« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 734511 times)

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16920 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:35:21 am
I understand all this and I understand why people want to retain all three, but every year from this point their physicality is going to decline and the price we can get from them on the transfer market goes down. In terms of being able to move around the pitch, even many of the examples people have cited - Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez, Ibra, Lewandowski, Benzema - have generally moved into the middle and needed to work with younger players, and the first four unarguably peaked before they were 30. Citing them is essentially evidence in favour of the fact our front three will go down a level in terms of productivity over the coming years.

Once again, I've never said sell them all this summer, simply suggested that extending all three doesn't make sense given their ages, the position they play in and the size of their contracts. My gut feeling is we extend one, sell another and let the third run down their contract. Letting all three expire next summer would be disastrous, though if reports of Mbappe getting 800k a week at Madrid are even remotely true I expect a lot more top players to simply run down their contracts in future either way.

This is bang on. I'd extend Salah and then see where you get to with contract negotiations and transfer interest with the other two. I think Mane goes for £40-50 million, perhaps, if we sell this summer and that would obviously be a huge bump to any war chest if we assume that sell to buy is still, at least in part, part of our transfer strategy. What you almost certainly can't do is extend all their deals on better terms than they're currently on because our wage bill would be through the roof. Not least because the likes of Jota are going to want wages at an elite level when their contracts are up for renegotiation. And what you almost certainly shouldn't do is allow all three to run down their deals because then you have to replace 2 of them in the summer of 2023 and you have to do it without getting any fee for them.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16921 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:45:41 am
Its all pretty redundant really, we'll see what happens (although Hendo getting his extension suggests to me there's a likelihood at least one of them also gets one). What seems pretty clear is that you CAN carry 3 attacking players over 30 as long as they're supplemented with younger players and the succession planning is in place. With Jota, Diaz, Gordon and hopefully Carvalho here it looks like that is the case. The only argument really is what would they agree to in terms of wages and length of contract. If we extend both for three years at Bobbys current level for example, its £60 odd million. Plus they'd both be practically nothing on our 'amortization' list. Business-wise, it makes sense. The cost of getting someone like Diogo in, who I'm sure we'd all agree was a bargain, is £60 million on his own over four years and that's without agent fees or any pay rise (which I'm sure he'll get). Diaz apparently is on the same sort of money, so again £60 million over four years and again if he performs to the level we want he'll get a hefty bump at some point. As yet, we haven't bought through young attackers from the Academy or cheap from elsewhere like we have with goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders. So you sell them this summer or let their contracts expire and you're potentially right back in the position we were 18 months ago with Salah (older), Jota and Diaz and not much else in reserve and not much bought in from Sadio and Bobby to spend. Maybe they'd bring in enough for one Jota or one Diaz (and at that point we'd be talking about who replaces Mo and how we afford them). The ideal scenario would I guess be that Kaide Gordon becomes a world beater pretty soon, as does Carvalho. The reality is we might feel one or both of them could benefit from a loan like Harvey did. Or Gordon might end up being a Brewster. And I just can't get my head around why people would advocate not extending Bobby and Sadio in this situation, when the amounts we'd end up paying for another 3 years each would be a drop in the ocean.

And there's absolutely nothing to say we wouldn't still be able to sell either one of them if we did extend their contracts. We wouldn't particularly need to make a profit on them, although clubs are still clearly willing to go big on 32 year old top class attackers. Extend Sadio for example, plays next season and then season after and then start thinking about moving him on when he's 32/33. Potentially the same with Bobby. At that point maybe they're thinking they want a new challenge, maybe Bobby goes back to Brazil, maybe Sadio moves to France. But either selling for a low amount or letting them run their contracts down at the age and level they'd be at just seems daft.

Emotionally speaking I would want the club to extend all three, but my take on it is that if the club wanted to do that they probably would have done at least one or two of them last season or the season before. I don't think this club is constrained financially that much that it couldn't have happened. That's why I believe we are in succession planning mode now, and the club are probably looking at their options in the market.

On a very simple level, you have to ask why any of them would want to accept only a 3 year deal now? They are all at the prime of their careers, and they've performed at a high enough level that they could secure their financial futures well into their 30's. That's why I think the window to extend all of their contracts long term would have been last summer when statistically they were probably not coming off their best seasons. But this feels to me like the club has done this on purpose, and they are trying to create a market for them this summer to gauge if realistically they can get a sufficient return for them.

It's nothing about loyalty or speaking ill of our players, I just don't think this is an eventuality that anyone can deny. Just like Klopp saying this is his last contract as he wanted to stay long enough to oversee the rebuild of this squad.

Quote
When you sign a contract now, you know there will be some difficult decisions to make in the future, but I really think after knowing the club so long now  and being responsible for it as well  that we are the right people to do that, not somebody else, a new manager coming in and making difficult decisions and people are not happy with it, then the whole project gets a little setback. Thats not necessary. I really think we are the right people to do that in the next, for now, four-and-a-half years. We are pretty much in the middle of the contract. Its cool. We are ready for that. We know about the situation and we are ready to face the situation and sort it where necessary.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,454
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16922 on: Today at 11:09:58 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:35:21 am
I understand all this and I understand why people want to retain all three, but every year from this point their physicality is going to decline and the price we can get from them on the transfer market goes down. In terms of being able to move around the pitch, even many of the examples people have cited - Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez, Ibra, Lewandowski, Benzema - have generally moved into the middle and needed to work with younger players, and the first four unarguably peaked before they were 30. Citing them is essentially evidence in favour of the fact our front three will go down a level in terms of productivity over the coming years.

Once again, I've never said sell them all this summer, simply suggested that extending all three doesn't make sense given their ages, the position they play in and the size of their contracts. My gut feeling is we extend one, sell another and let the third run down their contract. Letting all three expire next summer would be disastrous, though if reports of Mbappe getting 800k a week at Madrid are even remotely true I expect a lot more top players to simply run down their contracts in future either way.

I dunno. Lewa and Benzema arguably have had their best seasons after 30, but appreciate they're not hugely comparable considering where they play. Peaking before 30 is one thing, but they've all still been hugely productive at 33/34 and older. They've all still been hitting elite numbers. And I'll go back to the point again, the very top players generally haven't had this drop off that people seem to think once they hit 30. Its almost an old cliche that doesn't really stack up anymore.

https://www.givemesport.com/1533225-ranking-the-100-greatest-footballers-of-the-decade-20102020

Thats just a random, quick google.

Out of the attacking players there, at worst its 50/50 for ones who did or didnt remain very productive into their 30s and a good chunk of those are ones who either had injury problems throughout their career or just weren't particularly professional (Hazard, Rooney, Ozil). And a fair amount of them were playing regularly at 18/19. Sadio and Bobby didn't really get to being a regular at a high level until they were early 20s, whereas the likes of Rooney and Aguero were having full seasons in all comps at 18. That's got to have an impact later in your career.

To me, the likelihood is that there will be a drop off but not significantly until they're 32/33. So rather than sell them now for less than they're worth, and less than we'd need to replace them, it makes more sense to tie them both down and deal with that when the time comes. If the worst happens, we can't sell either of them at 33 and we're stuck with them for a year each on £180k a week for example, then so be it. I can't think it'd come to that, but it would have given us another 2 seasons of them at a good level and other players time to secure places in the team.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,344
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16923 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:45:46 am
What's the not in our hands comment all about?

Bayern Munich and Borrusia Dortmund have made an offer to the player ...
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16924 on: Today at 11:13:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:45:46 am
What's the not in our hands comment all about?
Yeah, wondered about that myself.
On the one hand he normally completely deflects if asked about another clubs player, so being open about it could be a good sign. On the other, maybe the player hasn't decided or maybe he just wants to avoid any claims of unsettling the player. Interesting choice of words though.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16925 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:10:05 am
Bayern Munich and Borrusia Dortmund have made an offer to the player ...

Source?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16926 on: Today at 11:17:46 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:57:47 pm
did someone say players have a big drop off when they hit 30? - feel like I've missed something

Same, we keep having people list Lewandowski and Ribery etc apparently fighting against "being finished at 30" "big decline at 30" for days on end when I've not seen one person even say it  ;D (though may exist, I've just not seen it either)
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16927 on: Today at 11:23:35 am »
Unless they're a massive outlier (Benzema for instance on the above list) their production will decline at some point over the next 2/3 years. At that exact time we'll be paying them, assuming we resign them, more than we've ever paid them. Why is that not an utterly uncontroversial thing to say? Why does it result in reactionary strawmen comments about 'massive declines when they're 30'? And it's not even like there's absolutely no evidence of this already, when Firmino is on the pitch he's absolutely ace but he just hasn't been on the pitch very much for quite some time. This is very different to his availability a few years back.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,454
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16928 on: Today at 11:29:44 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:23:35 am
Unless they're a massive outlier (Benzema for instance on the above list) their production will decline at some point over the next 2/3 years. At that exact time we'll be paying them, assuming we resign them, more than we've ever paid them. Why is that not an utterly uncontroversial thing to say? Why does it result in reactionary strawmen comments about 'massive declines when they're 30'? And it's not even like there's absolutely no evidence of this already, when Firmino is on the pitch he's absolutely ace but he just hasn't been on the pitch very much for quite some time. This is very different to his availability a few years back.

Quite ;D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,064
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16929 on: Today at 11:33:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:58 am
I dunno. Lewa and Benzema arguably have had their best seasons after 30, but appreciate they're not hugely comparable considering where they play. Peaking before 30 is one thing, but they've all still been hugely productive at 33/34 and older. They've all still been hitting elite numbers. And I'll go back to the point again, the very top players generally haven't had this drop off that people seem to think once they hit 30. Its almost an old cliche that doesn't really stack up anymore.

https://www.givemesport.com/1533225-ranking-the-100-greatest-footballers-of-the-decade-20102020

Thats just a random, quick google.

Out of the attacking players there, at worst its 50/50 for ones who did or didnt remain very productive into their 30s and a good chunk of those are ones who either had injury problems throughout their career or just weren't particularly professional (Hazard, Rooney, Ozil). And a fair amount of them were playing regularly at 18/19. Sadio and Bobby didn't really get to being a regular at a high level until they were early 20s, whereas the likes of Rooney and Aguero were having full seasons in all comps at 18. That's got to have an impact later in your career.

To me, the likelihood is that there will be a drop off but not significantly until they're 32/33. So rather than sell them now for less than they're worth, and less than we'd need to replace them, it makes more sense to tie them both down and deal with that when the time comes. If the worst happens, we can't sell either of them at 33 and we're stuck with them for a year each on £180k a week for example, then so be it. I can't think it'd come to that, but it would have given us another 2 seasons of them at a good level and other players time to secure places in the team.


How many played well into their 30's when in a team that requires them to play a very high-energy game where they're expected to perform a lot of defensive/pressing work like ours? There's the obvious examples of Ronaldo and Ibra, who've done little in the way of working their nuts off for the team throughout their careers, but even players like Messi, Lewa, Benzema have light workloads.

I'd love all three to be just as effective for us well into their mid/late-30's. But the reality is that as a club we don't have the finances to take such a risk because if they decline and become far less effective when we have them on big contracts, it means we cannot then bring in better replacements. Indeed, as others have said, if we want to strengthen further, we'll likely have to raise money through sales, so letting their contracts expire and losing a couple of assets (say Mane and Firmino) collectively worth £50-60m for free would damage the amount of funds we have available to replace/strengthen other areas of the team.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16930 on: Today at 11:46:57 am »
with  the young players we have coming through added to with Diaz & Carvalho most likely.

Diaz certaintly seems a Klopp signing. Very happy he has joined.

I think Klopp will stay beyond 2024
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16931 on: Today at 11:52:05 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:38:11 am
:)

I'm firmly in the yours/Lobo's/Timbo's camp when it comes to this but can't explain it as well as yous.

Count me in as well,i understand the other viewpoints as well but don't agree with them on this.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,454
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16932 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:33:48 am

How many played well into their 30's when in a team that requires them to play a very high-energy game where they're expected to perform a lot of defensive/pressing work like ours? There's the obvious examples of Ronaldo and Ibra, who've done little in the way of working their nuts off for the team throughout their careers, but even players like Messi, Lewa, Benzema have light workloads.

I'd love all three to be just as effective for us well into their mid/late-30's. But the reality is that as a club we don't have the finances to take such a risk because if they decline and become far less effective when we have them on big contracts, it means we cannot then bring in better replacements. Indeed, as others have said, if we want to strengthen further, we'll likely have to raise money through sales, so letting their contracts expire and losing a couple of assets (say Mane and Firmino) collectively worth £50-60m for free would damage the amount of funds we have available to replace/strengthen other areas of the team.

They dont need to be just as effective for us. We can deal with a drop off as long as they're still good players for us, and thats the argument surely. Whether they'd be happy with that, whether they try and change their game, whatever, is a different argument. It doesn't need to be 'Salah, Mane and Firmino' anymore because we've got Jota and Diaz. Bayern managed it with Robben and Ribery. Practically every player who has been mentioned as remaining productive into their 30s did so in successful teams. So clearly its not as difficult as is being suggested here. Do people not think the manager could manage it? Are they thinking he's not going to stay beyond his current contract?

And lets be honest.....there's plenty of games where we don't need our attackers to press like monsters. How much pressing have we needed to do in games like Wolves, Newcastle, Watford, Brentford, where we're having 70 odd percent possession? There's the prospect of having an attacking line-up of Salah, Jota, Diaz, Mane, Firmino, Gordon and Carvalho. Three experienced, top attackers still in great shape. Two really strong attackers coming into their prime. And two kids learning from everyone else. Its genuinely crazy to me that the same people who have spent years bemoaning our lack of depth in attack are now the same ones advocating weakening it. Maybe we'll see how we cope with the rest of the season and rotating those five.

I think there's a bit of a disconnect in how much we'd get for them in the summer too, thinking about it. They'll have six months left on their contracts at that point (in terms of being able to sign for foreign teams, which realistically is where they'd go) and both will be looking for the biggest contract of their career. There's a small group of clubs who could realistically afford what they'd want and are at a level they'd be happy playing, and those clubs are far more likely to wait out six months. £60 million for both of them honestly sounds like a pipe-dream, and we'd then be risking having to replace both of them with absolutely no money coming in for them whatsoever other than the saving in wages. And they're far more likely to do that too if they've been told they won't be getting a new contract here. If in 18 months time we go into a summer with Jota, Diaz and an aged Salah and having to replace Mane and Firmino there'll be riots on here!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:11 pm by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,454
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16933 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm
No, I'm talking about the current wages paid by different teams, and not looking at the overall number, but the highest amounts paid to the highest wage earners. Our highest wage earner is being paid nowhere near the highest wages paid by the teams I mentioned.

The figures you are talking about come during a phase of transition, where they had got rid of some deadwood (say Sanchez, who was a high wage earner) and before they signed Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho.

You have this habit of calling others confused, when your reading comprehension is often confusing in a way, where nobody knows how you make the leap from point A to an unrelated point B, and keep going at it.

Anyway, we're moving out of topic, and I'm out.

Here are the actual figures from Swiss ramble.

United



Liverpool




So we have gone from being way behind United to pretty much reaching parity. Pretty much since we started going big in the transfer market after the sale of Coutinho.


As for being off-topic. I would say it is very much on topic.

We have been able to sustain that level of wage bill because we have spent very little on transfers over the last few years. So if we are going to spend big on the likes of Jota and Diaz then there has to be a change in our approach.

When you are an emerging project, then offering players highly incentivised deals and agreeing fees with clubs that include major addons for success. That starts to make less sense when you become serial winners.

I think it is clear that we have an ageing core to the squad and need significant investment. For that to happen, we are going to have to make some tough decisions. With our approach to new deals for the existing front three being at the forefront of that.

Those deals need to be made with the head and not the heart.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:00 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,867
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16934 on: Today at 12:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:38:11 am
:)

I'm firmly in the yours/Lobo's/Timbo's camp when it comes to this but can't explain it as well as yous.

Whats the other camp? Genuine question ...
This has been a really weird thread for 2 days now - this 'camp' seems to be arguing against people saying either a) we should sell some / all of them soon/this summer and b) they'll be a massive drop off once they hit 30 .... but I can't see anyone arguing either of those things ??!!

It's like some mass triggering event has taken place and its turned into a 'post how much you love the current players' thread and how impassioned you are against those that don't.... but with no one on the other side ...because obv we all love the current players

They'll all obviously leave or retire at some point... we'd all obviously keep them all if money was no object and playing time was no object as they decline... So I genuinely don't know what the camps are and what the argument is?

(apart from the denial of the ageing process and the idea that good fit players don't decline... if those are the camps then fine but that just seems to be a couple of posters over reaching to make the 'I love the current players' point)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,454
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16935 on: Today at 12:12:21 pm »
Honestly Jack, I have never seen someone so keen to close down a discussion as you in this thread. You keep talking about how weird this 'debate' is. This is a bit weirder to me.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16936 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:32 pm
Whats the other camp? Genuine question ...

Of course there's difference camps, that's why there's been a discussions and disagreements over the past few pages?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Up
« previous next »
 