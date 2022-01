So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.



Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.



Will obviously be a fair bit quieter now we’ve done Diaz and almost got Carvalho over the line. But still be plenty going on I think. Reckon you’re right in terms of what we’ll do, go big on a CM then maybe some stuff on the fringes. Backup RB potentially but no guarantee. Maybe a second midfielder, dependent on departures. Someone like Chukwuemeka from Villa for a few million since his deal will be coming to an end, not dissimilar to the Carvalho deal.Torn on the forward front. Obviously if all of Mane/Salah/Firmino stay we won’t add anyone, nor should we. But I think the plan could be to move Bobby on. That wouldn’t guarantee another incoming, as we’d still have four elite forwards plus Carvalho, Gordon etc. Still really want Nkunku, but struggling to see it now - reckon if we do another forward it might be someone a little more physical and taller, which is something both Firmino and Origi offer.