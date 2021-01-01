Tchouameni apparently had a blinder for Monaco as the lone DM against Lyon this weekend. Seems to be the popular option to strengthen the midfield, but also quite strongly linked to Madrid and Chelsea. Wonder if he prefers being that sole DM, if so youd think the other clubs could offer him it? Think Fabinho has that spot nailed down for us for the next several years, so I assume if we like him its for a box to box role.



Unless the plan is to go for more of a double pivot, with two from Fab/Hendo/Thiago/Tchouameni and then more of a front four.