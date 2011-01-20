So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.



Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.



Will obviously be a fair bit quieter now weve done Diaz and almost got Carvalho over the line. But still be plenty going on I think. Reckon youre right in terms of what well do, go big on a CM then maybe some stuff on the fringes. Backup RB potentially but no guarantee. Maybe a second midfielder, dependent on departures. Someone like Chukwuemeka from Villa for a few million since his deal will be coming to an end, not dissimilar to the Carvalho deal.Torn on the forward front. Obviously if all of Mane/Salah/Firmino stay we wont add anyone, nor should we. But I think the plan could be to move Bobby on. That wouldnt guarantee another incoming, as wed still have four elite forwards plus Carvalho, Gordon etc. Still really want Nkunku, but struggling to see it now - reckon if we do another forward it might be someone a little more physical and taller, which is something both Firmino and Origi offer.