Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 703713 times)

Online Red Berry

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15960 on: Today at 10:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:52:19 pm
Ahhhh he doesn't need a medical. Give him a little bonk on the knee with one of those tiny hammers and be done with it.

You jest, but that little hammer ruined Fekir's chances of playing for us.
Logged
Popcorn's Art

Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15961 on: Today at 10:10:06 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:07:56 pm
Are we sure about this lad

No doubt Samie's weird but he is family.
Logged

Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15962 on: Today at 10:10:26 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:05:51 pm
I've heard rumours that this lad is really really good.

Think of a young Coutinho. Not the quickest but drops his shoulder and goes past players like they are not there. Huge potential.
Logged
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15963 on: Today at 10:10:29 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 10:08:06 pm
Not seen too much of Carvalho, guessing he will help our association trained quota though even if he decides not to play for England?

Wasn't so sure how much of the "not wanting to go to a tribunal" line I actually bought. You feel if we wanted him, we'd go for him and pay the cost at the tribunal.

We'd have probably got him cheaper. Leave it till the summer though and you run the risk of City, Chelsea or United or whoever throwing 150 grand a week at him.
Logged
Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,320
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15964 on: Today at 10:10:42 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:58:25 pm
A transfer of this size involves a full rectal.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:58:32 pm
Exciting news.  ;D

Logged

Online rushyman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 10:10:46 pm »
Fee agreed with Carvalho
Logged
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15966 on: Today at 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:52:11 pm


Actually laughed out very loud mate, thank you. :)
Logged
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15967 on: Today at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:06:27 pm
Roy I'm going to need a Stella too big man.

The dog just had the last one, sorry big yin!
Logged
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15968 on: Today at 10:16:42 pm »
Medical ongoing. Just 45 mins to go..

Looks like the a car chase scene at the climax of a film..
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15969 on: Today at 10:17:22 pm »
had no idea who this lad was a few days ago. But im now convinced he is the next salah and will score 40 a season for the next 15 years
Logged
YNWA

Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15970 on: Today at 10:20:10 pm »
Never seen him play but Im sure hes amazing  8)
Logged

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15971 on: Today at 10:20:43 pm »
He doesn't turn 20 till August.  So new decade, new club in the summer.  :D
Logged

Online Felch Aid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15972 on: Today at 10:20:48 pm »
Always used to piss me off that Arsenal and Spurs used to sign a lot of young English talent and we never seemed to have any hope.

Looks like times are changing.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15973 on: Today at 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:10:51 pm
Actually laughed out very loud mate, thank you. :)

Thought Jay Spearing was trying out a new look there.
Logged

Online Ray K

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15974 on: Today at 10:21:46 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:16:42 pm
Medical ongoing. Just 45 mins to go..

Looks like the a car chase scene at the climax of a film..
Doc walks into the office.

'Right, how many arms and legs do you have? 2 of each? That's great *scrawls illegibly*

Ok, now just find something to lean on for the pics and we're done'.
Logged
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15975 on: Today at 10:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:20:48 pm
Always used to piss me off that Arsenal and Spurs used to sign a lot of young English talent and we never seemed to have any hope.

Looks like times are changing.

Yeah, Arsenal in particular haven't hit the jackpot in that regard since they signed Francis Jeffers and Richard Wright.
Logged
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15976 on: Today at 10:22:43 pm »
Yeah, looks like a Coutinho-lite player, probably with less of a focus on passing vs driving forward. One for the future for sure but I'm glad we're bringing in some young blood!

Reckon Klopp wants him for midfield or as a long-term Firmino replacement?
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15977 on: Today at 10:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:20:48 pm
Always used to piss me off that Arsenal and Spurs used to sign a lot of young English talent and we never seemed to have any hope.

Looks like times are changing.
I hope he turns out a bit better than Jack Clarke, similar age and similar fee when he was signed by Spurs from Leeds and then loaned back. He's currently at Sunderland.
Logged

Online jonnypb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15978 on: Today at 10:23:33 pm »
Apparently milly is in London and doing the lactate fitness test with Carvalho in the local park, if he beats milly he passes.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15979 on: Today at 10:24:03 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:23:33 pm
Apparently milly is in London and doing the lactate fitness test with Carvalho in the local park, if he beats milly he passes.

That's the deal collapsing then
Logged
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15980 on: Today at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:23:33 pm
Apparently milly is in London and doing the lactate fitness test with Carvalho in the local park, if he beats milly he passes.
no-one beats him
Logged
Online MH41

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15981 on: Today at 10:24:19 pm »
Haven't been following the Williams news. Have only just heard about him going out on loan possibly.
Why on earth would we entertain that, particularly as we are still involved in 4 competitions?
The full back position is so important in our set up. Tsimikas is great cover on the left, and I believe Neco is our best option as cover for Trent. If TAA gets injured, or tiring in a game, he provides similar attacking threat, that Gomez cannot, and Milner is a first half yellow card most games that he will play there, lol.
Neco could be particularly important in the 3 tournaments that allow 5 subs - CL, League cup, FA cup.
I hope we don't let him go.
Logged

Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15982 on: Today at 10:24:33 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:23:33 pm
Apparently milly is in London and doing the lactate fitness test with Carvalho in the local park, if he beats milly he passes.
so the deal is screwed then !
Logged

Online jonnypb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15983 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:24:03 pm
That's the deal collapsing then

The FSG doubters in here will be saying FSG did this on purpose so that he fails.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15984 on: Today at 10:25:47 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:10:51 pm
Actually laughed out very loud mate, thank you. :)

You can thank Twitter for that gem.  :lmao
Logged
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15985 on: Today at 10:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:20:48 pm
Always used to piss me off that Arsenal and Spurs used to sign a lot of young English talent and we never seemed to have any hope.

Looks like times are changing.

We'd get a few top prospects at about 15 for about a million each (Sterling, Ibe, Jerome Sinclair, Ojo) which worked well but has less of a hit rate. The more highly rated British players we wanted like Bale, Ramsey and Walcott (which carried the bigger fee) we'd miss out on.

In terms of English players the amount of talent England are churning out now is much higher as well which helps.  Elliott, Gordon and hopefully now Carvalho all very big prospects. And we've brought Trent and Curtis through our own Academy and hopefully Morton and others.
Logged
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15986 on: Today at 10:26:52 pm »
Quote
Neco Williams could yet make the move to Fulham on loan. Talks with Liverpool are ongoing.

This one is going down to the wire.
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15987 on: Today at 10:27:23 pm »
Is it worth staying awake for an official announcement or should I just sleep and wait till morning 🤔

Like I'm gonna actually sleep 😂
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15988 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:11:14 pm
Yeah, I would love if Gomez gets his chances, but at CB, not at RB.

Nah, he's not getting in ahead of the others at the mo. That may change quickly, we've been there before...but until that happens, Joe's twiddling his thumbs on the bench or playing the odd game at full back and CB. His injury has hardly been tested yet. We've seen Virgil. It takes time. He needs games
Logged
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15989 on: Today at 10:28:51 pm »
Jurgen giving youngsters a genuine chance to prove themselves is the biggest factor in us being able to get young gems these days.
Logged

Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15990 on: Today at 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:24:19 pm
Haven't been following the Williams news. Have only just heard about him going out on loan possibly.
Why on earth would we entertain that, particularly as we are still involved in 4 competitions?
The full back position is so important in our set up. Tsimikas is great cover on the left, and I believe Neco is our best option as cover for Trent. If TAA gets injured, or tiring in a game, he provides similar attacking threat, that Gomez cannot, and Milner is a first half yellow card most games that he will play there, lol.
Neco could be particularly important in the 3 tournaments that allow 5 subs - CL, League cup, FA cup.
I hope we don't let him go.

Right back and defensive midfield are where we're still a bit light squad wise, particularly if Neco goes.

Milner playing there at home to City this season. We don't want another repeat of that in a big game.

It's a case of hoping Gomez can stay fit (and obviously Trent). Hendo can do a job there as well as long as there's enough cover in midfield.
Logged
Online DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15991 on: Today at 10:29:43 pm »
Completely irrelevant but wtf is Joyce's profile pick on twitter? :D
Logged

Online smurfinaus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15992 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 10:22:43 pm
Yeah, looks like a Coutinho-lite player, probably with less of a focus on passing vs driving forward. One for the future for sure but I'm glad we're bringing in some young blood!

Reckon Klopp wants him for midfield or as a long-term Firmino replacement?

Someone mentioned a while back that his numbers were more like of a centre forward/striker rather than for someone outwide. Firminho understudy (similar skillset unlike Jota?). Anyone have link to one of those spider diagram showing his stats etc?.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15993 on: Today at 10:30:55 pm »
Diaz and Carvalho🤞 Phillips out on loan, top window for LFC.

Salah signs on return and FSG having a blinder👍
Logged

Online redgriffin73

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15994 on: Today at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:29:43 pm
Completely irrelevant but wtf is Joyce's profile pick on twitter? :D

Is it the one with shorthand?
Logged
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15995 on: Today at 10:33:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:28:51 pm
Jurgen giving youngsters a genuine chance to prove themselves is the biggest factor in us being able to get young gems these days.
And why loads go to Dortmund

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15996 on: Today at 10:34:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:32:57 pm
Is it the one with shorthand?

Think thats Beadles.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15997 on: Today at 10:35:05 pm »
So who's starting the Carvalho Welcome thread . . . .
Logged

Online redgriffin73

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15998 on: Today at 10:35:56 pm »
Logged
Online cptrios

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15999 on: Today at 10:36:05 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:07:56 pm
Are we sure about this lad

Who cares? If 10m euros is correct, he'd have to be absolutely awful for us not to get our money back. Really dig that he'll get another half season in the Championship, too.
Logged
