I think the small-ish fee hell cost is clouding how very talented Fabio Carvalho is.



Watch his games for Fulham, you can see he has a good football brain (the decisions he makes especially in tight situations), great off-ball movt, pressures, & finishes.



Klopp must be giddy. I've seen that @SamMcGuire90, who writes analytical pieces on LFC say that due to his appearing in goal-scoring positions often, Carvalho profiles more like a left-wing forward for LFC, as opposed to a #8. But we all know Klopp will play him in that left-sided #8 in some games, as he has done with Jones, Elliot, Lallana, Gini (players who joined LFC as wingers & #10s, only to become #8s).