LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16880 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm
That quite clearly isn't true.

We have one of the biggest wage bills on the planet. That doesn't happen if you don't pay big wages.

We play decent wages to elite level of players.

There are clubs who pay elite wages to elite level/good level of players. There is a difference.

We have a lot of players at the top end, where they are some of the best in the world, yet the highest we pay is around, what 220 k per week?

Man United pay 510 k per week for Ronaldo and over 340 k for Varane, Sancho and De Gea. 6 players earn higher than our highest wage earner.

Man City pay around 400 k per week to De Bruyne, Grealish is on 300 k per week. If they wanted, they'd be paying others higher as well. The likes of Cancelo and Ruben Dias will want bumper contracts sooner than later.

Chelsea pay pretty good wages too, but they don't have the quality of players overall to demand as much as ours do, except Kante, who earns more than our highest wage earner. The likes of Lukaku and Werner do as well. If they had our players, they'll be paying more, definitely.

Bayern have 5 players above our highest wage earner.

Apart from United, City and Chelsea, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern will be able to pay our players more.

I'm sure many of these clubs would have taken/will take Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Fabi, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota and Diaz at higher wages if given the opportunity.

Robbo is being paid 50 k ffs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16881 on: Yesterday at 11:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:34:11 pm
Lads, SHUT THE FUCK UP!

ahaha  :lmao

Lucky i missed the last few pages.

My take is that Mane went off the boil a bit when he both got covid and lost a bit of confidence during the insanity of the empty stadium period, and for a little while nothing worked for him.

My personal feeling is that that had nothing to do with reality whatsoever in terms of his actual abilities dramatically declining, was just a confidence player losing confidence for the first time maybe ever, during a completely insane and bizarre circumstance during which the whole team also collapsed. However,  a narrative gathered pace over time that he was clearly on the decline and was not the player that he used to be, and that narrative came to be accepted as fact by many people,vastly prematurely in my opinion, and then subsequent to that the narrative has blithely moved to the expiring contract/team renewal phase of the conversation, because obviously as an aging declining player he will eventually need to be replaced.

this is similar to the way many "facts" are established in the modern world, by drumbeat effectively.

I and some others simply dont agree with the basic premise. I think hes still very close to the height of his powers, that hes played extremely well during and since the run in last year, and that he still has several years left at a very high level. As i say, a two year extension with an option year could well be just the ticket. Right now as we speak hes damn near irreplaceable. this is a very very good footballer we are talking about here, unselfish hard working on both sides of the ball and wildly talented.

Just because we haven't heard much of contract talks doesnt mean we want to phase him out before we need to. eventually he will age out like anybody else but i think we are premature to think that time is right now in Manes particular case, because i watch him play and  i still see magic. I think the team would fall off a cliff without him and i dont really want to test the theory. 



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16882 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
I've bookmarked these last couple of pages to use in 10 years time when we're talking about whether Carvalho should be given a new contract.

I'd like to revisit next year when he is turning 20 - we should debate that one too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16883 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16884 on: Yesterday at 11:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:40:58 pm
Yes you did mention possession

If I was being a prick I would call you out for shifting the goalposts. Then again. That accusation is the refuge of people who have lost the argument

Wtf! That was literally a reply to you bringing up possession based teams into this discussion. I mean, you can't even make this up.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:26:18 pm
I think you make a good point. However, I am not sure if you can equate players who have largely played for dominant possession based teams with Liverpool players.

Do you see it? Or will you move the goal-posts again.

Quote
The massive issue though is when players decline, and you have them on massive deals, then you end up paying to move them on because their wages are that high. We have all three players at the start of their thirties, so why not offer them two or three year extensions and then another extension if they keep performing.

As you said, we do agree on certain points, this is one of them.

Quote
As for younger players sharing the load. It doesn't really work like that. Gegenpressing is all about split second timing. Look at how many times Jurgen speaks about players having rhythm. Press a split second too late and you get played through.

What? I didn't mean share it on the pitch, I meant share the load through 'rotation'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16885 on: Yesterday at 11:09:29 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16886 on: Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:00:09 pm
snip

Good post, talks of his overall decline is nothing but speculative so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16887 on: Yesterday at 11:15:09 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:59:54 pm
We play decent wages to elite level of players.

There are clubs who pay elite wages to elite level/good level of players. There is a difference.

We have a lot of players at the top end, where they are some of the best in the world, yet the highest we pay is around, what 220 k per week?

Man United pay 510 k per week for Ronaldo and over 340 k for Varane, Sancho and De Gea. 6 players earn higher than our highest wage earner.

Man City pay around 400 k per week to De Bruyne, Grealish is on 300 k per week. If they wanted, they'd be paying others higher as well. The likes of Cancelo and Ruben Dias will want bumper contracts sooner than later.

Chelsea pay pretty good wages too, but they don't have the quality of players overall to demand as much as ours do, except Kante, who earns more than our highest wage earner. The likes of Lukaku and Werner do as well. If they had our players, they'll be paying more, definitely.

Bayern have 5 players above our highest wage earner.

Apart from United, City and Chelsea, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern will be able to pay our players more.

I'm sure many of these clubs would have taken/will take Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Fabi, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota and Diaz at higher wages if given the opportunity.

Robbo is being paid 50 k ffs.

The last figures for both teams are Liverpool's audited 2020 accounts that showed a wage bill of £325m for the period ending 31 May 2020. United's last accounts are for the period ending June 2021 so a year later. They showed a 13.6% increase to £322.6m.

So I think you are a bit confused mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16888 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16889 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:34:11 pm
Lads, SHUT THE FUCK UP!
if we all quote this nonstop for a week or so .... it may come to pass ....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16890 on: Yesterday at 11:18:42 pm »
So, after we have secured Carvalho, our depth chart at the start of the summer will be looking something like this:

Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah

Carvalho - Jones - Firmino - Elliott

Thiago - Keita - Henderson - AOC

Roberson - Tsimikas - Fabinho - TAA

Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher

Released: Milner, Adrian, Karius

For sale: Origi, Minamino, Phillips, N.Williams, Davies, Ojo, Woodburn

U-23's: Pitaluga, Van den Berg, R.Williams, Bradley, Morton, Gordon ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16891 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:15:09 pm
The last figures for both teams are Liverpool's audited 2020 accounts that showed a wage bill of £325m for the period ending 31 May 2020. United's last accounts are for the period ending June 2021 so a year later. They showed a 13.6% increase to £322.6m.

So I think you are a bit confused mate.

No, I'm talking about the current wages paid by different teams, and not looking at the overall number, but the highest amounts paid to the highest wage earners. Our highest wage earner is being paid nowhere near the highest wages paid by the teams I mentioned.

The figures you are talking about come during a phase of transition, where they had got rid of some deadwood (say Sanchez, who was a high wage earner) and before they signed Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho.

You have this habit of calling others confused, when your reading comprehension is often confusing in a way, where nobody knows how you make the leap from point A to an unrelated point B, and keep going at it.

Anyway, we're moving out of topic, and I'm out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16892 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:59:54 pm
We play decent wages to elite level of players.

There are clubs who pay elite wages to elite level/good level of players. There is a difference.

We have a lot of players at the top end, where they are some of the best in the world, yet the highest we pay is around, what 220 k per week?

Man United pay 510 k per week for Ronaldo and over 340 k for Varane, Sancho and De Gea. 6 players earn higher than our highest wage earner.

Man City pay around 400 k per week to De Bruyne, Grealish is on 300 k per week. If they wanted, they'd be paying others higher as well. The likes of Cancelo and Ruben Dias will want bumper contracts sooner than later.

Chelsea pay pretty good wages too, but they don't have the quality of players overall to demand as much as ours do, except Kante, who earns more than our highest wage earner. The likes of Lukaku and Werner do as well. If they had our players, they'll be paying more, definitely.

Bayern have 5 players above our highest wage earner.

Apart from United, City and Chelsea, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern will be able to pay our players more.

I'm sure many of these clubs would have taken/will take Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Fabi, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota and Diaz at higher wages if given the opportunity.

Robbo is being paid 50 k ffs.

Yet none of them are pushing to leave and almost none of them are boyhood LFC fans. I think the difference in wages isn't as extreme as you're making it out to be except in comparison to Ronaldo which yeah whatever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16893 on: Yesterday at 11:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm
Yet none of them are pushing to leave and almost none of them are boyhood LFC fans. I think the difference in wages isn't as extreme as you're making it out to be except in comparison to Ronaldo which yeah whatever.

Playing under the best manager in the world, in a system that suits them and where all of them have played their best football at, have to be major factors. Some may have got attached to the Anfield atmosphere/fans and so on as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16894 on: Today at 12:01:00 am »
Poetryinmotion and Al two of the better posters on this forum but they dont half love to argue  ;)
