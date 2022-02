The conversation on what may or may not happen to our pool of strikers in summer has been worthwhile for me. It has been subjective on possible departure/s but that’s the nature of a football forum.



As a point of unity, which we can surely all agree on, I can’t wait to see what Diaz can do in a Liverpool shirt, and the options we now have available up front should hopefully mean we can go hell for leather on four fronts between now and the end of the season. Can’t wait to see it all unfold.