Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 717142 times)

Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16520 on: Today at 02:44:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:34:56 pm
Missed a prime chance to use a RAWK classic joke about getting the PM about some news.

C-, must try harder.
Dont think Im in on that joke?

Does signing him on a pre contract for a free transfer mean it still goes to a tribunal? Or do we avoid the tribunal by doing it this way?
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16521 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:24:59 pm
I really think Diaz coming in means the end for Mane or Bobby in the summer, with whoever staying getting a new contract. Can we afford to keep all 5? Carvalho coming in as well.

Jota, Mane/Bobby, Salah, Diaz, Carvalho, Gordon.  Is my bet. Any net wages saved from sales given to Salah.

Definitely possible. Maybe even the likelier scenario.

In terms of affording it, I think we could. If you look at it as Diaz/Carvalho in and Origi/Minamino out, then we've probably saved on wages.

I don't doubt it would be a short term thing though. In the scenario we keep all of the 'big five', it's basically certain that one would go at the end of next season when their contract expires. My feeling is we're probably prepared to go into next season with all of them, and it's up to another club to put a bid on the table for Mane/Firmino that we believe is adequate. If they don't, they'll stay and see out their deals.
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16522 on: Today at 02:45:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:44:08 pm
Dont think Im in on that joke?

Does signing him on a pre contract for a free transfer mean it still goes to a tribunal? Or do we avoid the tribunal by doing it this way?

Prior to a tribunal both clubs get the chance to work it out between themselves. Its what we did with Solanke in the end I believe.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16523 on: Today at 02:47:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:45:39 pm
Prior to a tribunal both clubs get the chance to work it out between themselves. Its what we did with Solanke in the end I believe.
Ok cheers.
Whichever way it falls he wouldnt cost more than £10m so should be a good investment if hes as good as people say.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16524 on: Today at 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:44:22 pm
Definitely possible. Maybe even the likelier scenario.

In terms of affording it, I think we could. If you look at it as Diaz/Carvalho in and Origi/Minamino out, then we've probably saved on wages.

I don't doubt it would be a short term thing though. In the scenario we keep all of the 'big five', it's basically certain that one would go at the end of next season when their contract expires. My feeling is we're probably prepared to go into next season with all of them, and it's up to another club to put a bid on the table for Mane/Firmino that we believe is adequate. If they don't, they'll stay and see out their deals.

I could also see that. Personally wouldn't like to see Firmino and Mane leaving for free. But it's certainly possible. Especially if we think Carvalho and Gordon can step up for the 23/24 season.

I think two of Mane, Firmino and Salah get new deals. We have to keep Salah and we'll probably be open to offers for Firmino and Mane, but it's not Klopp's style to force them out, nor do either deserve that.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16525 on: Today at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:45:39 pm
Prior to a tribunal both clubs get the chance to work it out between themselves. Its what we did with Solanke in the end I believe.
But with it all being agreed yesterday you'd imagine it's just a case of getting it all down on paper now, there's nothing left to work out.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16526 on: Today at 02:59:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:24:59 pm
I really think Diaz coming in means the end for Mane or Bobby in the summer, with whoever staying getting a new contract. Can we afford to keep all 5? Carvalho coming in as well.

Jota, Mane/Bobby, Salah, Diaz, Carvalho, Gordon.  Is my bet. Any net wages saved from sales given to Salah.
This is how I see it playing out too, hard to see Carvalho being brought in as 6th choice or as an 8 when we already have Curtis and Elliot as young developing players in that area
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16527 on: Today at 03:05:25 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:59:53 pm
This is how I see it playing out too, hard to see Carvalho being brought in as 6th choice or as an 8 when we already have Curtis and Elliot as young developing players in that area

I think with Carvalho we have our attackers sorted as well as defence and GK positions.

It's all about the midfield in the summer. With Milner going and potentially Ox and Keita too then we may need two. Boubacar Kamara on a free to replace Milner would be decent as can play all over like Milner does.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16528 on: Today at 03:07:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:25 pm
I think with Carvalho we have our attackers sorted as well as defence and GK positions.

It's all about the midfield in the summer. With Milner going and potentially Ox and Keita too then we may need two. Boubacar Kamara on a free to replace Milner would be decent as can play all over like Milner does.

That's a lot to ask from a 19-year attacker - but I suppose since Alisson is a striker, Carvalho could be a GK too. And if we go to wingbacks, then he may be a bit of a defender as well. Big shoes to fill though.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16529 on: Today at 03:08:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:25 pm
Boubacar Kamara on a free to replace Milner would be decent as can play all over like Milner does.
I don't think we're the type of club who would sign someone just because they're on a free, they'd have to be someone we'd be after even if a fee was involved.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16530 on: Today at 03:13:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:07:47 pm
That's a lot to ask from a 19-year attacker - but I suppose since Alisson is a striker, Carvalho could be a GK too. And if we go to wingbacks, then he may be a bit of a defender as well. Big shoes to fill though.

I believe in him haha.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16531 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm »
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16532 on: Today at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:44 pm
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D

:lmao

we are getting him for sure.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16533 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:44 pm
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D
I've never used Instagram, is it basically just people posting photos and that's it?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16534 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm »
Yes mate.  :D
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16535 on: Today at 06:23:07 pm »
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16536 on: Today at 06:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:23:07 pm
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.

They dont think were big enough to have that number of quality forwards
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16537 on: Today at 06:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:26:59 pm
They dont think were big enough to have that number of quality forwards

Some in here where crying out for an 'additional' forward to help with the amount of games we play, Bobby and Diogo are already in and out of the team so one more wont make a difference. It will make us fresher and stronger.
