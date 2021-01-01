Thanks or the post. I can't speak for Timbo or others, but I'll try and explain what I feel in response.



My point is that it's the manager's job to do these things you mentioned; they have to make those decisions and sometimes they are difficult decisons; sometimes it will involve telling players they like and respect and maybe regard as friends, that they no longer have a place in the team or squad.



It's not our job to do so. As fans we are fortunate, especially right now, in the Klopp/Edwards/Ward era, to be able to support and celebrate our players right to the day they leave, knowing that very, very able people have everything in hand and will be doing their best to keep improving the squad and preventing dissipation.



I can't speak for others but my point is that fans don't have to act like managers, or like accountants. Fans have got a very important, vital, job to do acting like fans and it seems to me that quite a lot of us have been wowed into thinking we need to think like and act like managers and coaches and club accountants instead of like fans. I'm not saying there's any real harm in it but, especially within a fan community, it does dilute the feeling of 'fanness' a fair bit, if that makes any sense.



And, again with no offence intended, it's particularly grievous because, let's face it, most of us talk absolute horseshit when we try and act like managers and coaches and club accountants. We haven't got a clue. The club keeps its cards very close to its chest. No one knows anything. We act like managers and coaches and club accountants with duff and incomplete and outright incorrect information and notions. We take our own beliefs (often unevidenced) and pretend that we are talking on behalf of the club or manager.



We could, instead, act like fans which we should be, and mostly are, absolute experts at. Why do a bad job pretending to be managers and coaches and club accountants, when we can do an absolutley bang up boss job being what we are: fans?



This place place is absolutely amazing when fans are acting like fans. Less so when we think we need to wear other hats.



This is my own view which I'm trying to articulate, and I don't claim to speak for others so don't take it out on Timbo or any others if you disagree with me.



One way to look at it is that fan is an abbreviation of fanatic and so those who define themselves as such as going to naturally take it all to the nth degree.For me, I'm an accountant with some experience in the sector and so I have an innate interest in this and will try to unpick the little bits of information we do have and think how it might impact us going forward - especially when spurious or unfounded claims are made.PoP I believe was a coach and so his interest would naturally be to look at tactics and the like in more depth.Maybe it is something more common in younger fans due to having grown up in an age with more information readily available from which to try and piece the puzzle together? So for the older generation being a fan would have never involved it due to there not being the sources of data?It reminds me of people a decade ago talking about stats as if they had no place in football and how no real scout would use them as the eye test is more important - quite simply isn't the case now with Laptop Eddie and Macbook JulesWe all express our fandom in different ways and unless you are calling other fans a c*nt then I'd say there is no wrong way to do it.I saw on a subsequent post of yours about supporting players as long as they wear our shirt and respecting them after (provided they don't do anything untoward). This is a luxury fans are affording the players again (not saying you or Timbo do this but others certainly) whereas they couldn't wait to bomb Lovren, Borini, Downing, even Riise out the door when it became convenient to do so. Now that we have world class players it is easier to act the right way.I think tone is important in this - with squad sizes and rules to follow we naturally need to consider these sort of things when discussing transfers - if player x comes in what does it mean for player y. If the nature of the discussion is kept civil and respectful then I think it is fair to have it.Think someone above posted that in the player threads we should not go into the hypotheticals of when they will move on etc but the transfer forum naturally lends itself to be akin to a speculation/shit chat section to keep all this stuff from polluting the rest of the boards