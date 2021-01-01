You have to go back more than a page, Dave. Anyhow, Who's conflating what? Are you having an argument with yourself? In public? What's going on here?



I think he's referring to the likes of Timbo who's writing some very strongly worded posts about people who have suggested we might not renew the contracts of Mane or Firmino. I hope those people are wrong but I can see the logic in their thinking in that itwhat the club are thinking - similar to how ultimately they decided Gini could leave.I haven't seen many people saying they hope Sadio and Bobby are sold (maybe there are posts of this nature and I've missed them) but I've seen a fair bit angerpeople who think Sadio and Bobby should be sold in the last few pages. I think we all love these boys that have represented the club with such distinction in a phenomenal era for us but one day each of them will leave. Some people think that might be sooner than others think but I'm not convinced anyone hopes it will be sooner.