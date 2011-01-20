« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 729684 times)

Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16760 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:49:35 pm
Oh, I am always critical of our owners, when they are not acting. Last January they've almost fucked up by forcing Klopp to express his frustrations publicly, and they've deserved criticism. That is probably why they decided to act quickly on Konate, so we don't have the same problem at the start of the new season.

I am glad that they decided to act proactively this season. Signing Diaz in January was obviously forced by Tottenham's pursuit of the player, but everything suggests that we have been negotiating with Porto for the player for quite some time. We couldn't complete the deal in the summer because the asking price was 80 million, but as soon as the asking price dropped, we have completed the deal ...

So if Tottenham hadn't made a move for Diaz this month you'd have been exactly the same as last January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16761 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:42:11 pm
:D

More on this developing story if we get it.

Aaaaaaaaand it's liiiiiiiiiive!
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16762 on: Today at 02:18:42 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:37:25 pm
Something interesting at Lime St earlier - couple of guys who had been on the Lon to Liv train got off to be met by someone who was a representative from the club.

In Ellisons (same guys who run the coaches) cars and being driven to Anfield.

My guess is that these people may be Diaz' reps and it is sorting bits for when he gets back from South America but could possibly be to do with Carvahlo.

Long story short, I know nothing and this is idle speculation but just found it interesting

Cheers for the update Little Dog.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16763 on: Today at 02:25:03 pm »
The conversation on what may or may not happen to our pool of strikers in summer has been worthwhile for me. It has been subjective on possible departure/s but thats the nature of a football forum.

As a point of unity, which we can surely all agree on, I cant wait to see what Diaz can do in a Liverpool shirt, and the options we now have available up front should hopefully mean we can go hell for leather on four fronts between now and the end of the season. Cant wait to see it all unfold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16764 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:37:25 pm
Something interesting at Lime St earlier - couple of guys who had been on the Lon to Liv train got off to be met by someone who was a representative from the club.

In Ellisons (same guys who run the coaches) cars and being driven to Anfield.

My guess is that these people may be Diaz' reps and it is sorting bits for when he gets back from South America but could possibly be to do with Carvahlo.

Long story short, I know nothing and this is idle speculation but just found it interesting

Any news on Harry's son, Reed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16765 on: Today at 02:47:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:31:57 pm
Like mentioned before, there is absolutely no reason to think that we will offload Mane or Firmino in the summer. The last significant player we have sold was Coutinho in January 2018, more than 4 years ago. Even when some of our players were running down their contracts (like Can or Wijnaldum), we have offered them new contracts, and played them until the last game.

I understand that some people have the need to discuss negative scenarios. When I want to tease these people, I usually refer to them as the bitching and moaning drama queens. The reality is, our owners and our managenent are doing quite a lot to keep us competitive with the oil clubs, by investing into new players like Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Konate and Diaz, and they are also investing into the future, by signing top youngsters like Elliott, Gordon and Carvalho ...

How can you state with absolute certainty that we haven't sold anyone significant and then bemoan our defensive issues last season and the failure by FSG to react. It is plain as day that we sold our 3rd/4th choice centre back in Lovren and didn't replace him.

I would say going down to 3 senior centre backs was significant, wouldn't you ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16766 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm »
Oh lord, here we go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16767 on: Today at 03:28:00 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16768 on: Today at 03:32:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:03:31 pm
Oh lord, here we go.

"Lawd have mercy."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16769 on: Today at 03:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 03:28:00 pm


Is that Jose Mourinho in first part of the clip?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16770 on: Today at 03:34:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:03:24 pm
So if Tottenham hadn't made a move for Diaz this month you'd have been exactly the same as last January.

Well, the Portuguese sources have reported as early as December that we've been negotiating with Porto for Diaz. At that point, it was reported that Porto are still holding out for the release clause of 80 million. It seems that in January they had to drop their valuation, and we've taken advantage of it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16771 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm »
I was one of the people Timbo reacted against, and to be fair, I can see why a 'glib' discussion of selling Mane would leave a sour taste in the mouth. Timbo I probably should have qualified comments more because I absolutely love your sentiment in loads of ways. Mane has been absolutely awesome, a joy to watch after years of slow, weak and unproductive players from wide positions. Then we get Mane and he DESTROYS Arsenal down the right flank in his debut (I think) to score an absolute worldie and the rest is history. I'd be sad to see him wearing a different team's jersey. But just because one speculates about what the club will do, and perhaps needs to do given financial constraints, shouldn't be taken to mean I want Mane gone. Subjectively and emotionally of course I want him here, it's just it's also part of being a fan to speculate about succession plans, squad building and the best way of replicating success. Anyone who says that's not part of being a fan is kidding themselves. Fans are all make believe coaches, scouts and executives. You get it every time there's a slight groan from the crowd after someone plays the wrong pass, 'he should have gone left!'. You get it every time you scout a player's youtube highlights when they appear in some chancer's Twitter feed.

Also, I idolised Owen, and he left. I idolised Gerrard and he came within an inch of leaving, then I idolised him again and then I watched him decline physically. I idolised Torres and he left. I was a grown man by this time so I was a little less emotionally invested but I absolutely adored Suarez... and he left. The club will always be bigger than any player and I make no apology for wanting was is best for Liverpool FC in 3 years time.

Then there's the ageing factor and the continual refusal to reckon with reality is a little odd on this one. For every, 'but they're still going strong at XXX' you have a whole bunch of players who are nowhere near the players they once were by the time they reach early to mid 30s. For every Tom Brady there are hundreds of NFL players who play for a couple of years (the average career length is 3 years if I recall correctly). For every Federer, Nadal and Djokovic there are thousands of tennis players who burn brightly in their mid 20s to very early 30s and then drop off. Most of us have spent quite a few years cheering loudly for a slightly dour Scot who falls into that category to some extent. You only need to look at Aubameyang to see a cautionary tale about giving ageing forwards massive contracts. The last big contract a player receives rewards them for performances in the past (because he's asking to receive right now what he currently merits) but pays for what they'll be offering in 2/3 years time. That makes the final big contract, the contract which takes a player well into their mid 30s fraught with jeopardy. It'd be very odd for fans not to talk about that.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:53 pm by Knight »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16772 on: Today at 03:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 03:28:00 pm


To be honest, I have given up on Al. He is beyond repair ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16773 on: Today at 03:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:35:22 pm
I was one of the people Timbo reacted against, and to be fair, I can see why a 'glib' discussion of selling Mane would leave a sour taste in the mouth. Timbo I probably should have qualified comments more because I absolutely love your sentiment in loads of ways. Mane has been absolutely awesome, a joy to watch after years of slow, weak and unproductive players from wide positions. Then we get Mane and he DESTROYS Arsenal down the right flank in his debut (I think) to score an absolute worldie and the rest is history. I'd be sad to see him wearing a different team's jersey. But just because one speculates about what the club will do, and perhaps needs to do given financial constraints, shouldn't be taken to mean I want Mane gone. Subjectively and emotionally of course I want him here, it's just it's also part of being a fan to speculate about succession plans, squad building and the best way of replicating success. Anyone who says that's not part of being a fan is kidding themselves. Fans are all make believe coaches, scouts and executives. You get it every time there's a slight from the crowd after someone plays the wrong pass, 'he should have gone left!'. You get it every time you scout a player's youtube highlights when they appear in some chancer's Twitter feed.

Also, I idolised Owen, and he left. I idolised Gerrard and he came within an inch of leaving, then I idolised him again and then I watched him decline physically. I idolised Torres and he left. I was a grown man by this time so I was a little less emotionally invested but I absolutely adored Suarez... and he left. The club will always be bigger than any player and I make no apology for wanting was is best for Liverpool FC in 3 years time.

Then there's the ageing factor and the continual refusal to reckon with reality is a little odd on this one. For every, 'but they're still going strong at XXX' you have a whole bunch of players who are nowhere near the players they once were by the time they reach early to mid 30s. For every Tom Brady there are hundreds of NFL players who play for a couple of years (the average career length is 3 years if I recall correctly). For every Federer, Nadal and Djokovic there are thousands of tennis players who burn brightly in their mid 20s to very early 30s and then drop off. Most of us have spent quite a few years cheering loudly for a slightly dour Scot who falls into that category to some extent. You only need to look at Aubameyang to see a cautionary tale about giving ageing forwards massive contracts. The last big contract a player receives rewards them for performances in the past (because he's asking to receive right now what he currently merits) but pays for what they'll be offering in 2/3 years time. That makes the final big contract, the contract which takes a player well into their mid 30s fraught with jeopardy. It'd be very odd for fans not to talk about that.

this is a great post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16774 on: Today at 03:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:35:22 pm
I was one of the people Timbo reacted against, and to be fair, I can see why a 'glib' discussion of selling Mane would leave a sour taste in the mouth. Timbo I probably should have qualified comments more because I absolutely love your sentiment in loads of ways. Mane has been absolutely awesome, a joy to watch after years of slow, weak and unproductive players from wide positions. Then we get Mane and he DESTROYS Arsenal down the right flank in his debut (I think) to score an absolute worldie and the rest is history. I'd be sad to see him wearing a different team's jersey. But just because one speculates about what the club will do, and perhaps needs to do given financial constraints, shouldn't be taken to mean I want Mane gone. Subjectively and emotionally of course I want him here, it's just it's also part of being a fan to speculate about succession plans, squad building and the best way of replicating success. Anyone who says that's not part of being a fan is kidding themselves. Fans are all make believe coaches, scouts and executives. You get it every time there's a slight from the crowd after someone plays the wrong pass, 'he should have gone left!'. You get it every time you scout a player's youtube highlights when they appear in some chancer's Twitter feed.

Also, I idolised Owen, and he left. I idolised Gerrard and he came within an inch of leaving, then I idolised him again and then I watched him decline physically. I idolised Torres and he left. I was a grown man by this time so I was a little less emotionally invested but I absolutely adored Suarez... and he left. The club will always be bigger than any player and I make no apology for wanting was is best for Liverpool FC in 3 years time.

Then there's the ageing factor and the continual refusal to reckon with reality is a little odd on this one. For every, 'but they're still going strong at XXX' you have a whole bunch of players who are nowhere near the players they once were by the time they reach early to mid 30s. For every Tom Brady there are hundreds of NFL players who play for a couple of years (the average career length is 3 years if I recall correctly). For every Federer, Nadal and Djokovic there are thousands of tennis players who burn brightly in their mid 20s to very early 30s and then drop off. Most of us have spent quite a few years cheering loudly for a slightly dour Scot who falls into that category to some extent. You only need to look at Aubameyang to see a cautionary tale about giving ageing forwards massive contracts. The last big contract a player receives rewards them for performances in the past (because he's asking to receive right now what he currently merits) but pays for what they'll be offering in 2/3 years time. That makes the final big contract, the contract which takes a player well into their mid 30s fraught with jeopardy. It'd be very odd for fans not to talk about that and it should be a legitimate topic of conversation without being accused of being 'young', 'enthralled by football manager' or whatever other dismissive appraisal folk want to offer.

Selling a World class player like Mane is certainly not what it's best for the club, especially since he is yet to turn 30 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16775 on: Today at 03:48:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:44:44 pm
Selling a World class player like Mane is certainly not what it's best for the club, especially since he is yet to turn 30 ...

I wouldn't mind selling Mane for enough money to trigger Pedri's release clause (1 billion euros).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16776 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:37:28 pm
this is a great post.
Seconded, great post from Knight and pretty much sums up my feelings - there's no disrespect intended in speaking of succession, it's very much the nature of being a long term fan of a club where you've seen a few generations of teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16777 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:56:00 pm
I used to play football at the Stockwell pitches with Yorkykopite once upon a time. Thankfully I never encountered this fella!

Larkhall Park? I once played against George Best('s son) there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16778 on: Today at 04:04:17 pm »
I think the difference is Owen chose to leave, Gerrard initially chose to leave, Torres chose to leave, Suarez chose to leave. All because we weren't competitive enough. This is different and if we can afford to keep two top class, amazing players in Mane and Firmino then we absolutely should.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16779 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:31:57 pm
Like mentioned before, there is absolutely no reason to think that we will offload Mane or Firmino in the summer. The last significant player we have sold was Coutinho in January 2018, more than 4 years ago. Even when some of our players were running down their contracts (like Can or Wijnaldum), we have offered them new contracts, and played them until the last game.

I understand that some people have the need to discuss negative scenarios. When I want to tease these people, I usually refer to them as the bitching and moaning drama queens. The reality is, our owners and our managenent are doing quite a lot to keep us competitive with the oil clubs, by investing into new players like Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Konate and Diaz, and they are also investing into the future, by signing top youngsters like Elliott, Gordon and Carvalho ...

Why is there no reason to think we will offload either of them? Is it quite possible that, by design, that all three of our forwards are still not signed yet with just over a year left on their contracts? The rest of the team got significant extensions with 2 or 3 seasons left on their contracts, why not these three?

There really are only three scenarios in my mind, either:

a) We're not offering enough
b) The players want to leave on a free, or
c) The team wants to wait for a certain reason

There are no facts here to establish. It's a genuine question for a team that, from all accounts, has been excellent with their squad planning. The best scenario for us is that we have already agreed deals with them but we are delaying signing them until we obtain more forward reinforcements of quality. But I don't think our team is that disingenuous in the market. Or we are waiting for all three of them to reduce their demands to something more inline with what we are willing to offer? But is that really a realistic scenario? I don't think Edwards and Ward are so risky as to leave it so late to think about this.

The last scenario means that we are probably in for another big signing for the front line, and to see whether or not we can get it over the line before we agree new deals with them. It's not out of the question, but it's a very probable scenario that isn't negative at all. I mean, you seem to have an issue with an aging Madrid squad in the other thread, not sure where you're getting your positivity from here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16780 on: Today at 04:05:27 pm »
I've said what I feel and how the speculation of who might have to leave comes across to me. No way do I feel that such speculation defines someone as not being a true red just that it is most definitely a perspective that differs fundamentally from my own and those I know. If folks enjoy such speculation then fair enough it's up to them but I don't like it and reserve the right on here to say so as I did in my earlier posts.

But hey once again apologies if I caused offence in how I expressed myself in my earlier gut reactions to such speculation right after we'd just signed very possibly the new Georgie Best, my all time footballing favourite.

 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16781 on: Today at 04:07:48 pm »
And actually it'd be interesting to read this long list of players who did drop off significantly in their early 30s, who have the fitness and professionalism of Mane and Firmino. Genuinely. And talent obviously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16782 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16783 on: Today at 04:08:35 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:37:25 pm
Something interesting at Lime St earlier - couple of guys who had been on the Lon to Liv train got off to be met by someone who was a representative from the club.

In Ellisons (same guys who run the coaches) cars and being driven to Anfield.

My guess is that these people may be Diaz' reps and it is sorting bits for when he gets back from South America but could possibly be to do with Carvahlo.

Long story short, I know nothing and this is idle speculation but just found it interesting

Are we tracking the train?

Admittedly not a particularly difficult endeavo(u)r...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16784 on: Today at 04:10:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:04:17 pm
I think the difference is Owen chose to leave, Gerrard initially chose to leave, Torres chose to leave, Suarez chose to leave. All because we weren't competitive enough. This is different and if we can afford to keep two top class, amazing players in Mane and Firmino then we absolutely should.

I'm fully in the keep Mane and Firmino boat, but I can see the argument for moving one on if we don't find a way to sign them up to longer contracts. I really don't understand why we haven't heard anything about the Mane contract situation though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16785 on: Today at 04:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:05:27 pm
I've said what I feel and how the speculation of who might have to leave comes across to me. No way do I feel that such speculation defines someone as not being a true red just that it is most definitely a perspective that differs fundamentally from my own and those I know. If folks enjoy such speculation then fair enough it's up to them but I don't like it and reserve the right on here to say so as I did in my earlier posts.

But hey once again apologies if I caused offence in how I expressed myself in my earlier gut reactions to such speculation right after we'd just signed very possibly the new Georgie Best, my all time footballing favourite.

 :)

I can't remember if I've asked for this perspective before, but how was Best from the perspective of a modern day team? From the highlights I've seen, he was a dribble merchant, which is exciting and admirable, but which is less efficient in today's game. Unless he could reliably turn it into goals and assists a la Messi. And related to that, was he always showing for the ball, or was he invisible most of the time?

As a comparison, the longer footage I've seen makes me think that Bobby Charlton was a thoroughly modern midfielder, always showing and being aware, and moving the ball on quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16786 on: Today at 04:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:07:56 pm
An article made for RAWK: The Big Dog's view on Fabio Carvalho:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/02/03/flicks-goals-lots-smiles-fabio-carvalho-future-liverpool-midfielder/
He stopped having lunch with the Reed family? Havent seem him post on here for a while.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16787 on: Today at 04:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:05:27 pm
I've said what I feel and how the speculation of who might have to leave comes across to me. No way do I feel that such speculation defines someone as not being a true red just that it is most definitely a perspective that differs fundamentally from my own and those I know. If folks enjoy such speculation then fair enough it's up to them but I don't like it and reserve the right on here to say so as I did in my earlier posts.

But hey once again apologies if I caused offence in how I expressed myself in my earlier gut reactions to such speculation right after we'd just signed very possibly the new Georgie Best, my all time footballing favourite.

 :)

I think a transfer forum is a great place to discuss possible permutations of the squad, and I think so far it's been quite civilized and well written. I think in the main forum we have player threads where we can support our players or, for some, they can choose to criticize them. I don't think you were trying to be offensive with what you posted, I think you come from a place of genuine love for the team, which I think is awesome.

I've spent an inordinate amount of time defending Minamino's place in our team in the main forum, for example. Would love for someone to help me out there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16788 on: Today at 04:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:26:57 am
Yes, I'm really with Ian on this one. It's not as if anyone who leaves is going to be thrust into penury - they'll get a huge paycheck somewhere else after being paid millions and winning all kinds of trophies here. Timbo's view on what 'a true red' is makes sense to him and that's fine, but for me it's about loving the club as an entity rather than the individual superstars, and what gives me the most pleasure is seeing someone like Trent or Jones come through the youth system to succeed.

As far as the rest goes, Paisley probably is a better comparison for ruthlessness and player turnover: selling legends like McDermott, Clemence and Kennedy in favour of younger players like Grobbelaar or Whelan. No one's suggesting it's impossible for individual players to be highly productive into their 30's by the way, just that a lot of the players named (say, Lewandowski or Ronaldo) have younger players to do their running for them. The alternative is having multiple older players like Messi, Busquets and Suarez, where the team as a whole ends up playing more slowly to accommodate them.

But it's somewhat of a moot point now Diaz and Jota are both in the squad, Carvalho's expected to come in the summer and neither Mane or Firmino have had their contracts extended. If they've even been in talks, those have been very, very quiet. If they re-sign I hope everyone supports them, if they don't I hope we get some transfer money in the coffers.
I agree with a fair amount of this.

For me, you have to future plan but if it's done right the player gradually being phased out is still seen as a hero. Take Sadio, he has played game after game after game - I think 2 years ago he played for a full calendar year - because we haven't really had someone behind that is anywhere near as effective as he has been and all those games have started to take a toll. He is also 30 and so it would be unfair to expect him to have the same level of pace he had when he was 25 or for his body to be able to deal with it quite as effectively, it's just science.

However he is still a very fine player and if he could be fresh most times he played he would still be lethal. I would definetly want him around (as well as Bobby) for another 2 seasons but I think it's unrealistic to expect him to be relied upon as much as he has been over the last 5 years.

By bringing in someone who can gradually take his place in the next 2 seasons, hopefully he will still be great when he plays and can help the team win trophies. If you didnt bring in someone the reality is that the morons out there won't say "well to be fair to him he plays every game every week and for his country too" they will just say "Mane is crap" and "get rid of the useless player".

That for me is no way to treat a legend.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16789 on: Today at 04:25:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:44:44 pm
Selling a World class player like Mane is certainly not what it's best for the club, especially since he is yet to turn 30 ...
You cannot state that as a fact. It is extremely debateable.
