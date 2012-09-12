It is encouraging to hear by all accounts we will have money. While I am not sure if we will get Bellingham or Tchouameni, it's good to know we are apparently looking for a long term Midfielder and have money to look at the likes of these two and it be within our budget. If that financials podcast from the echo is to be believed.



Yes, I think we may spend more than many think. While it was a different point i.e. pre pandemic in 2017 we looked to bring in Van Dijk and Keita in one summer. At the time there was no inkling of selling Coutinho so either that was known about privately and stage managed or the owners were happy to spend big.Now, the club is a different beast, much more successful commercially and with great potential, maybe they are happy to do it again as the World starts to show signs of coming out if the pandemic.One of the Echo journos said a few weeks ago that the owners prefer to spend in cycles and I can see what they mean.