LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
yeah lol

Sadio has been really good in the AFCON.

obviously playing his way out and looking for next big pay check of course. his body language at afcon and when he is with salah is totally obviously different  :P

i rather not see any of our front three go anywhere to be honest. wish they could all accept a bit lower wages once their performance start to wane and then retire here as fucking legends. I dont even have a favourite among the three. All of them vital in their roles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
You have to go back more than a page, Dave. Anyhow, Who's conflating what? Are you having an argument with yourself? In public? What's going on here?

Did I make a post saying any player should be sold after Diaz was signed? No. So not sure how I'm arguing with myself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
On its own it can be plain and stodgy but with a decent curry it can be absolutely boss.



(This might just be an irrelevent post based on a silly pun, or i may be being figurative and metaphorical...)
Excellent effort  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
You have to go back more than a page, Dave. Anyhow, Who's conflating what? Are you having an argument with yourself? In public? What's going on here?

I think he's referring to the likes of Timbo who's writing some very strongly worded posts about people who have suggested we might not renew the contracts of Mane or Firmino. I hope those people are wrong but I can see the logic in their thinking in that it might what the club are thinking - similar to how ultimately they decided Gini could leave.

I haven't seen many people saying they hope Sadio and Bobby are sold (maybe there are posts of this nature and I've missed them) but I've seen a fair bit anger about people who think Sadio and Bobby should be sold in the last few pages. I think we all love these boys that have represented the club with such distinction in a phenomenal era for us but one day each of them will leave. Some people think that might be sooner than others think but I'm not convinced anyone hopes it will be sooner.
