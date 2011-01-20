I do see my arse initially P lad when I read the sort of posts I've responded and I do tend to get a bit bullish and dismissive of such attitudes. Yet that soon begins to dissipate and give way to dismay as it dawns on me that a fair chunk of our younger more recent support views things in this way. I guess it's simply the way it's evolved. I sure don't welcome it but what can you do?



Reflecting on what jars, there's a few things.



First is a sense of feeling dispirited that fellow Reds don't still seem to feel that same sense of emotional connection to the players as many of us older fans do. I'm sure such folks would certainly deny outright that they don't share that connection and, indeed, many do in this very thread, but the manner in which they talk so glibly about who can go and which young replacements can come in and how we cannot afford to retain older players, speaks loudly to me otherwise. Certainly it's not what myself and my matchgoing mates feel as local lifelong Reds or felt back in the day when the remorseless overhaul of playing staff occurred. Sure that sense of connection may go back a long way with us older Kopites. I remember how desolate I felt when Sir Roger and that team went through their declining years and it became clear he and they would be on their way. I also recall how my old fella told me he felt similarly about Elisha Scott when he left. But that sense of never wanting it to happen still lingers.



Second, comes the specifics of the players about which we're talking.



At the crux of any such consideration has to come the object of the exercise. We are competing with oil country financed opposition for the top prizes. We cannot compete financially but somehow the genius of Klopp and his lieutenants has created a side and now a squad well capable of competing. He has now just added one current immense weapon to his attacking armoury. He has several outstanding youngsters ready to step and we have almost certainly - I would venture absolute certainly - just recruited another outstanding youngster to join them. Crucially the older core of his armoury is right at the peak of their powers and will be for several years to come.



In short the object of Jurgen's exercise is to not only compete with those cheating oil empowered bastards but to knock them off their ill gotten perch. To do that it is absolutely vital that his team and his squad is equipped to fulfill that task and retaining all the aces in his pack is key to that.



Of course, Mo and the absolute necessity of his retention speaks for itself. But if we just take the other two guys to whom many on here keep referring. Sadio and Bobby. Both may be pushing 30 but as I've said earlier in the thread and yourself and El Lobo, too, that age barrier was one for times past. Now is a different era when top players thrive well into their thirties. The evidence is everywhere as El Lobo pointed out. And in the case of these absolute prime specimens of footballing pedigree there is simply no way that the age of 30 represents a ceiling of any sort to their playing prowess. Sure it is the time for their final big contract but that simply has to be with us. To see them go elsewhere would be an undermining of Jurgen's and our objectives. They are in the prime of their life as footballers, both unfeasibly fit, both uniquely gifted and both virtually irreplaceable in the roles they carry out so superbly for us.



Every true Red knows this. It is not simply the emotional connection I referred to above. It is considered acknowledgement of pure and unique ability and capability and performance.. Any talk of decline via statistical jargon is belied by what we witness with our own eyes and what Klopp and his backroom staff know full well.



Third - and my sole bow to that cold, hard, clinical reality of economic justifiability, I would say that even were there to be like for like younger replacements the combination of transfer fees and wages to recruit such non-existent diamonds would far exceed the amount of any new contract costs for those two players. That is my simplistic yet I believe realistic grasp of the financial side of things and I'm sure the club will see it similarly.



As for Ox and Millie? That's for another time. But hey lads in the meantime please don't talk about them as if they are commodities to be simply tossed aside like flotsam and jetsom. I know they're pampered fucking millionaires but they're our beloved pampered millionaires. T'was always thus whatever our heroes had in their bank accounts.







This is a really good post in terms of articulating how you feel but are you not falling into the rose coloured spectacles side of things a bit? I only say this as, with regard to your first point about bombing out the old to bring in the new (and people not appreciating what the older players can do), was Shankly not famous for his ruthlessness with players, and praised for it by many? This is something I had seen written about a lot over the years when it comes to discussing the replacement of players as they get older and how he would never let them decline on our payroll?I also remember many, many, years of our fans being very quick to line players up to be sold and there not being the same push back - not from you specifically but there not being many rising to their defence.It is much easier, given the quality of our team now, to hold ourselves to these ideals but it has certainly not always been the way - possibly though the driver behind it has switched with the older people I used to hear talking about needing to be ruthless doing it because of traditions and approach from one of our greatest managers to people these days having a bit more of a "winning the transfer window" approach to it.Maybe also with the "commodification" as you describe it - and I think that is a good descriptor of how some players are treated - it is in part because there is no longer as much romance in the game. Football has been a corporate machine for decades, long before the Prem, but the last 15 to 20 years seem to have seen it ramp up significantly due to shieks and oligarchs getting involved and so maybe an acceptance has crept in?Just to be clear, none of this is having a go at you or anything - I agree with much of your post - but just thinking about it from the other side