I was one of the people Timbo reacted against, and to be fair, I can see why a 'glib' discussion of selling Mane would leave a sour taste in the mouth. Timbo I probably should have qualified comments more because I absolutely love your sentiment in loads of ways. Mane has been absolutely awesome, a joy to watch after years of slow, weak and unproductive players from wide positions. Then we get Mane and he DESTROYS Arsenal down the right flank in his debut (I think) to score an absolute worldie and the rest is history. I'd be sad to see him wearing a different team's jersey. But just because one speculates about what the club will do, and perhaps needs to do given financial constraints, shouldn't be taken to mean I want Mane gone. Subjectively and emotionally of course I want him here, it's just it's also part of being a fan to speculate about succession plans, squad building and the best way of replicating success. Anyone who says that's not part of being a fan is kidding themselves. Fans are all make believe coaches, scouts and executives. You get it every time there's a slight groan from the crowd after someone plays the wrong pass, 'he should have gone left!'. You get it every time you scout a player's youtube highlights when they appear in some chancer's Twitter feed.



Also, I idolised Owen, and he left. I idolised Gerrard and he came within an inch of leaving, then I idolised him again and then I watched him decline physically. I idolised Torres and he left. I was a grown man by this time so I was a little less emotionally invested but I absolutely adored Suarez... and he left. The club will always be bigger than any player and I make no apology for wanting was is best for Liverpool FC in 3 years time.



Then there's the ageing factor and the continual refusal to reckon with reality is a little odd on this one. For every, 'but they're still going strong at XXX' you have a whole bunch of players who are nowhere near the players they once were by the time they reach early to mid 30s. For every Tom Brady there are hundreds of NFL players who play for a couple of years (the average career length is 3 years if I recall correctly). For every Federer, Nadal and Djokovic there are thousands of tennis players who burn brightly in their mid 20s to very early 30s and then drop off. Most of us have spent quite a few years cheering loudly for a slightly dour Scot who falls into that category to some extent. You only need to look at Aubameyang to see a cautionary tale about giving ageing forwards massive contracts. The last big contract a player receives rewards them for performances in the past (because he's asking to receive right now what he currently merits) but pays for what they'll be offering in 2/3 years time. That makes the final big contract, the contract which takes a player well into their mid 30s fraught with jeopardy. It'd be very odd for fans not to talk about that.