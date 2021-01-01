Yes, I'm really with Ian on this one. It's not as if anyone who leaves is going to be thrust into penury - they'll get a huge paycheck somewhere else after being paid millions and winning all kinds of trophies here. Timbo's view on what 'a true red' is makes sense to him and that's fine, but for me it's about loving the club as an entity rather than the individual superstars, and what gives me the most pleasure is seeing someone like Trent or Jones come through the youth system to succeed.
This is to miss the point by quite a distance. It's definitely not about valorising 'superstars' or being fans of individual players rather than the club. Quite the opposite. In my case I don't have any interest in the players as celebrities or private individuals. I wish them well, of course, but I'm just not interested. I don't follow any of them on social media, or in any other way, and I can barely tell you anything about their off-field lives.
It's absolutely club first, and last, and only, for me. But here's the thing: while a player is at Liverpool Football Club and is a Liverpool player, then they are
the club, at this precise time, and I guess I have 'old fashioned' views about how we should act towards them. Right up to the moment they leave.
But I see that this seems to be a minority view
As far as the rest goes, Paisley probably is a better comparison for ruthlessness and player turnover: selling legends like McDermott, Clemence and Kennedy in favour of younger players like Grobbelaar or Whelan. No one's suggesting it's impossible for individual players to be highly productive into their 30's by the way, just that a lot of the players named (say, Lewandowski or Ronaldo) have younger players to do their running for them. The alternative is having multiple older players like Messi, Busquets and Suarez, where the team as a whole ends up playing more slowly to accommodate them.
The mananger will make the decisions; he may make the odd mistake but he'll mostly be right because he's amazing and his instincts are correct. And he may have reasons that we are not aware of for keeping some players past the point some of us think they need to be 'off loaded' or whatever. There's so much we don't know. When we speculate we speculate blindly.
But it's somewhat of a moot point now Diaz and Jota are both in the squad, Carvalho's expected to come in the summer and neither Mane or Firmino have had their contracts extended. If they've even been in talks, those have been very, very quiet. If they re-sign I hope everyone supports them, if they don't I hope we get some transfer money in the coffers.
All of this may be true but I guess my point is that it's not really about being
right, but more about acting
right. I have my own, private, ideas about what might happen with regards to certain players. But, I hope, all you'll ever hear from me in public is support and celebration of those players, and no mention of them leaving.
I guess that's not a popular approach these days.