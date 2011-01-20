« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 681584 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:03:19 am
Teilimans and /or  Bissouma in the summer, Bellingham would be cool, still would not minda Zakaria but i think he is off to Juventus,  would like to hickjack Adeyemi's move to Milan? would be nice, also Dybala on a free and ofc the obvious Mbappe :P


No to Tielmans for all the reasons discuss ad nauseum.

No to Dybala - where exactly is he going to play and why pay astronomical wages for a 28 yr old thats never played in England.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
there was a rumour Teilimans was being sold this window and we were in for him whether true on not idk, and Bissouma, john barnes seems to think he would fit us well.  What about Kalvin Phillips at leeds could be decent for us ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We are not signing Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:35:46 am
We are not signing Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips.
Aren't we selling Phillips?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:41:38 am
Aren't we selling Phillips?

 ;)

Yes, we are selling Phillips, but we are not signing Phillips ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.

Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:46:01 am
So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.

Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.
So, what you are saying is the Mbappe is guaranteed in the summer. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:49:48 am
So, what you are saying is the Mbappe is guaranteed in the summer. ;D

And Haaland   ;)

He can play backup RB right?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 01:01:05 am
He can play backup RB right?
He already left RB.  Why would he want to go back?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:19:55 pm
I haven't watched a lot of him, but from the few videos I watched, he reminded me exactly of Firmino - dropping deep, making turns, then moving the ball up and making space for others. It also showed me that he was capable of playing through the middle.

Maybe, we were looking for a young Firmino and the analytics/stats system threw his name and we started scouting him for a while after that.

The way he tracks back and nicks the ball cleanly from behind is definitely Firmino like, but the way he turns and runs with the ball is more Coutinho-esque I would say. He looks like someone who would probably play more similar roles/positions to Phil as well rather than false nine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
At the moment, this is our squad:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian (released)
Karius (released)

Van Dijk
Matip
Konate
Gomez
Phillips (sold)
Davies (sold)

TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
N.Williams


Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Keita
AOC
Jones
Milner (released)
Woodburn (sold)

Salah
Mane
Jota
Diaz
Firmino
Minamino
Origi (released/sold)

Pitaluga
R.Williams
Van den Berg
Bradley
Morton
Elliott
Gordon

We probably need 2 more signings in the summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:26:45 am
The way he tracks back and nicks the ball cleanly from behind is definitely Firmino like, but the way he turns and runs with the ball is more Coutinho-esque I would say. He looks like someone who would probably play more similar roles/positions to Phil as well rather than false nine.

Paul Gascoigne.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:26:45 am
The way he tracks back and nicks the ball cleanly from behind is definitely Firmino like, but the way he turns and runs with the ball is more Coutinho-esque I would say. He looks like someone who would probably play more similar roles/positions to Phil as well rather than false nine.

I would say, only his dribbling style is similar to Coutinho, but his all round game is similar to Firmino.

Also, we don't have a Coutinho role or position in our team anymore, and we definitely need a Firmino replacement for the long term.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:49:59 am
I would say, only his dribbling style is similar to Coutinho, but his all round game is similar to Firmino.

Also, we don't have a Coutinho role or position in our team anymore, and we definitely need a Firmino replacement for the long term.
Jota doesnt play like Firmino but I expect him to fill that role
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:46:01 am
So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.

Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.

Id say the only incomings would possibly be a midfielder and a back-up RB, personally think Williams is good enough though but people compare him to Trent which is stupid.

Id say a midfielder is %100 on the card. Both Naby and Ox will have 1 year left come the summer and Milner contract is up. I am assuming Milner will move on and we will sell one of Naby or Ox and go for Tchouaméni or Bellingham
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
We won't sell Ox.

Origi,Minamino, Phillips, Williams maybe.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:35:46 am
We are not signing Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips.

So were signing one of Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips to replace Ox

This news bought to you by the dynamic team of Mr Bean and Ralph Wiggum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So no news yet on Carvalho?

Vinny OConnor and David Maddock on one side saying theres an issue with not wanting to go to tribunal, and Almeida and Romano saying here we go (with loan back)?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:34:17 am
So were signing one of Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips to replace Ox

We are not signing any of them. Too expensive. We will shop outside the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
It makes sense for Fulham to seem and have him loaned back now. No guarantee they will get what we are offering at tribunal and that has cash flow implications too. Hes all but guaranteed to leave in the summer anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:45:02 am
Yes, we are selling Phillips, but we are not signing Phillips ;)

Plus weve got Williams back from his loan, and looking to loan out Williams
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:34:17 am
So were signing one of Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips to replace Ox

This news bought to you by the dynamic team of Mr Bean and Ralph Wiggum

I would add Bellingham to the mix in the summer?
the Philips link is an interesting one as I do think we will need to invest in another midfielder and having a homegrown one could be precondition as although we have Harvey Elliott and a few talented youth players coming through I do think we need one to replace Milner in the summer

wrt other players coming  it all depends on contract extensions for Salah and any of a few whose contracts are extended between now and summer - I still cannot see us extending Bobby, Sadio and Mo - one or 2 will probably be sold on in the summer or run down their contract.

I am still hopeful that Mo extends for us between now and June.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:45:02 am
Yes, we are selling Phillips, but we are not signing Phillips ;)

Is the Nate philips deal announced or still only rumours?

last week rumoured that Newcastle had made a bid - any other suitors

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Finally a squad list. We need a rotating band of volunteers willing to get one of those out there at least once a fortnight.

Hopefully weve just sorted our succession planning for the front 3, although Id love Nkunku in the summer if we sell one of Mane or Firmino as well as losing Origi and Minamino. Although even if we did lose 3 of our current forwards bringing in 2 to replace them as well as leaving space for Gordon to get minutes is no bad thing.

What we havent sorted is CM, which this season has been our most pressing problem. Really need to find a way of getting fees for our fringe players and finding an athletic, tactically aware, progressive 8 in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:34:17 am
So were signing one of Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips to replace Ox

This news bought to you by the dynamic team of Mr Bean and Ralph Wiggum

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:45:31 am
So no news yet on Carvalho?

Vinny OConnor and David Maddock on one side saying theres an issue with not wanting to go to tribunal, and Almeida and Romano saying here we go (with loan back)?
Im inclined to believe the one with the most followers and thats Romano. Isnt Almeida the one that kept saying we agreed a deal to sign Renato Sanches? Theyre all full of shit but because its news I want to hear then Im going to believe the latter two.  :champ :scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I think the tribunal thing is plausible - the Van Dijk situation led to the club wanting to maintain good relationships with clubs - but I do think us helping them out in relation to the Harry Wilson transfer ought to cut through all that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So Neil Jones says that talks are ongoing over Carvalho with the loan back confirmed as part of the bid.

Bournemouth 'likely' to loan Neco Williams, Minamino wants to stay. Unclear about Nat Phillips and Origi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:46:01 am
So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.

Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.

Will obviously be a fair bit quieter now weve done Diaz and almost got Carvalho over the line. But still be plenty going on I think. Reckon youre right in terms of what well do, go big on a CM then maybe some stuff on the fringes. Backup RB potentially but no guarantee. Maybe a second midfielder, dependent on departures. Someone like Chukwuemeka from Villa for a few million since his deal will be coming to an end, not dissimilar to the Carvalho deal.

Torn on the forward front. Obviously if all of Mane/Salah/Firmino stay we wont add anyone, nor should we. But I think the plan could be to move Bobby on. That wouldnt guarantee another incoming, as wed still have four elite forwards plus Carvalho, Gordon etc. Still really want Nkunku, but struggling to see it now - reckon if we do another forward it might be someone a little more physical and taller, which is something both Firmino and Origi offer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:22 am
So Neil Jones says that talks are ongoing over Carvalho with the loan back confirmed as part of the bid.

Bournemouth 'likely' to loan Neco Williams, Minamino wants to stay. Unclear about Nat Phillips and Origi.

Danke schon as always sir :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:22 am
So Neil Jones says that talks are ongoing over Carvalho with the loan back confirmed as part of the bid.

Bournemouth 'likely' to loan Neco Williams, Minamino wants to stay. Unclear about Nat Phillips and Origi.

Minamino is wasting his time. If he appears in more than 3 games before the end of the season I'll be gobsmacked. Time for him to cut his losses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:46:01 am
So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.

Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.

Beyond probably a midfielder any signings will be dependent on outgoings. If Gomez left for example we'd need more defensive cover. While the front 3 are all in the last year of the contract by the summer then their future will be up in the air.
