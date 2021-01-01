That quite clearly isn't true.
We have one of the biggest wage bills on the planet. That doesn't happen if you don't pay big wages.
We play decent wages to elite level of players.
There are clubs who pay elite wages to elite level/good level of players. There is a difference.
We have a lot of players at the top end, where they are some of the best in the world, yet the highest we pay is around, what 220 k per week?
Man United pay 510 k per week for Ronaldo and over 340 k for Varane, Sancho and De Gea. 6 players earn higher than our highest wage earner.
Man City pay around 400 k per week to De Bruyne, Grealish is on 300 k per week. If they wanted, they'd be paying others higher as well. The likes of Cancelo and Ruben Dias will want bumper contracts sooner than later.
Chelsea pay pretty good wages too, but they don't have the quality of players overall to demand as much as ours do, except Kante, who earns more than our highest wage earner. The likes of Lukaku and Werner do as well. If they had our players, they'll be paying more, definitely.
Bayern have 5 players above our highest wage earner.
Apart from United, City and Chelsea, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern will be able to pay our players more.
I'm sure many of these clubs would have taken/will take Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Fabi, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota and Diaz at higher wages if given the opportunity.
Robbo is being paid 50 k ffs.