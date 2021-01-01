« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:13:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:07:48 pm
And actually it'd be interesting to read this long list of players who did drop off significantly in their early 30s, who have the fitness and professionalism of Mane and Firmino. Genuinely. And talent obviously.

Among World Class players whom I can recollect having been burnt out by early 30s have been those who have been over-played when they were young, or had a shock injury somewhere in their late 20s and failed to recover.

Many other great players have played well into their 30s, some beyond 35. I can't see any reason why some here actively want them replaced, when they are barely hitting 30.

Yes, there is a contract situation, but it would be a case of us not meeting their demands if they go, rather than the club actively wanting them to go because they are on the decline. They are not, and haven't shown any signs of slowing down, barring last season, when they whole team struggled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:17:59 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:03:20 pm
Thanks or the post. I can't speak for Timbo or others, but I'll try and explain what I feel in response.

My point is that it's the manager's job to do these things you mentioned; they have to make those decisions and sometimes they are difficult decisons; sometimes it will involve telling players they like and respect and maybe regard as friends, that they no longer have a place in the team or squad.

It's not our job to do so. As fans we are fortunate, especially right now, in the Klopp/Edwards/Ward era, to be able to support and celebrate our players right to the day they leave, knowing that very, very able people have everything in hand and will be doing their best to keep improving the squad and preventing dissipation.

I can't speak for others but my point is that fans don't have to act like managers, or like accountants. Fans have got a very important, vital, job to do acting like fans and it seems to me that quite a lot of us have been wowed into thinking we need to think like and act like managers and coaches and club accountants instead of like fans. I'm not saying there's any real harm in it but, especially within a fan community, it does dilute the feeling of 'fanness' a fair bit, if that makes any sense.

And, again with no offence intended, it's particularly grievous because, let's face it, most of us talk absolute horseshit when we try and act like managers and coaches and club accountants. We haven't got a clue. The club keeps its cards very close to its chest. No one knows anything. We act like managers and coaches and club accountants with duff and incomplete and outright incorrect information and notions. We take our own beliefs (often unevidenced) and pretend that we are talking on behalf of the club or manager.

We could, instead, act like fans which we should be, and mostly are, absolute experts at. Why do a bad job pretending to be managers and coaches and club accountants, when we can do an absolutley bang up boss job being what we are: fans?

This place place is absolutely amazing when fans are acting like fans. Less so when we think we need to wear other hats.

This is my own view which I'm trying to articulate, and I don't claim to speak for others so don't take it out on Timbo or any others if you disagree with me.

Spot on for me Ghostie lad. Superbly articulated if I may so. That said some do like to try to view things from the perspective of how the manager/club will manage things and as you said in a previous post the two starkly contrasting perspectives will never converge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:21:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:07:48 pm
And actually it'd be interesting to read this long list of players who did drop off significantly in their early 30s, who have the fitness and professionalism of Mane and Firmino. Genuinely. And talent obviously.

The denial of the age curve in this thread is something to see!
Its honestly a tiny bit mad but I get where it comes from and the need for it to not apply to our players

The key point is constantly being missed here - players start to decline as they age BUT their wages significantly rise.
When you have a finite wage bill this means if you have older players you get less performance for your budget

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:23:12 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:26:57 am
Yes, I'm really with Ian on this one. It's not as if anyone who leaves is going to be thrust into penury - they'll get a huge paycheck somewhere else after being paid millions and winning all kinds of trophies here. Timbo's view on what 'a true red' is makes sense to him and that's fine, but for me it's about loving the club as an entity rather than the individual superstars, and what gives me the most pleasure is seeing someone like Trent or Jones come through the youth system to succeed.
This is to miss the point by quite a distance. It's definitely not about valorising 'superstars' or being fans of individual players rather than the club. Quite the opposite. In my case I don't have any interest in the players as celebrities or private individuals. I wish them well, of course, but I'm just not interested. I don't follow any of them on social media, or in any other way, and I can barely tell you anything about their off-field lives.

It's absolutely club first, and last, and only, for me. But here's the thing: while a player is at Liverpool Football Club and is a Liverpool player, then they are the club, at this precise time, and I guess I have 'old fashioned' views about how we should act towards them. Right up to the moment they leave.

But I see that this seems to be a minority view

Quote
As far as the rest goes, Paisley probably is a better comparison for ruthlessness and player turnover: selling legends like McDermott, Clemence and Kennedy in favour of younger players like Grobbelaar or Whelan. No one's suggesting it's impossible for individual players to be highly productive into their 30's by the way, just that a lot of the players named (say, Lewandowski or Ronaldo) have younger players to do their running for them. The alternative is having multiple older players like Messi, Busquets and Suarez, where the team as a whole ends up playing more slowly to accommodate them.
The mananger will make the decisions; he may make the odd mistake but he'll mostly be right because he's amazing and his instincts are correct. And he may have reasons that we are not aware of for keeping some players past the point some of us think they need to be 'off loaded' or whatever. There's so much we don't know. When we speculate we speculate blindly.

Quote
But it's somewhat of a moot point now Diaz and Jota are both in the squad, Carvalho's expected to come in the summer and neither Mane or Firmino have had their contracts extended. If they've even been in talks, those have been very, very quiet. If they re-sign I hope everyone supports them, if they don't I hope we get some transfer money in the coffers.
All of this may be true but I guess my point is that it's not really about being right, but more about acting right. I have my own, private, ideas about what might happen with regards to certain players. But, I hope, all you'll ever hear from me in public is support and celebration of those players, and no mention of them leaving.

I guess that's not a popular approach these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:24:47 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:03:20 pm
Thanks or the post. I can't speak for Timbo or others, but I'll try and explain what I feel in response.

My point is that it's the manager's job to do these things you mentioned; they have to make those decisions and sometimes they are difficult decisons; sometimes it will involve telling players they like and respect and maybe regard as friends, that they no longer have a place in the team or squad.

It's not our job to do so. As fans we are fortunate, especially right now, in the Klopp/Edwards/Ward era, to be able to support and celebrate our players right to the day they leave, knowing that very, very able people have everything in hand and will be doing their best to keep improving the squad and preventing dissipation.

I can't speak for others but my point is that fans don't have to act like managers, or like accountants. Fans have got a very important, vital, job to do acting like fans and it seems to me that quite a lot of us have been wowed into thinking we need to think like and act like managers and coaches and club accountants instead of like fans. I'm not saying there's any real harm in it but, especially within a fan community, it does dilute the feeling of 'fanness' a fair bit, if that makes any sense.

And, again with no offence intended, it's particularly grievous because, let's face it, most of us talk absolute horseshit when we try and act like managers and coaches and club accountants. We haven't got a clue. The club keeps its cards very close to its chest. No one knows anything. We act like managers and coaches and club accountants with duff and incomplete and outright incorrect information and notions. We take our own beliefs (often unevidenced) and pretend that we are talking on behalf of the club or manager.

We could, instead, act like fans which we should be, and mostly are, absolute experts at. Why do a bad job pretending to be managers and coaches and club accountants, when we can do an absolutley bang up boss job being what we are: fans?

This place place is absolutely amazing when fans are acting like fans. Less so when we think we need to wear other hats.

This is my own view which I'm trying to articulate, and I don't claim to speak for others so don't take it out on Timbo or any others if you disagree with me.

One way to look at it is that fan is an abbreviation of fanatic and so those who define themselves as such as going to naturally take it all to the nth degree.

For me, I'm an accountant with some experience in the sector and so I have an innate interest in this and will try to unpick the little bits of information we do have and think how it might impact us going forward - especially when spurious or unfounded claims are made.

PoP I believe was a coach and so his interest would naturally be to look at tactics and the like in more depth.

Maybe it is something more common in younger fans due to having grown up in an age with more information readily available from which to try and piece the puzzle together? So for the older generation being a fan would have never involved it due to there not being the sources of data?

It reminds me of people a decade ago talking about stats as if they had no place in football and how no real scout would use them as the eye test is more important - quite simply isn't the case now with Laptop Eddie and Macbook Jules

We all express our fandom in different ways and unless you are calling other fans a c*nt then I'd say there is no wrong way to do it. 

I saw on a subsequent post of yours about supporting players as long as they wear our shirt and respecting them after (provided they don't do anything untoward). This is a luxury fans are affording the players again (not saying you or Timbo do this but others certainly) whereas they couldn't wait to bomb Lovren, Borini, Downing, even Riise out the door when it became convenient to do so. Now that we have world class players it is easier to act the right way.

I think tone is important in this - with squad sizes and rules to follow we naturally need to consider these sort of things when discussing transfers - if player x comes in what does it mean for player y. If the nature of the discussion is kept civil and respectful then I think it is fair to have it.

Think someone above posted that in the player threads we should not go into the hypotheticals of when they will move on etc but the transfer forum naturally lends itself to be akin to a speculation/shit chat section to keep all this stuff from polluting the rest of the boards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:26:48 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:24:47 pm
One way to look at it is that fan is an abbreviation of fanatic and so those who define themselves as such as going to naturally take it all to the nth degree.

For me, I'm an accountant with some experience in the sector and so I have an innate interest in this and will try to unpick the little bits of information we do have and think how it might impact us going forward - especially when spurious or unfounded claims are made.

PoP I believe was a coach and so his interest would naturally be to look at tactics and the like in more depth.

Maybe it is something more common in younger fans due to having grown up in an age with more information readily available from which to try and piece the puzzle together? So for the older generation being a fan would have never involved it due to there not being the sources of data?

It reminds me of people a decade ago talking about stats as if they had no place in football and how no real scout would use them as the eye test is more important - quite simply isn't the case now with Laptop Eddie and Macbook Jules

We all express our fandom in different ways and unless you are calling other fans a c*nt then I'd say there is no wrong way to do it. 

Think someone above posted that in the player threads we should not go into the hypotheticals of when they will move on etc but the transfer forum naturally lends itself to be akin to a speculation/shit chat section to keep all this stuff from polluting the rest of the boards

And yet people had been using stats since the start of the sport. How else do you keep score or make a league table? Those are stats as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:28:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:37:22 pm
To be honest, I have given up on Al. He is beyond repair ...


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:29:39 pm
I think it's kind of a coping mechanism for certain people when they think any or both of Mane and Firmino are leaving, so that when it actually happens anywhere down the line, they'd already be resigned to them leaving. Hence, they try to wear the hat of financial team at the club, or the management and find ways to reason their departure.

I'm however, a romantic in the things, and I want the club to find ways to keep them, until we actually bench them in important games/more games and then they want to leave because they think they want to play more. I think there are a good 2-3 years more at least to get there and reassess. In short, I would be ecstatic if the club extends all three players, even to shorter deals, maybe up to 3 years from now, instead of the 5 year extension and then see where we are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:33:58 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:29:39 pm
I think it's kind of a coping mechanism for certain people when they think any or both of Mane and Firmino are leaving, so that when it actually happens anywhere down the line, they'd already be resigned to them leaving. Hence, they try to wear the hat of financial team at the club, or the management and find ways to reason their departure.

I'm however, a romantic in the things, and I want the club to find ways to keep them, until we actually bench them in important games/more games and then they want to leave because they think they want to play more. I think there are a good 2-3 years more at least to get there and reassess. In short, I would be ecstatic if the club extends all three players, even to shorter deals, maybe up to 3 years from now, instead of the 5 year extension and then see where we are.

So in a way, you are ok with phasing players out because its convenient for the club to do so?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:47:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:21:46 pm
The denial of the age curve in this thread is something to see!
Its honestly a tiny bit mad but I get where it comes from and the need for it to not apply to our players

The key point is constantly being missed here - players start to decline as they age BUT their wages significantly rise.
When you have a finite wage bill this means if you have older players you get less performance for your budget

You must have a lovely time here Jack, everything seems to surprise and amaze you on RAWK :)
