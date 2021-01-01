« previous next »
Well, there is a good chance you won't get it, especially if Klopp decides to trust Jones and Elliott with more minutes next season, on top of having Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita and Ox ...

Don't see it to be honest Peter. We know (or at least pretty certain) that we're losing a midfielder who still gets plenty of minutes in Milner, and it remains to be seen how we manage Keita and Ox's contract situation.

It would be very surprising if we didn't sign a midfielder in the summer. Not saying it'll be a mega money signing, but I do expect our biggest incoming this summer to be someone for the middle of the park.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:20:30 pm
The teams you mention though play with at least one playmaker. As Klopp says geggenpressing is our playmaker. If we want to keep Mane, Bobby and Salah then we will have to rotate a lot more and we will need to bring in more creative players. Given Klopp has a pretty rigid philosophy and likes to work with a small squad, I think it is unlikely that we will keep all three.

So, which is it? You have moved from the possession thing, to the playmaker thing now.

We can rotate more, but why do we need to bring more creative players, when we are retaining the system? We already have almost like for like players in Jota and Diaz, who can take on the pressing mantle. Also, Mane and Firmino's pressing numbers are still good.

As I said, yes there is lesser precedence for Gegenpressing in the last two decades outside of Klopp, but then you can drill down to any scenario and make that unique. If our scenario is unique, then we should be dealing it in a unique way, not sticking to cliches like 'players decline as they age'.

On one hand, Klopp likes to have a small squad, on the other hand, can you imagine Klopp telling Mane or Firmino - 'You're leaving'? Klopp won't make that decision, I'm sure - maybe our owners might, which I don't agree with.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:01:02 pm
This type of thinking is rooted in modern day fans who are exposed to too much of FIFA/PES/Football manager, where when they have a relatively older player in the team, and they HAVE to replace them with a younger player.

In reality, yes, there will be a decline as players age, but that decline is relative for each player and if you don't have an evidence of a decline for a given player, why should the club actively try to push the player out?

Looking at recent World Class players,

If Real Madrid had gotten rid of Modric at 30, he wouldn't have steered them for two more CL victories and two more La Liga titles, and had he declined that much, would he have been able to have won the Ballon d'Or or elevate Croatia to World Cup finals?

Three of Lewandowski's highest scoring seasons (including current season at this stage) have come after he reached 30.

I saw some mentions of Luis Suarez, he won two League titles after turning 30, and then Barca thought he was old, pushed him out, and then he steered Atletico to their first title in close to a decade and Barca ended up having an egg on their face.

Cristiano won 3 CLs and 3 League Titles after turning 30. He also won a Euro in that period.

Messi won Copa America after turning 30, having been the best player in the tournament and also won 2 Ballon d'Ors in that period.

Zlatan's entire PSG stint came after he turned 30. He scored 156 goals in 180 games for them.

All of Xabi Alonso, Xavi and Iniesta went strong after they turned 30, so did the likes of Robben and Ribery.

Many of these players aged like fine wine. And I've not even mentioned any defender or goalkeeper, where there are plenty of examples at the Top end of football.

But then, people will trot generic cliches like players will decline as they age (name a single human who doesn't) and pretend that players' careers are over at 30.
You're comparing apples to oranges with those midfielders. Thiago was signed at 29 and Hendo given a contract extension at 31 and no one on here complained that I can remember, so I'm not sure what relevance it has. Same with Van Dijk and Matip.

The rest of the list is completely irrelevant too since no one's suggesting that all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino be sold before they turn 30, simply that all three aren't given expensive contract extensions lasting until they're 33 or 34. Robben and Ribery started 20 to 25 games a season in a one or two-team division when they were in their 30's and the rest of those players were the focal point of an attack surrounded by younger players. Like Salah hypothetically could be with Jota and Diaz. Except for Messi and Suarez, who were playing together at 32/33 and making Barcelona easy to beat by any good team that could outpace them or break at speed. Remember the 8-2?

Since people are adamant we keep all three on hefty first XI contracts, here's a challenge for you and Lobo: name the last time an attack had three first choice players all aged 32 or over and won anything of note. Hell, make it 30 and over. Or, if you see them more as rotation players going forward, what makes you think they'd be happy not being first choice having won so much here?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:51:55 pm
They dont need to age like fine wine.

But youre probably better off, if youre that interested, looking at the players who have had the ambition and determination and talent to get to the very top level rather than Roman Pavluychenko and Tomas Radzinski. Its all a bit moot. Maybe make a list of who you think the 50 best attackers were between 2015-20 and then demonstrate this big drop off when they hit 30.

Right, if I just concentrate on the few example that work then it all makes sense. Got it.
Being 30 is a red herring. You need to engage with the substance of the argument. Lets say we're massively underpaying Mane now (as you claim PiM) and he'll want to be on, say, 50% extra or double what he's on at the moment. And Firmino is the same. And they'll both want 3/4 years on top of when their current deals finish, which is when they'll both be 31/ turning 31. In that case we'll be paying them their biggest every contracts when they're 33, 34 and potentially 35. Do you want to offer them the contracts that will be necessary to keep them? If you want to offer a contract which involves less jeopardy, then brilliant, you're right where I am. Especially if you could see the value of bringing in some transfer money if it becomes apparent that it's going to be another Gini situation. That is, they won't sign what we're willing to offer.

But if you want to offer them both what it'll take to keep them, for the length of contract they'll probably want, have you reckoned with the opportunity cost that such a decision necessarily involves and the corresponding jeopardy of keeping a player when the possibility of decline begins to rise significantly?

Who knows what'll happen with Henderson, maybe he's performing like he is because he's being overplayed, but at this current moment, it looks very much like he could be declining phsysically, with the corresponding drop in performance which comes from that. But we're still going to be paying him, for years, like he's one of our most important players. Now you can do that on occasion, Henderson offers so much on top of footballing performance that you can massively see the value of him being here into his mid 30s. But you can't possibly do that every time. Well you could but it'd be Arsenal type mismanagement.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:46:19 pm
Right, if I just concentrate on the few example that work then it all makes sense. Got it.

Why dont you concentrate on those 50 :thumbup

Would you go back in time and get rid of Ronaldo at 30 for Madrid because Wayne Rooney was unprofessional and started eating pies when he was 30 and dropped off a cliff? If youve got a player who has kept himself in great shape, hes not really comparable to other 30 year olds who havent.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:26:27 pm
Don't see it to be honest Peter. We know (or at least pretty certain) that we're losing a midfielder who still gets plenty of minutes in Milner, and it remains to be seen how we manage Keita and Ox's contract situation.

It would be very surprising if we didn't sign a midfielder in the summer. Not saying it'll be a mega money signing, but I do expect our biggest incoming this summer to be someone for the middle of the park.

I am also expecting that we will sign a midfielder in the summer, but I can't see it being a very expensive one, so expensive that we will have to sell Firmino or even Mane in order to afford the new signing. Personally, I am expecting someone who will be more of a No.6 than an advanced No.8 ...
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:07:47 pm
Why dont you concentrate on those 50 :thumbup

Would you go back in time and get rid of Ronaldo at 30 for Madrid because Wayne Rooney was unprofessional and started eating pies when he was 30 and dropped off a cliff? If youve got a player who has kept himself in great shape, hes not really comparable to other 30 year olds who havent.

Hah, Madrid sold him at 32 as he wasn't worth the cost anymore. Great example...
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:33:19 pm
Hah, Madrid sold him at 32 as he wasn't worth the cost anymore. Great example...

What? :D He won the Ballon Dor when he was 32
My expectation is we sign a big midfielder in the summer, someone who has many years of peak performance ahead of him. We have an older crop and a younger crop - Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson backed up by, and rotated with, Elliot, Jones and newbie. In addition to that we have Morton who is emerging and has done well, and will presumably see a bit more action. And obviously we have Ox and Keita too good players both, but not durable enough, so perhaps vulnerable to a sale because of that?

The conversation on Salah, Mane and Bobby is heavily influenced by the length of time that remains on their current deals. Its not just an age related discussion, though obviously that is part of it too.

I would imagine if they all had four years left there would be barely a comment as we would know we would have them locked in and our on books for a good while yet. 
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 07:41:23 pm
You're comparing apples to oranges with those midfielders. Thiago was signed at 29 and Hendo given a contract extension at 31 and no one on here complained that I can remember, so I'm not sure what relevance it has. Same with Van Dijk and Matip.

The rest of the list is completely irrelevant too since no one's suggesting that all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino be sold before they turn 30, simply that all three aren't given expensive contract extensions lasting until they're 33 or 34. Robben and Ribery started 20 to 25 games a season in a one or two-team division when they were in their 30's and the rest of those players were the focal point of an attack surrounded by younger players. Like Salah hypothetically could be with Jota and Diaz. Except for Messi and Suarez, who were playing together at 32/33 and making Barcelona easy to beat by any good team that could outpace them or break at speed. Remember the 8-2?

Since people are adamant we keep all three on hefty first XI contracts, here's a challenge for you and Lobo: name the last time an attack had three first choice players all aged 32 or over and won anything of note. Hell, make it 30 and over. Or, if you see them more as rotation players going forward, what makes you think they'd be happy not being first choice having won so much here?

I left out defenders/goalkeepers - if you want to leave out midfielders also, fine, but what does the fact that most teams do not play a front 3 at all with 3 forwards have to do with our contract extension? Among forwards alone, Ibrahimovic, Messi, Cristiano, Suarez, Benzema, Lewandowski have all thrived after 30 in recent years.

Many teams don't even play a 4-3-3, let alone in a similar way to us. City play midfielders in the front-line. Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish, Foden are all AMs, Ws, not technically forwards. Even Jesus is being played with a role of a midfielder this season. Bayern play a 4-2-3-1 and with one lone striker/forward (who is above 30 btw), with Sane and Gnabry/Coman being wingers, not forwards. Chelsea play a back 3, and with one lone striker and AMs, Ws behind the striker.  So, you can only name so many number of Top forwards/strikers as a precedent.

PSG play a 4-3-3 with Messi and Di Maria, who are both above 30.

Real Madrid play something like a 4-3-3, but their right side is unsettled and also have a striker banging them in at over 30. Anyway, their recent CL was won with Ronaldo at 33, Benzema at 30 and Bale at 28 with an average age of above 30.

And, we won't be relying on them for the whole season, we can afford to rotate them with Jota and Diaz, so your argument is anyway moot.

If you read my posts, I have nowhere said that you have to give them bumper deals for 5 years. I was only suggesting a 2-3 year extension with performance, appearance based incentives, if that would shake up our financial system, it's not well run anyway. If we do offer them a reasonable contract, and they still reject, then at least we tried.
Arsenal is a totally different ball game - their only World Class players in last decade were probably Ozil, Sanchez and Aubameyang, rest of the players were never good enough in the first place and they are getting rid of many of their previous mistakes only now, and that too without replacements. They are a horribly run club, who have also thrown expensive money on ordinary players to buy them in the first place, the opposite of what we are doing, making calculated signings based on scouting/analytics that will suit our system and can be coached further. 

And none of Ozil, Sanchez and Aubameyang left in good terms, two of them had off the pitch issues as well for which they were banished.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:37:57 pm
What? :D He won the Ballon Dor when he was 32

Honestly if that's your criteria then I'll never agree with your viewpoint.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:37:57 pm
What? :D He won the Ballon Dor when he was 32

I feel like the Balloon D'Messi/Ronaldo is a bit off to use as an example. I understand that it's an impartial award and not shady in the least, but still.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:18:50 pm
I feel like the Ballon D'Messi/Ronaldo is a bit off to use as an example. I understand that it's an impartial award and not shady in the least, but still.

 :D

This is a well-constructed point, Lobo...
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:18:50 pm
I feel like the Ballon D'Messi/Ronaldo is a bit off to use as an example. I understand that it's an impartial award and not shady in the least, but still.

I don't care about Ballon d'Or as well, but it doesn't change that they were still playing at a high level when they were 33.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:11:39 pm
Honestly if that's your criteria then I'll never agree with your viewpoint.

Yeah true the Ballon Dor can be a bit streaky. Let me change it.when he was 32 he was their talisman as they won the CL and La Liga and scored over 50 goals for club and country.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:32:09 pm
Yeah true the Ballon Dor can be a bit streaky. Let me change it.when he was 32 he was their talisman as they won the CL and La Liga and scored over 50 goals for club and country.

And yet Madrid sold him and he lead Juve to what exactly? Serie A titles they were already winning? Do you think Madrid regret that deal at all regardless of how well Ronaldo was able to score goals still? Examples should be about players who were retained and still kept up their performances and their teams performances. It's all great if you can still bang in 20 goals a year but if the rest of your game has deteriorated to where your team has to carry you in all other facets then are you really keeping up performances? Especially if they can't actually carry you as is happening with Ronaldo and ManU now?

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:26:15 pm
What? Are you back to moving goalposts, putting words into others' mouths?

I didn't talk about Gini's previous deal, did I? When did I say Gini didn't deserve his contract or whatever that is you're creating out of thin air? I was referring to a post which said we chose to keep one of Henderson/Wijnaldum, which wasn't true. We offered Gini a contract in the end, he didn't accept it due to unknown reasons (nobody knows if it was the club or Gini who was unreasonable), and then he left.

Who is getting mixed up?

You were saying that Mane deserves a bumper deal because of how well he did in the past. That he was under paid. That he deserves a pay rise. I would say that Gini was almost certainly underpaid, given he remained on the same deal he arrived.

That isn't how contracts work though. You pay players for what they are likely to do in the future, and not whether they were under paid or not in the past. 
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:56:58 pm
You were saying that Mane deserves a bumper deal because of how well he did in the past. That he was under paid. That he deserves a pay rise. I would say that Gini was almost certainly underpaid, given he remained on the same deal he arrived.

That isn't how contracts work though. You pay players for what they are likely to do in the future, and not whether they were under paid or not in the past.

As for Gini, yeah, who is denying that he was probably under-paid? Obviously the contract that the club offered to extend should have had a raise (which he decided to reject), not sure what point you're trying to make or how is it related to this. The discussion about Gini started only because someone said we chose to keep Hendo and we chose to shift Gini, which was not true, considering that we offered Gini an extension, which he rejected.

And what do you know about the future, Nostradamus?

If we constantly under-pay players, then we should not cry when players start running out their contracts consistently/demand a transfer to other teams.

If we don't want to offer Sadio/Bobby a contract because we assume they will decline, then we should not complain when Mo takes a better offer from another team. It works two ways.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:33:02 pm
So, which is it? You have moved from the possession thing, to the playmaker thing now.

We can rotate more, but why do we need to bring more creative players, when we are retaining the system? We already have almost like for like players in Jota and Diaz, who can take on the pressing mantle. Also, Mane and Firmino's pressing numbers are still good.

As I said, yes there is lesser precedence for Gegenpressing in the last two decades outside of Klopp, but then you can drill down to any scenario and make that unique. If our scenario is unique, then we should be dealing it in a unique way, not sticking to cliches like 'players decline as they age'.

On one hand, Klopp likes to have a small squad, on the other hand, can you imagine Klopp telling Mane or Firmino - 'You're leaving'? Klopp won't make that decision, I'm sure - maybe our owners might, which I don't agree with.

The two things aren't mutually exclusive, though. As a gegenpressing side, you end up with more possession because teams go long to avoid the press. Then because you have more possession you need more playmakers.

Not being able to press with as much intensity gives teams more time to bypass your press.

What usually happens when great players age is that the teams adapts and plays to the great player's strengths. I can't really see us doing that.   
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:51:59 pm
And yet Madrid sold him and he lead Juve to what exactly? Serie A titles they were already winning? Do you think Madrid regret that deal at all regardless of how well Ronaldo was able to score goals still? Examples should be about players who were retained and still kept up their performances and their teams performances. It's all great if you can still bang in 20 goals a year but if the rest of your game has deteriorated to where your team has to carry you in all other facets then are you really keeping up performances? Especially if they can't actually carry you as is happening with Ronaldo and ManU now?

Why would they have to lead their team to success? The key difference is we have a manager who can actually manage his players. And it doesnt need to be an attack of 32 year olds but Im sure we could all name a fuck tonne of successful teams who had numerous old attackers in
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:07:54 pm
The two things aren't mutually exclusive, though. As a gegenpressing side, you end up with more possession because teams go long to avoid the press. Then because you have more possession you need more playmakers.

Not being able to press with as much intensity gives teams more time to bypass your press.

What usually happens when great players age is that the teams adapts and plays to the great player's strengths. I can't really see us doing that.

I didn't bring up the possession point, you did. Nor did I say that it is mutually exclusive. I did list a few teams in recent years who pressed as a unit, didn't I? And also mentioned that they all had superior possession. So, what are you pointing out here? Are you arguing with yourself?

First, we have other young attackers in the squad who will share the load.

Second, it's all about your assumption that they will decline steeply, isn't it? Mo will be 30 only at the start of next season, Sadio will be 30 at the end of this, and Bobby turned 30, 3 months ago. Doesn't it cross your mind that there is a possibility of them keeping a good level for the next 2-3 years?

Keeping a high level at 35-36 is probably rare, but most great players have kept their level at least up to 32-33. Sadio and Bobby didn't play a truckload of top level games during their teens like Rooney and Owen, so those exceptions are just exceptions. 

If after we extend, and in 2-3 years, they decline in our system, there will still be teams who will take them (probably pay higher than us). 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:59 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Quote
If you read my posts, I have nowhere said that you have to give them bumper deals for 5 years. I was only suggesting a 2-3 year extension with performance, appearance based incentives, if that would shake up our financial system, it's not well run anyway. If we do offer them a reasonable contract, and they still reject, then at least we tried.

Ah so you agree then. This is the whole point. You do this because they might decline. You'd never insult a 27 year old Mane with a 2/3 year extension to take him to 29/30 with no big bump in salary but instead huge incentive based bonuses. But you would with a 29/30 year old Mane. And if you do this you accept they probably won't take it. Because they could earn loads more elsewhere. At this point you have to work out what you're going to do. Are you going to give them closer to what they want, are you going to let them run their contract down or are you going to see if you can get a fee - if they're up for it of course, or are you going to concede what they'll want. All anyone who mentions the contract issue is saying is that this is a tricky balance and there isn't an obvious answer.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:07:13 pm
As for Gini, yeah, who is denying that he was probably under-paid? Obviously the contract that the club offered to extend should have had a raise (which he decided to reject), not sure what point you're trying to make or how is it related to this. The discussion about Gini started only because someone said we chose to keep Hendo and we chose to shift Gini, which was not true, considering that we offered Gini an extension, which he rejected.

And what do you know about the future, Nostradamus?

If we constantly under-pay players, then we should not cry when players start running out their contracts consistently/demand a transfer to other teams.

If we don't want to offer Sadio/Bobby a contract because we assume they will decline, then we should not complain when Mo takes a better offer from another team. It works two ways.

The sports science people will know about the future. Each player's physical metrics will be closely monitored, and they will know what each player's physical decline is likely to be like. I am almost certain that we will offer Bobby and Sadio new deals, we would be nuts not to.

The question is the kind of length of deal and the wages. Ideally, those deals would be shorter extensions on similar wages to what they are on now. Bringing in the likes of Jota and Diaz actually strengthens our hand in those negotiations.

What we don't want to do is offer them long term deals on massive wages. It is likely other clubs will be prepared to do that but it doesn't mean we should do that.
Liverpool and Fulham have agreed that Fabio Carvalhos transfer will take place for the compensation fee agreed when his contract expires this summer. The deal will be officially confirmed when the player undergoes a medical and signs his contract.

There is full agreement, and all that is
needed is a medical check and signing of the contract, then he is bought. There is no danger that any other club will come on the field after what I have been told.

https://twitter.com/lfctueskeli/status/1489364114703065095?s=21

All in here: https://www.liverpool.no/nyheter/2022/2/liverpool-og-fulham-er-enig-om-en-overgang-for-carvalho/
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:28:31 pm
Liverpool and Fulham have agreed that Fabio Carvalhos transfer will take place for the compensation fee agreed when his contract expires this summer. The deal will be officially confirmed when the player undergoes a medical and signs his contract.

https://twitter.com/lfctueskeli/status/1489364114703065095?s=21

fuck, thats Mane done then.
Quote
Liverpool and Fulham have agreed that Fabio Carvalho's transfer will take place in the summer during negotiations yesterday.

The deal will be officially confirmed after a medical and the contracted is signed, but there is no rush to complete the formalities. [@dmlynch]

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:32:09 pm
Yeah true the Ballon Dor can be a bit streaky. Let me change it.when he was 32 he was their talisman as they won the CL and La Liga and scored over 50 goals for club and country.

Entirely fair points in reply, although Terp's were more wittily delivered... :D
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:23:14 pm
Ah so you agree then. This is the whole point. You do this because they might decline. You'd never insult a 27 year old Mane with a 2/3 year extension to take him to 29/30 with no big bump in salary but instead huge incentive based bonuses. But you would with a 29/30 year old Mane. And if you do this you accept they probably won't take it. Because they could earn loads more elsewhere. At this point you have to work out what you're going to do. Are you going to give them closer to what they want, are you going to let them run their contract down or are you going to see if you can get a fee - if they're up for it of course, or are you going to concede what they'll want. All anyone who mentions the contract issue is saying is that this is a tricky balance and there isn't an obvious answer.

Almost every player who signs for us can earn loads more elsewhere. If money was the only factor, we'd have very few good to great players in our squad.

If we offered them a reasonable contract, and they rejected it, fine. But, don't tell me that these are players who actively want to leave - they are playing at a high level, and they playing for Klopp, and they are fighting for major honors, they are likely to make a compromise with us even if other clubs offer higher. The key is for us to offer a reasonable contract. Then, it's up to them.

But if you just assume their game will decline drastically or assume they will reject the contract, then I have nothing to say to you.
Lads, SHUT THE FUCK UP!
