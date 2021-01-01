« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #16440 on: Today at 09:12:46 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:07:32 am
For all the people who keep talking about a European club coming in for him now.....

His contract expires end of June so I'm pretty sure he could have signed a pre-contract for the whole of January

From today onwards, isn't it?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #16441 on: Today at 09:13:00 am
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:04:58 am
I've a feeling we will probably land the lad in the summer anyway. I've a question though, why does everyone just mention Dortmund when talking about a foreign club that could possibly take him. Is he not originally from Portugal? Surely the most likely destination would be a club in Portugal?

The top Bundesliga clubs have signed some talented English players in recent years, and have developed them nicely. This is probably why people are mentioning Dortmund. Of course, the top Portuguese clubs like Benfica, Porto and Sporting could also get involved in a situation like this, since they are offering decent wages and a good platform for development ...
Kloppage Time

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #16442 on: Today at 09:14:54 am
LFC hoped Fulham would take an offer now rather than risk losing him for free to a non English club or having to wait for a tribunal to set a fee if an English club took him (takes at least a year) Hopefully LFC are confidant the player wants to come to Anfield and will now accept whatever fee a tribunal sets, reading between the lines is it possible LFC did not want the loan back until summer option much debated in the media and that Klopp wanted to have the player to coach, given Fulham are all but guaranteed promotion anyway?
sminp

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #16443 on: Today at 09:16:07 am
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 09:12:46 am
From today onwards, isn't it?

From January 1st you can sign pre-contracts.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #16444 on: Today at 09:17:33 am
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 09:12:46 am
From today onwards, isn't it?

Nope, he could have signed a pre-contract with a foreign club since January 1st ...
