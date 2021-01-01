You're comparing apples to oranges with those midfielders. Thiago was signed at 29 and Hendo given a contract extension at 31 and no one on here complained that I can remember, so I'm not sure what relevance it has. Same with Van Dijk and Matip.
The rest of the list is completely irrelevant too since no one's suggesting that all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino be sold before they turn 30, simply that all three aren't given expensive contract extensions lasting until they're 33 or 34. Robben and Ribery started 20 to 25 games a season in a one or two-team division when they were in their 30's and the rest of those players were the focal point of an attack surrounded by younger players. Like Salah hypothetically could be with Jota and Diaz. Except for Messi and Suarez, who were playing together at 32/33 and making Barcelona easy to beat by any good team that could outpace them or break at speed. Remember the 8-2?
Since people are adamant we keep all three on hefty first XI contracts, here's a challenge for you and Lobo: name the last time an attack had three first choice players all aged 32 or over and won anything of note. Hell, make it 30 and over. Or, if you see them more as rotation players going forward, what makes you think they'd be happy not being first choice having won so much here?
I left out defenders/goalkeepers - if you want to leave out midfielders also, fine, but what does the fact that most teams do not play a front 3 at all with 3 forwards have to do with our contract extension? Among forwards alone, Ibrahimovic, Messi, Cristiano, Suarez, Benzema, Lewandowski have all thrived after 30 in recent years.
Many teams don't even play a 4-3-3, let alone in a similar way to us. City play midfielders in the front-line. Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish, Foden are all AMs, Ws, not technically forwards. Even Jesus is being played with a role of a midfielder this season. Bayern play a 4-2-3-1 and with one lone striker/forward (who is above 30 btw), with Sane and Gnabry/Coman being wingers, not forwards. Chelsea play a back 3, and with one lone striker and AMs, Ws behind the striker. So, you can only name so many number of Top forwards/strikers as a precedent.
PSG play a 4-3-3 with Messi and Di Maria, who are both above 30.
Real Madrid play something like a 4-3-3, but their right side is unsettled and also have a striker banging them in at over 30. Anyway, their recent CL was won with Ronaldo at 33, Benzema at 30 and Bale at 28 with an average age of above 30.
And, we won't be relying on them for the whole season, we can afford to rotate them with Jota and Diaz, so your argument is anyway moot.
If you read my posts, I have nowhere said that you have to give them bumper deals for 5 years. I was only suggesting a 2-3 year extension with performance, appearance based incentives, if that would shake up our financial system, it's not well run anyway. If we do offer them a reasonable contract, and they still reject, then at least we tried.