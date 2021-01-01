« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 679390 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,902
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15320 on: Today at 12:12:48 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:03:19 am
Teilimans and /or  Bissouma in the summer, Bellingham would be cool, still would not minda Zakaria but i think he is off to Juventus,  would like to hickjack Adeyemi's move to Milan? would be nice, also Dybala on a free and ofc the obvious Mbappe :P


No to Tielmans for all the reasons discuss ad nauseum.

No to Dybala - where exactly is he going to play and why pay astronomical wages for a 28 yr old thats never played in England.
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15321 on: Today at 12:17:18 am »
there was a rumour Teilimans was being sold this window and we were in for him whether true on not idk, and Bissouma, john barnes seems to think he would fit us well.  What about Kalvin Phillips at leeds could be decent for us ?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15322 on: Today at 12:35:46 am »
We are not signing Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,271
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15323 on: Today at 12:41:38 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:35:46 am
We are not signing Bissouma, Tielemans or Phillips.
Aren't we selling Phillips?

 ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15324 on: Today at 12:45:02 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:41:38 am
Aren't we selling Phillips?

 ;)

Yes, we are selling Phillips, but we are not signing Phillips ;)
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15325 on: Today at 12:46:01 am »
So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.

Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,271
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15326 on: Today at 12:49:48 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:46:01 am
So I guess the consensus is might be in for a quiet summer now as far as incomings goes then? Looking at the current squad I would only expect a CM, maybe a backup RB and one or two high end youngsters in the 16-18 bracket as usual.

Unless we sell one of the big 3 upfront in which case you would expect another forward to get brought in.
So, what you are saying is the Mbappe is guaranteed in the summer. ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15327 on: Today at 01:01:05 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:49:48 am
So, what you are saying is the Mbappe is guaranteed in the summer. ;D

And Haaland   ;)

He can play backup RB right?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Up
« previous next »
 