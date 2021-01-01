« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 735857 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16960 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:34:15 pm

Why would Liverpool supporters club in Norway have ITK info

It's David Lynch who has the information and was speaking that group and provided this knowledge. It even states that.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16961 on: Today at 03:41:10 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:34:15 pm

Why would Liverpool supporters club in Norway have ITK info
Ask an Everton fan to explain it to you...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16962 on: Today at 03:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:34:00 am
Has Ian Graham done a presentation on Aly Cissokho?

Obligatory revisit of this in the presentation: https://player.vimeo.com/video/92846254

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:35:21 am
I understand all this and I understand why people want to retain all three, but every year from this point their physicality is going to decline and the price we can get from them on the transfer market goes down. In terms of being able to move around the pitch, even many of the examples people have cited - Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez, Ibra, Lewandowski, Benzema - have generally moved into the middle and needed to work with younger players, and the first four unarguably peaked before they were 30. Citing them is essentially evidence in favour of the fact our front three will go down a level in terms of productivity over the coming years.

Plus with Benzema he also had the added advantage of not playing for his national team for several years whilst he awaiting the finalisation of the Valbuena matter, meaning he had plenty of time to recuperate in international breaks whilst others were off playing more matches.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16963 on: Today at 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:46:03 pm
Obligatory revisit of this in the presentation: https://player.vimeo.com/video/92846254

Plus with Benzema he also had the added advantage of not playing for his national team for several years whilst he awaiting the finalisation of the Valbuena matter, meaning he had plenty of time to recuperate in international breaks whilst others were off playing more matches.

That video and the tune on it do not get the love that they so richly deserve
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,466
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16964 on: Today at 03:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:32:05 pm

On the one had you're saying the players will be looking for 'the biggest contract of their careers' next contract, then advocating we sign them up on new deals.

The picture you paint of all three playing at a high level well into their 30's is the ideal, and if we could be sure of that then it's a no brainer. But it would be a gamble, especially as both Mane and Firmino have had patchy form the last couple of seasons anyway. The worst case scenario is that we tie them up on contacts bigger than now but they never consistently recover their best form and even decline further. We can't get them off the books because they're far less desirable to other clubs due to both them not being as good (and on the downwards slope) and the size of their contracts. It wouldn't matter as much if we were owned by an oil dictatorship or billionaire kleptocrat willing to spunk their money for non-footballing reasons, but we're not. We have owners who seek to balance the books and operate within our means. In that case, we would not be able to merely sideline them (for domestic cups, etc) and bring in new players of the quality we need to win the League/CL.

I'll admit, I'd rather we let players go a season early, than give them a new 3-year deal and be stuck with a declining player on a big wedge for the last 2 but barely contributing and blocking us signing someone else. Loyalty to players is admirable, but my first concern is this football club and us competing for the top honours. We should never keep players out of nostalgia.

I think, given his stellar form and ability, we should move heaven and earth to get Salah signed up, but I'm less devoted to the idea of keeping both Mane and Firmino, if we can secure a good price in the summer (I accept this would not be a foregone conclusion) and could then bring in a quality replacement. As someone suggested, keep Salah, sell one of Mane/Firmino in the summer, then let the other run their contract down.

Saying all that, if the club decides to sign the three of them up, I'm not going to sulk or tantrum.

This is the whole risk isn't it? Whatever we do is a gamble. We might sign them both onto extensions and get another great 3 years. They might both decline quickly. We might decide to just let the contracts expire and they go elsewhere and smash it.

To me though, considering the sort of money we're talking and their current levels, the bigger risk would be not trying to keep them.

And honestly if they end up staying and 'barely contributing' towards the end (not that I think it'd even be possible with those two) then.....so what? At the moment I imagine we've got Karius and Adrian both on £50k plus a week, Origi probably on similar, we've had Ox and Naby last season on £100k plus a week, we've had Sturridge and Lallana before, Clyne, Moreno. It happens, and its never particularly impacted us. All the little accounting tricks we use, appearance fees etc mean it'd be a far smaller impact than you think.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16965 on: Today at 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:36:55 pm

I think the fact that Jota seems best at inside-left (but is no slouch through the middle) and Diaz plays predominantly on the left, means that we have 3 players who favour the left side.

That's true, but if Diaz does take Mane's spot then Jota is still going to be playing through the middle ahead of Firmino. Diogo is proving himself as one of the most lethal finishers in Europe, and I think we'll want to keep him in the centre as much as possible.

Interesting as well that some of the journos close to the club say we think Diaz could be an option centrally for us as well, because of his effectiveness in transitions. Wasn't sure if they meant as a False 9 or as an advanced midfielder.

And on Mane, we shouldn't forget how good he was off the right in 16/17 - one of the knock-on effects of Diaz joining is that we could see Sadio play more on the right, in the games where Mo doesn't start. Having three elite wide forwards, one of whom can play either side, makes tons of sense to me as it allows plenty flexibility.

I think the balance we'll have next season if we keep all five is about perfect. Several options to play wide left (Mane/Diaz/Jota), couple of options through the middle (Jota/Firmino) and the same on the right (Salah as the clear No1, then Mane). And then Carvalho and Gordon, with Origi and Minamino likely moving on. I wouldn't say we were light if one of Mane/Firmino went, in the same way we weren't light in attack before Diaz arrived, but I'd love to see what Klopp can do with five elite forwards to choose from.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,936
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16966 on: Today at 04:56:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:39:32 pm
It's David Lynch who has the information and was speaking that group and provided this knowledge. It even states that.

Need a take a twin peek at the posting...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Up
« previous next »
 