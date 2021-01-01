« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17000 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
The wee lad v Man City:
https://youtu.be/OLQZuxhlcN4
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17001 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
The wee lad v Man City:
https://youtu.be/OLQZuxhlcN4

Very talented kid. I can't escape the feeling that he will be the replacement for Minamino, and that we see him as our next false 9 ...
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17002 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
Was he in midfield this game?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17003 on: Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
Was he in midfield this game?
He stars as the 10 for Fulham
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17004 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
Didnt watch the game but going by the above he already looks ready to contribute.

Style wise he Reminds me a bit of Ronaldo at the same age.
Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17005 on: Today at 02:20:57 am
Coutinho with pace
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17006 on: Today at 08:02:56 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 02:20:57 am
Coutinho with pace
At a similar price. Well, maybe Coutinho was a bit more expensive.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17007 on: Today at 08:43:24 am
He doesnt really play like Coutinho, despite the positions he plays in.  Id say hes closer to Bobby than Coutinho.  Ive been to Craven Cottage a few times this season and he takes up similar positions to our mad Brazilian, something in between a 10 and 9 (a 9.5 I guess).  Ive also seen him play on the left, he cuts inside constantly and ends up playing centrally anyway, he actually unbalanced the side when he played there as Fulham play with a lot of width.

If he signs (its probably already done) itll be as a direct replacement for Minamino Id guess.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17008 on: Today at 09:37:28 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
The wee lad v Man City:
https://youtu.be/OLQZuxhlcN4

First time actually watching a few bits of him. Is he not the new Bobby in every way minus the physique, but a bit nippier. Like a Bobby/Coutinho hybrid.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17009 on: Today at 09:41:04 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:37:28 am
First time actually watching a few bits of him. Is he not the new Bobby in every way minus the physique, but a bit nippier. Like a Bobby/Coutinho hybrid.
What about the teeth?
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17010 on: Today at 09:43:41 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:41:04 am
What about the teeth?

Haven't seen them so probably not like Bobby's  ;D
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17011 on: Today at 09:57:30 am
How certain are we that he`ll come to Liverpool?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17012 on: Today at 10:06:22 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:57:30 am
How certain are we that he`ll come to Liverpool?

He will get game time here. So I'm pretty certain. As people have mentioned he could well be the Bobby replacement.
kasperoff

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17013 on: Today at 11:52:24 am
It's hard to believe he's still only 19. That was a very mature performance. Looks like one of those who just loves playing. Very exciting player and I hope we can sign him. Sounds promising.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17014 on: Today at 11:56:26 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:57:30 am
How certain are we that he`ll come to Liverpool?

I think its probably already done, its too quiet regarding other sides.  Hes been tentatively linked with plenty but were the only solid link.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17015 on: Today at 12:56:59 pm
Tchouameni apparently had a blinder for Monaco as the lone DM against Lyon this weekend. Seems to be the popular option to strengthen the midfield, but also quite strongly linked to Madrid and Chelsea. Wonder if he prefers being that sole DM, if so youd think the other clubs could offer him it? Think Fabinho has that spot nailed down for us for the next several years, so I assume if we like him its for a box to box role.

Unless the plan is to go for more of a double pivot, with two from Fab/Hendo/Thiago/Tchouameni and then more of a front four.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17016 on: Today at 02:07:14 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:57:30 am
How certain are we that he`ll come to Liverpool?

Danny Murphy said it was done on MOTD last night and was not chellenged on it so.......
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17017 on: Today at 02:24:46 pm
If it's done then left and centre of midfield succession planning is sorted. Wonder how sure we are that Gordon will make it? We seem to be looking at Saka, too; succession planning for when Mo hangs up his boots?
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17018 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:07:14 pm
Danny Murphy said it was done on MOTD last night and was not chellenged on it so.......

Murphy always comes off like he just ate a bag of extra bitter lemons but i choose to believe him this once.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17019 on: Today at 02:35:13 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:30:30 pm
Murphy always comes off like he just ate a bag of extra bitter lemons but i choose to believe him this once.

Danny is the god of all knowing.
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17020 on: Today at 02:35:44 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:07:14 pm
Danny Murphy said it was done on MOTD last night and was not chellenged on it so.......
He said he was probably going to Liverpool. Hopefully he does, looks a cracking prospect.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17021 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 02:35:44 pm
He said he was probably going to Liverpool. Hopefully he does, looks a cracking prospect.

Said it was done was taking the piss out of Osman but hey ho lets see what happens.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17022 on: Today at 02:48:53 pm
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17023 on: Today at 04:10:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:59 pm
Tchouameni apparently had a blinder for Monaco as the lone DM against Lyon this weekend. Seems to be the popular option to strengthen the midfield, but also quite strongly linked to Madrid and Chelsea. Wonder if he prefers being that sole DM, if so youd think the other clubs could offer him it? Think Fabinho has that spot nailed down for us for the next several years, so I assume if we like him its for a box to box role.

Unless the plan is to go for more of a double pivot, with two from Fab/Hendo/Thiago/Tchouameni and then more of a front four.

Watched the game last night and wasn't very impressed with him. Didn't have alot to do because Lyon were so poor.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17024 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm
We have a really strong squad now when everyone is fit

Bit of work on the midfield in the summer and a few tweaks here and there but no major surgery needed
