini go and fear an injury crisis - having already brought in Thiago in July 2020, we don't bring anyone in and instead internally promote Harvey Elliott, who turns out to be a star in midfield until his injury.

I don't think the club is blind to the needs of the squad. I don't think we as fans have some special insight into what's required that they can't see.

But what I think we can't see is all the different threads of who's available when and at what price to fill those needs. And those details are important, because we're still at the end of the day a club with a self-sustaining model. We're not Chelsea or City. We don't live beyond our means.

That's the frustration from a fan perspective. Sometimes - like January last year, it seems like we require urgent investment, when the club is not set up to respond to shorter term problems (although to be fair we did get 2 short term CBs in at the end of that very window). Similarly, if you look at the longer term it's difficult to argue that Harvey isn't a good option in midfield. But the other side of this is, not responding to short term fluctuations allows us to not kneejerk and make better decisions with who we do bring in, rather than overpaying in the short term or bringing in the wrong player.

Net spend gets rolled out to criticise FSG a lot, and I think if we were failing to compete, that would be valid. But we're actually doing pretty well. If it weren't for the most financially doped team in the history of English football, we'd probably be winning 3 of the last 4 league seasons (including this one). And yes you can give all credit to Klopp for being the best manager in the world (no doubt), but it's pretty churlish not to give credit to the team that appointed him, that scouted the right players, and that supported him where he's asked for it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 