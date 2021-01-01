« previous next »
royhendo

The wee lad v Man City:
https://youtu.be/OLQZuxhlcN4
PeterTheRed

Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
The wee lad v Man City:
https://youtu.be/OLQZuxhlcN4

Very talented kid. I can't escape the feeling that he will be the replacement for Minamino, and that we see him as our next false 9 ...
[new username under construction]

Was he in midfield this game?
RedG13

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
Was he in midfield this game?
He stars as the 10 for Fulham
MBL?

Didnt watch the game but going by the above he already looks ready to contribute.

Style wise he Reminds me a bit of Ronaldo at the same age.
Big Dirk

Coutinho with pace
Perkinsonian

Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 02:20:57 am
Coutinho with pace
At a similar price. Well, maybe Coutinho was a bit more expensive.
Hedley Lamarr

He doesnt really play like Coutinho, despite the positions he plays in.  Id say hes closer to Bobby than Coutinho.  Ive been to Craven Cottage a few times this season and he takes up similar positions to our mad Brazilian, something in between a 10 and 9 (a 9.5 I guess).  Ive also seen him play on the left, he cuts inside constantly and ends up playing centrally anyway, he actually unbalanced the side when he played there as Fulham play with a lot of width.

If he signs (its probably already done) itll be as a direct replacement for Minamino Id guess.
FlashGordon

Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
The wee lad v Man City:
https://youtu.be/OLQZuxhlcN4

First time actually watching a few bits of him. Is he not the new Bobby in every way minus the physique, but a bit nippier. Like a Bobby/Coutinho hybrid.
PaulF

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:37:28 am
First time actually watching a few bits of him. Is he not the new Bobby in every way minus the physique, but a bit nippier. Like a Bobby/Coutinho hybrid.
What about the teeth?
FlashGordon

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:41:04 am
What about the teeth?

Haven't seen them so probably not like Bobby's  ;D
Raaphael

How certain are we that he`ll come to Liverpool?
clinical

Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:57:30 am
How certain are we that he`ll come to Liverpool?

He will get game time here. So I'm pretty certain. As people have mentioned he could well be the Bobby replacement.
