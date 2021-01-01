« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 403 404 405 406 407 [408]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 707672 times)

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16280 on: Today at 12:01:53 am »
Unless Fulham somehow convince him to sign a new deal, it's in Fulham's best interest to push him to Liverpool in the summer and to either go through a tribunal or negotiate a fee with us to avoid the tribunal.

If he ends up changing his mind and goes to Dortmund, they'd get very little.

From our perspective, as long as we've convinced him (and he's convinced us!) that Liverpool's the place to be, then we're ok either way since he would've been on loan anyway for the next 6 months.  Not like we were going to have him until the summer.  Could his head be turned?  Maybe.  But he seemed set on joining us.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16281 on: Today at 12:02:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Fulham have made us look like a right bunch of mugs. We've given them a great boost for the tribunal if an English club get him in the summer, while getting their revenge for Elliott.

They've played us for fools. Jokes on them if he goes to Dortmund for nothing though.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,422
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16282 on: Today at 12:02:23 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:00:51 am
Dont think we can. His contract ends before the next window opens so Fulham are not in a position to sell him now and he cant sign a deal with us until the window opens.

We could agree a deal with Fulham and Carvalho could sign an extension with Fulham.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16283 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm
I love this level of outrage about something that you (or I, for that matter) literally have no idea about. You have no idea of the machinations behind the scenes and evidently you haven't read the multiple bits of information that say we're still likely to sign him. Maybe someone fucked up, but we haven't got a clue if that's the case and it seems like very little harm has been done anyway.

spot on mate, i have no clue to the complexity of getting something over the line

wrong at my outrage, 'amatuer hour', you see that as outrage? really, anymore outrage as 'someone fucked up'?

and i have no idea about the minutia of football deals but we pay good wages im sure to those who do and yes, that's their job. and like everyone in life, we live by the clock constantly and you hit that time when it's 'this needs to happen now or it doesn't' and if you view it as something important and make the decision too late, yeah, in my book that's amatuer hour, whether that's on me or someone else making important decisions too late when aware timing is of the essence
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16284 on: Today at 12:04:32 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:00:48 am
This silly coping mechanism isn't really worth much, unless the player goes to Newcastle for big money or sometihng.

If Harvey Elliot reckoned he had a better path to developing into a top player going to a Bundesliga club, then you'd be looking silly(er) saying Elliot wouldn't have had the right kind of determined character to play for Klopp's LFC and that we were better off not getting him.

Well, if Carvalho has that Sterling or Coutinho bit in him, I'd like to know sooner rather than later. Anyway, we have just signed a top class player for the same position Carvalho plays at Fulham, so I am not losing any sleep about this ...
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16285 on: Today at 12:04:41 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm
If that was the plan, working til 23:30 seems an odd choice!
They probably hoped they could get it done and if not they would have done all the major work and could finish it tomorrow.
If I were Fulham I think I would prefer getting the deal announced tomorrow and have one of my best players sort out their future quickly, rather than him be potentially be unsettled between now and the summer with more and more speculation each week.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16286 on: Today at 12:04:49 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:01:09 am
The tribunal fee will be a lot more than £8m. Carvalho is a 19 year old first team player. Danny Ings went for £8m half a decade ago. There is also the possibility that he signs a pre-contract agreement with a European side.

This is pretty baseless.

Danny Ings had been a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and went for £6.5m (the other £1.5m was add-ons which we never paid). Carvalho will have had a season in the Championship. £8m maybe, but "a lot more than £8m" is just speculative nonsense.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16287 on: Today at 12:04:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:02:23 am
We could agree a deal with Fulham and Carvalho could sign an extension with Fulham.

Thats the least likely option.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,613
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16288 on: Today at 12:05:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:01:09 am
The tribunal fee will be a lot more than £8m. Carvalho is a 19 year old first team player. Danny Ings went for £8m half a decade ago. There is also the possibility that he signs a pre-contract agreement with a European side.

I doubt it. Danny Ings had a full season of PL football behind him. He scored 11 goals for Burnley in the PL and 21 in the Championship the season prior.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16289 on: Today at 12:05:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:01:09 am
The tribunal fee will be a lot more than £8m. Carvalho is a 19 year old first team player. Danny Ings went for £8m half a decade ago. There is also the possibility that he signs a pre-contract agreement with a European side.

Pretty sure it wont be £8m let alone over it.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16290 on: Today at 12:05:25 am »
I suppose Fulham could offer him a new deal with a release clause just for  us. That would work.

Yeah. Lets do that.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16291 on: Today at 12:06:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Fulham have made us look like a right bunch of mugs. We've given them a great boost for the tribunal if an English club get him in the summer, while getting their revenge for Elliott.

They've played us for fools. Jokes on them if he goes to Dortmund for nothing though.

Your WUMing is just getting boring now.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16292 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 12:05:25 am
I suppose Fulham could offer him a new deal with a release clause just for  us. That would work.

Yeah. Lets do that.

If I were Carvalho or his advisors i would never agree to that.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16293 on: Today at 12:07:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:06:26 am
If I were Carvalho or his advisors i would never agree to that.

Why would that matter to him? If he has his heart set on playing for us, surely all three parties just get to work on making that happen, however creative or weird it may be.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16294 on: Today at 12:08:56 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 12:07:34 am
Why would that matter to him? If he has his heart set on playing for us, surely all three parties just get to work on making that happen, however creative or weird it may be.

He wouldnt agree a contract extension to sign for us. If he is certain he wants to come here, then let the contract run down and pocket more money in wages.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16295 on: Today at 12:09:02 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:02:42 am
spot on mate, i have no clue to the complexity of getting something over the line

wrong at my outrage, 'amatuer hour', you see that as outrage? really, anymore outrage as 'someone fucked up'?

and i have no idea about the minutia of football deals but we pay good wages im sure to those who do and yes, that's their job. and like everyone in life, we live by the clock constantly and you hit that time when it's 'this needs to happen now or it doesn't' and if you view it as something important and make the decision too late, yeah, in my book that's amatuer hour, whether that's on me or someone else making important decisions too late when aware timing is of the essence

Yes, declaring it as "piss poor" and "amateur hour" reads like outrage. I didn't say someone fucked up, I said maybe someone fucked up - that's a key point of difference. You have no idea if Fulham were being unreasonable, or if someone fell over on the way to the fax machine, or if it was indeed the fault of someone at Liverpool. It also didn't need to happen now, or never, as most reports are suggesting we'll still get it done.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16296 on: Today at 12:09:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Fulham have made us look like a right bunch of mugs. We've given them a great boost for the tribunal if an English club get him in the summer, while getting their revenge for Elliott.

They've played us for fools. Jokes on them if he goes to Dortmund for nothing though.

You seriously need some help. I say this without any malice, sarcasm, or other intention.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,026
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16297 on: Today at 12:09:28 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:06:09 am
Your WUMing is just getting boring now.

He drops a new one, ignores the replies, ducks and dives and comes back again.

The Mayweather of Misery.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,716
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16298 on: Today at 12:09:45 am »
Neil Jones says Williams loan deal is finalised. Just one of them isn't it. Best of luck to him.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16299 on: Today at 12:10:02 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 12:07:34 am
Why would that matter to him? If he has his heart set on playing for us, surely all three parties just get to work on making that happen, however creative or weird it may be.

Because from his perspective what if we get a good deal on another talented youngster and we dont sign him? Then hes entered into a new contract with the only club able to to activate the release clause no longer interested in doing so.

If were able to do what Joyce said and enter an agreement to sign him before the summer and register him at the summer then itll probably get done. If thats not possible (which I suspect it isnt as I just cant understand the rush) then its going to be touch and go to an extent as to whether we get him in my opinion.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16300 on: Today at 12:10:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:09:28 am
He drops a new one, ignores the replies, ducks and dives and comes back again.

The Mayweather of Misery.

He's got a couple of weeks off posting so he can have a long hard think about it.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16301 on: Today at 12:12:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:08:56 am
He wouldnt agree a contract extension to sign for us. If he is certain he wants to come here, then let the contract run down and pocket more money in wages.

eve already agreed personal terms though so I imagine if a deal gets done, those same terms will be signed. We wont offer him more money if it goes to a tribunal and I imagine Kloppo would tell him to do one if he started asking for more anyway.

Still reckon it gets done. If not, never mind.

Neco Williams loan finalised. Not sure how we managed to squeeze that one though but not for Fabio. Peoples heads about to fall off haha
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16302 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Why cant we sign him on pre contract? Also is he a Liverpool fan?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 403 404 405 406 407 [408]   Go Up
« previous next »
 