LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15760 on: Today at 07:26:01 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:12:07 pm
Surely if we're loaning him back anyway we could complete this deal after the deadline? Teams sign players outside of the transfer window all the time, I think we did that with Keita for instance.

Only works if he wasnt out of contract in the summer. After tonight, Fulham have no ability to sell the player, unless he signs a new deal first.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 07:26:08 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:17:21 pm
Itll probably set a bad precedent

Yeah, and someone else could trump is at the last minute. One in the bad is worth two in the bush.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 07:27:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:25:29 pm
How so? The kid is playing in all the England teams and has played, started, and starred in the Championship.

Yes he is very good but he is nowhere the sure thing that qualifies for such a fee. Not for us anyway, i would rather us save our money for proven players.

Also if we sign him for £10m with 6 months left then next time we get fleeced on another young player.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 07:27:55 pm »
Dominic King

Liverpool still havent given up hope of signing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, who are being tough negotiators. There is a glimmer, though, that a deal can be done late in the day
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 07:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:25:39 pm
Joyce:

Liverpool continuing talks over Fabio Carvalho tonight. Fulham driving a hard bargain over what they feel is a fair fee. Player would stay at Fulham for rest of the season if deal gets done.

Seems positive for Joyce to state this.
Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15765 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:25:39 pm
Joyce:

Liverpool continuing talks over Fabio Carvalho tonight. Fulham driving a hard bargain over what they feel is a fair fee. Player would stay at Fulham for rest of the season if deal gets done.
I am very confused by their negotiating tactic. I understand wanting to get as much money as possible, but they won't get more money than Burnley got for Ings.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15766 on: Today at 07:29:37 pm »
Smells like a little briefing, kinda pointless if the next one is deal not happening so hopefully this is good news.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 07:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:28:38 pm
I am very confused by their negotiating tactic. I understand wanting to get as much money as possible, but they won't get more money than Burnley got for Ings.

Think it could be messaging to their fans- not pushed around and drove a hard bargain. Still think it gets done
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:31:52 pm
Think it could be messaging to their fans- not pushed around and drove a hard bargain. Still think it gets done
Fingers crossed.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 07:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:26:08 pm
Yeah, and someone else could trump is at the last minute. One in the bad is worth two in the bush.

Well end up paying through the nose for other players
