Lads, SHUT THE FUCK UP!



ahahaLucky i missed the last few pages.My take is that Mane went off the boil a bit when he both got covid and lost a bit of confidence during the insanity of the empty stadium period, and for a little while nothing worked for him.My personal feeling is that that had nothing to do with reality whatsoever in terms of his actual abilities dramatically declining, was just a confidence player losing confidence for the first time maybe ever, during a completely insane and bizarre circumstance during which the whole team also collapsed. However, a narrative gathered pace over time that he was clearly on the decline and was not the player that he used to be, and that narrative came to be accepted as fact by many people,vastly prematurely in my opinion, and then subsequent to that the narrative has blithely moved to the expiring contract/team renewal phase of the conversation, because obviously as an aging declining player he will eventually need to be replaced.this is similar to the way many "facts" are established in the modern world, by drumbeat effectively.I and some others simply dont agree with the basic premise. I think hes still very close to the height of his powers, that hes played extremely well during and since the run in last year, and that he still has several years left at a very high level. As i say, a two year extension with an option year could well be just the ticket. Right now as we speak hes damn near irreplaceable. this is a very very good footballer we are talking about here, unselfish hard working on both sides of the ball and wildly talented.Just because we haven't heard much of contract talks doesnt mean we want to phase him out before we need to. eventually he will age out like anybody else but i think we are premature to think that time is right now in Manes particular case, because i watch him play and i still see magic. I think the team would fall off a cliff without him and i dont really want to test the theory.