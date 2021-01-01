Being 30 is a red herring. You need to engage with the substance of the argument. Lets say we're massively underpaying Mane now (as you claim PiM) and he'll want to be on, say, 50% extra or double what he's on at the moment. And Firmino is the same. And they'll both want 3/4 years on top of when their current deals finish, which is when they'll both be 31/ turning 31. In that case we'll be paying them their biggest every contracts when they're 33, 34 and potentially 35. Do you want to offer them the contracts that will be necessary to keep them? If you want to offer a contract which involves less jeopardy, then brilliant, you're right where I am. Especially if you could see the value of bringing in some transfer money if it becomes apparent that it's going to be another Gini situation. That is, they won't sign what we're willing to offer.



But if you want to offer them both what it'll take to keep them, for the length of contract they'll probably want, have you reckoned with the opportunity cost that such a decision necessarily involves and the corresponding jeopardy of keeping a player when the possibility of decline begins to rise significantly?



Who knows what'll happen with Henderson, maybe he's performing like he is because he's being overplayed, but at this current moment, it looks very much like he could be declining phsysically, with the corresponding drop in performance which comes from that. But we're still going to be paying him, for years, like he's one of our most important players. Now you can do that on occasion, Henderson offers so much on top of footballing performance that you can massively see the value of him being here into his mid 30s. But you can't possibly do that every time. Well you could but it'd be Arsenal type mismanagement.



