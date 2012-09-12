« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 723223 times)

Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16640 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:35:09 pm
It is encouraging to hear by all accounts we will have money. While I am not sure if we will get Bellingham or Tchouameni, it's good to know we are apparently looking for a long term Midfielder and have money to look at the likes of these two and it be within our budget. If that financials podcast from the echo is to be believed.
Yes, I think we may spend more than many think. While it was a different point i.e. pre pandemic in 2017 we looked to bring in Van Dijk and Keita in one summer. At the time there was no inkling of selling Coutinho so either that was known about privately and stage managed or the owners were happy to spend big.
Now, the club is a different beast, much more successful commercially and with great potential, maybe they are happy to do it again as the World starts to show signs of coming out if the pandemic.
One of the Echo journos said a few weeks ago that the owners prefer to spend in cycles and I can see what they mean.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16641 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm »
Tchouameni would also be my preference from what I've seen of him. I'd rather go for someone who can play both the 6 and the 8 if there's a big, long term signing in midfield.
Offline pathetic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16642 on: Today at 02:13:39 pm »
I think letting go Adrian and getting in an english 3rd choice keeper on a free would be a smart decision come next summer. Alex McCarthy is one of them and we've been linked with him countless times before so I think some of our scouts might rate him. With Milner and Ox possibly leaving there are not many capable english players around, never mind being affordable.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16643 on: Today at 02:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:51:51 pm
Tchouameni would also be my preference from what I've seen of him. I'd rather go for someone who can play both the 6 and the 8 if there's a big, long term signing in midfield.

I don't think Bellingham will be available until 2023 anyway to be honest. I can't see Dortmund selling Haaland and him in the same summer.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16644 on: Today at 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:42:02 pm
Is there a new source for this - or just what all the reports are saying (yesterday)?

I believe it is done as well - but wasn't sure if there was a further confirmation.

Club probably can't announce til the end of the season.

Just the party line that player, Fulham and us all want to do the deal, and that it'll be a simple fee negotiation with transfer of registration when the time comes in the summer. That fair lads n lasses?
Online afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16645 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Just the party line that player, Fulham and us all want to do the deal, and that it'll be a simple fee negotiation with transfer of registration when the time comes in the summer. That fair lads n lasses?

If you're as certain about it was you were about Robbo... ;)
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16646 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm »
We shouldn't go for two midfielders this summer because...Tchouameni cooks spoil the broth.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16647 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm »
Neil, you're so late to the game people have left the stadium and the light's have switched off.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16648 on: Today at 03:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:52:29 pm
Neil, you're so late to the game people have left the stadium and the light's have switched off.

Tchouameni late nights I guess.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16649 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm »
Quote
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who did everything he could to pull off the deal, was raging at the turn of events. Diaz had been enthusiastic at the prospect of joining Spurs, and some believe it would have been a better move for him given the stage of his career, but ultimately, he too was seduced by the prospect of Champions League football and working with Jurgen Klopp. Sources have indicated that Barcelona were also in for the winger and prepared to pay 5 million (£4.2 million) upfront followed by 50 million (£41.8 million) in the summer.


Quite a bit of interest in Diaz if true

Quote
But this was the point at which Diazs agent intervened. Porto, who needed the money, were very wary of the deal being scuppered and so welcomed Liverpools interest. Liverpool meanwhile were delighted that Spurs had effectively negotiated the price down to a fee they were willing to pay, having baulked at Diazs 80 million (£66.8 million) release clause earlier in the window. One of Liverpools scouts in South America informed Diazs agent that they wanted to do the deal. Liverpools owners were convinced by assistant sporting director Julian Ward and his current boss  and soon to be predecessor  Michael Edwards to sign it off.

Diaz was still understood to have been keen on a move to Spurs but was excited to join up with Liverpool, and the deal was agreed.

Levy was left so furious that the cordial relations he has enjoyed with Liverpools owners may have been seriously damaged. Some sources close to the situation believe it could lead to a period of hostility between the two clubs.

;D
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16650 on: Today at 03:49:27 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 02:13:39 pm
I think letting go Adrian and getting in an english 3rd choice keeper on a free would be a smart decision come next summer. Alex McCarthy is one of them and we've been linked with him countless times before so I think some of our scouts might rate him. With Milner and Ox possibly leaving there are not many capable english players around, never mind being affordable.
Think he'll probably sign a one year extension, too valuable a squad player despite being 36.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16651 on: Today at 03:51:57 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:50:54 pm
We shouldn't go for two midfielders this summer because...Tchouameni cooks spoil the broth.
People often ask what his best attribute is, I always think there's Tchouameni to mention.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16652 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:42:33 pm
Quite a bit of interest in Diaz if true


I am sure there was. I think I laugh at the Spurs writer making it seem that Diaz really wanted Spurs but it was his agent that stopped it.
