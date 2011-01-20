Finally a squad list. We need a rotating band of volunteers willing to get one of those out there at least once a fortnight.
Hopefully weve just sorted our succession planning for the front 3, although Id love Nkunku in the summer if we sell one of Mane or Firmino as well as losing Origi and Minamino. Although even if we did lose 3 of our current forwards bringing in 2 to replace them as well as leaving space for Gordon to get minutes is no bad thing.
What we havent sorted is CM, which this season has been our most pressing problem. Really need to find a way of getting fees for our fringe players and finding an athletic, tactically aware, progressive 8 in the summer.