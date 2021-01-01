

I think the fact that Jota seems best at inside-left (but is no slouch through the middle) and Diaz plays predominantly on the left, means that we have 3 players who favour the left side.



That's true, but if Diaz does take Mane's spot then Jota is still going to be playing through the middle ahead of Firmino. Diogo is proving himself as one of the most lethal finishers in Europe, and I think we'll want to keep him in the centre as much as possible.Interesting as well that some of the journos close to the club say we think Diaz could be an option centrally for us as well, because of his effectiveness in transitions. Wasn't sure if they meant as a False 9 or as an advanced midfielder.And on Mane, we shouldn't forget how good he was off the right in 16/17 - one of the knock-on effects of Diaz joining is that we could see Sadio play more on the right, in the games where Mo doesn't start. Having three elite wide forwards, one of whom can play either side, makes tons of sense to me as it allows plenty flexibility.I think the balance we'll have next season if we keep all five is about perfect. Several options to play wide left (Mane/Diaz/Jota), couple of options through the middle (Jota/Firmino) and the same on the right (Salah as the clear No1, then Mane). And then Carvalho and Gordon, with Origi and Minamino likely moving on. I wouldn't say we were light if one of Mane/Firmino went, in the same way we weren't light in attack before Diaz arrived, but I'd love to see what Klopp can do with five elite forwards to choose from.