It's just surely not worth the risk - it's also the case that player's who've accomplished far more and shown far more longevity have gone for way less than their market value when tribunals decided on the fee - Ings and Elliott joined us for a combined £10.8m, that figure would have been £30m+ on an open market.



Realistically, the tribunal will award somewhere in the £4m - £7m region as the fee. If they get to keep him for the promotion push, there's absolutely no sense in risking getting the lower end of that, or even basically nothing from abroad for the sake of maybe getting an extra million or two at tribunal. Ings at £6.5m who was an established striker who'd scored goals in the Premier League is to this day the record received at tribunal, albeit 5 years ago now.



Interesting mix of reactions on the Fulham sites - some fuming that the club haven't done more to keep him, some perplexed he'd swap starting for them in the Premier League for sitting on our bench (I personally think he's seen Minamino and Gordon getting starts and thought he can get games here), others thinking it's a blameless situation and why shouldn't Carvalho take the opportunity to jump to a higher profile club.



Some interesting comments -



'If he has made it clear he is leaving in July and you can get him loaned back for the rest of the season, seems a no brainer to sell him now if the price is right. Offset some FFP costs, bring in another RB and/or DM with the room his transfer creates and move forward with more clarity towards summer.



Even with the above being true I would be disappointed to see him transfer on, but until the club get more stable in the Premier League this is going to keep happening. Much like Ryan Sess though, if he stays on loan and helps the club gain promotion I will be thankful for his contributions and not hold any ill feelings towards him.'



'The blame comes from only signing Fab to a 2-year contract when he was 17. Then it appears he had a dissatisfying year with Parker in charge and the die was cast. But I'd like to know why we didn't nail down Fabio for 3 years in Summer 2020.'



'Liverpool - Acting now takes away the chance they could get outbid over the next 5 months. It is a small price to pay in transfer for a home grown guy who has shown the potential to be a Champions League attacking player.'



'1) were selling with a sell on % as part of the deal. Obviously then what were overall selling him for could end up being significantly more

2) specifically selling to Liverpool is probably a ffp relief on the Harry Wilson transfer. As we know the Harvey Elliot tribunal fee was also offset on his transfer fee, and the rest not due until the end of the season maybe doing this helps in some way accounting wise.'



Nothing illuminating but there's a real sense of regret and that they'd be stupid not to take the money now, if it's on offer.





