Silva had time left to run on his contract, as did VVD.



I don't know if we can buy someone (ie as a transfer) who can't be registered until after their contract has expired. We're not buying the registration rights from Fulham because, at the point at which his registration expires (ie 30th June/1st July) he's no longer a Fulham player?



I suppose until the point at which his contract expires, he COULD sign a new deal. I've never heard of anyone doing this before with a player whose contract was expiring, and I presume there's a legal reason why, and I suspect it's because of the rules around transfers/registration.



Ah, yes, I could see how that could prevent that from being an option.In all of this, I read that we couldn't extend the discussions because the EFL had not got any of the right forms for us to fill in. Surely that cannot be true but if it' is, surely that in itself would be justifiable grounds to complete it tomorrow.