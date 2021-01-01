He doesnt really play like Coutinho, despite the positions he plays in. Id say hes closer to Bobby than Coutinho. Ive been to Craven Cottage a few times this season and he takes up similar positions to our mad Brazilian, something in between a 10 and 9 (a 9.5 I guess). Ive also seen him play on the left, he cuts inside constantly and ends up playing centrally anyway, he actually unbalanced the side when he played there as Fulham play with a lot of width.



If he signs (its probably already done) itll be as a direct replacement for Minamino Id guess.