« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 682841 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15360 on: Today at 09:34:40 am »
It's just surely not worth the risk - it's also the case that player's who've accomplished far more and shown far more longevity have gone for way less than their market value when tribunals decided on the fee - Ings and Elliott joined us for a combined £10.8m, that figure would have been £30m+ on an open market.

Realistically, the tribunal will award somewhere in the £4m - £7m region as the fee. If they get to keep him for the promotion push, there's absolutely no sense in risking getting the lower end of that, or even basically nothing from abroad for the sake of maybe getting an extra million or two at tribunal. Ings at £6.5m who was an established striker who'd scored goals in the Premier League is to this day the record received at tribunal, albeit 5 years ago now.

Interesting mix of reactions on the Fulham sites - some fuming that the club haven't done more to keep him, some perplexed he'd swap starting for them in the Premier League for sitting on our bench (I personally think he's seen Minamino and Gordon getting starts and thought he can get games here), others thinking it's a blameless situation and why shouldn't Carvalho take the opportunity to jump to a higher profile club.

Some interesting comments -

'If he has made it clear he is leaving in July and you can get him loaned back for the rest of the season, seems a no brainer to sell him now if the price is right. Offset some FFP costs, bring in another RB and/or DM with the room his transfer creates and move forward with more clarity towards summer.

Even with the above being true I would be disappointed to see him transfer on, but until the club get more stable in the Premier League this is going to keep happening. Much like Ryan Sess though, if he stays on loan and helps the club gain promotion I will be thankful for his contributions and not hold any ill feelings towards him.'

'The blame comes from only signing Fab to a 2-year contract when he was 17. Then it appears he had a dissatisfying year with Parker in charge and the die was cast. But I'd like to know why we didn't nail down Fabio for 3 years in Summer 2020.'

'Liverpool - Acting now takes away the chance they could get outbid over the next 5 months. It is a small price to pay in transfer for a home grown guy who has shown the potential to be a Champions League attacking player.'

'1) were selling with a sell on % as part of the deal. Obviously then what were overall selling him for could end up being significantly more
2) specifically selling to Liverpool is probably a ffp relief on the Harry Wilson transfer. As we know the Harvey Elliot tribunal fee was also offset on his transfer fee, and the rest not due until the end of the season maybe doing this helps in some way accounting wise.'

Nothing illuminating but there's a real sense of regret and that they'd be stupid not to take the money now, if it's on offer.


Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15361 on: Today at 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:20:35 am
Yep. No one loses out too much if we just wait until summer. He probably wants to see out the milk cup. Hell play in the FA cup too. Cant see him getting much in the league now Elliot is back and we have Dias. Ox showing a bit of form too.

Yeah the £100k prize money for winning the League Cup will more than cover what he's costing us.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15362 on: Today at 09:36:55 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:20:35 am
Yep. No one loses out too much if we just wait until summer. He probably wants to see out the milk cup. Hell play in the FA cup too. Cant see him getting much in the league now Elliot is back and we have Dias. Ox showing a bit of form too.
He also a solid option off the bench too, he find good scoring positions. It wont shock me if moves or he stays at Liverpool in the summer
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15363 on: Today at 09:39:35 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:20:35 am
Yep. No one loses out too much if we just wait until summer. He probably wants to see out the milk cup. Hell play in the FA cup too. Cant see him getting much in the league now Elliot is back and we have Dias. Ox showing a bit of form too.

So it begins

Jk  ;)
Logged

Online jack1092

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15364 on: Today at 09:45:08 am »
Genuinely on a Fulham forum page where they are thinking Fabio Carvalho is going to us for 100k p/w.....Do they not pay attention to how we operate at all?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,211
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15365 on: Today at 09:46:28 am »
Quote from: jack1092 on Today at 09:45:08 am
Genuinely on a Fulham forum page where they are thinking Fabio Carvalho is going to us for 100k p/w.....Do they not pay attention to how we operate at all?

They have to tell themselves that to feel better
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15366 on: Today at 09:48:23 am »
Big shout out to the Fulham 'ITK' on their forums who is saying that Carvalho is being offered £100k p/w by Liverpool :lmao
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15367 on: Today at 09:48:47 am »
Quote from: jack1092 on Today at 09:45:08 am
Genuinely on a Fulham forum page where they are thinking Fabio Carvalho is going to us for 100k p/w.....Do they not pay attention to how we operate at all?
I was wondering that, I think there's a collective willing to believe this nonsense, because it makes it more palatable for them and doesn't point to the hierarchy fucking up the initial contract and subsequent offers for him to stay.

At that age, if he's on a penny a week over £40k I'll be shocked, given there's players like Robbo who was on less than that until recently and players like Tsimikas on 'only' around that.

I'd summise he'll be on £30k or so with the idea to improve the terms after some sustained first team contribution.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15368 on: Today at 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:25 am
We should be using the 'Look at what a good relationship we've got with Porto. If you don't sell him to us we'll just get them to sign him for fuck all and give them £5 million in six months instead'

Haha well yes. If it's true Fulham are being bitter because of Harvey. I mean he was out of contract hardly our fault he didn't want to stay. And we also gave them Wilson for free for a year.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15369 on: Today at 09:50:57 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:45:31 am
So no news yet on Carvalho?

Vinny OConnor and David Maddock on one side saying theres an issue with not wanting to go to tribunal, and Almeida and Romano saying here we go (with loan back)?

Almeida is a chancer, at least Romano hitches his wagon to people who are actually ITK before tapping it in from 1 yard.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:58:42 am
Definitely. 'Jurgen will put in a call to his mates in Germany'.  :D

Think someone else pointed it out, but one of the other big reasons for Fulham to do it now is that they can put a sell-on clause in there, which wouldn't be the case if it went to tribunal.

A sell-on can definitely be mandated by the tribunal:

Quote
The other added consideration with any move from Liverpool is Elliott, and the parallels may be uncomfortable at Craven Cottage. He was previously lured away by Liverpool at 16 and ultimately Fulham had to settle for a compensation fee from a tribunal. This only guaranteed them £1.7 million for Elliott, potentially rising to £4.3 million if he plays over 100 games for Liverpool and gets a senior England cap. Fulham were understood to be happy with the compensation fee, a record amount for a 16-year-old and one that included a 20 per cent sell-on clause. But theres no doubt he could have gone for a lot more had he stayed.

https://theathletic.com/3082148/2022/01/21/fabio-carvalhos-future-fulham-liverpool-and-a-free-scoring-prodigy-managed-by-his-family/
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 09:53:11 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 09:50:57 am
Almeida is a chancer, at least Romano hitches his wagon to people who are actually ITK before tapping it in from 1 yard.

A sell-on can definitely be mandated by the tribunal:

https://theathletic.com/3082148/2022/01/21/fabio-carvalhos-future-fulham-liverpool-and-a-free-scoring-prodigy-managed-by-his-family/

Ah didn't realise that, fair enough.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,076
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15371 on: Today at 09:54:40 am »
Think Ings had one too didnt be?

I expect well wrap that deal up today. Play seems to want it, clubs are negotiating, so only a matter of time.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,211
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15372 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Yeah I don't get why they're pissed that we signed Harvey after his contract expired. Either sign them up to longer contracts (if that's an option) or convince him to extend. What do they want exactly? If he didn't play for them, he shouldn't play at all?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15373 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
It's almost 10am

Have we signed anyone else yet. We are standing still.

FSG out
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15374 on: Today at 10:10:42 am »
Any chance we can get the Mbappe deal over the line by offering them 75m plus Origi, Minamino, Philips and Keita. Think if we cover half their wages as well it should be a done deal as Peter the Red surely can handle the negotiations.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 10:11:54 am »
We need Salah to sign, he is the key. No matter who you bring in, Salah is the most important key to all of this.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 10:12:02 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:20:35 am
Yep. No one loses out too much if we just wait until summer. He probably wants to see out the milk cup. Hell play in the FA cup too. Cant see him getting much in the league now Elliot is back and we have Dias. Ox showing a bit of form too.

Pointless loaning out Minamino to another English club Especially after he struggled at Southampton, so he'd likely be swapping one bench for another.

Maybe if he went to a German club who would play him.and then boost his value/interest for the summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,371
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 10:16:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:50:23 am
Haha well yes. If it's true Fulham are being bitter because of Harvey. I mean he was out of contract hardly our fault he didn't want to stay. And we also gave them Wilson for free for a year.

Wouldnt make sense on any level. The only 'issue' they might have with Harvey is they feel they didn't get enough through the tribunal, which if anything would surely make them more willing to do a deal before reaching that point.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Up
« previous next »
 