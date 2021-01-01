Haven't been following the Williams news. Have only just heard about him going out on loan possibly.

Why on earth would we entertain that, particularly as we are still involved in 4 competitions?

The full back position is so important in our set up. Tsimikas is great cover on the left, and I believe Neco is our best option as cover for Trent. If TAA gets injured, or tiring in a game, he provides similar attacking threat, that Gomez cannot, and Milner is a first half yellow card most games that he will play there, lol.

Neco could be particularly important in the 3 tournaments that allow 5 subs - CL, League cup, FA cup.

I hope we don't let him go.

