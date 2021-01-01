« previous next »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15280 on: Today at 09:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:30:36 pm
So he's an inverse Tiago Ilori?

Bloody hope so  ;D
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15281 on: Today at 09:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:30:36 pm
So he's an inverse Tiago Ilori?
Or an inverse Eric Dier.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15282 on: Today at 09:39:16 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:19:55 pm
I haven't watched a lot of him, but from the few videos I watched, he reminded me exactly of Firmino - dropping deep, making turns, then moving the ball up and making space for others. It also showed me that he was capable of playing through the middle.

Maybe, we were looking for a young Firmino and the analytics/stats system threw his name and we started scouting him for a while after that.

Like a Coutinho/Firmino/Kenny Dal hybrid, haha!

Someone who can be dynamically still. :)
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15283 on: Today at 09:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:17:00 pm
Julian Ward speaks fluent Spanish and Portuguese apparently.  Will be worth it when we discover the next Pele and Maradona.

So have you bugged his home as well or just kept the one in his office?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15284 on: Today at 09:43:55 pm »
Those are trade secrets my friend, I cannot confirm or deny.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15285 on: Today at 09:51:49 pm »
what am I missing re: Origi?

he basically hasn't been seen for just about 2 months (I know he was training outside a bit the other day)  with a barely-explained "knee injury" .... but everyone seems convinced he's gonna get snapped up any minute?

that's gonna need one hell of a pre-contract medical.
Online whtwht

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15286 on: Today at 09:57:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:51:49 pm
what am I missing re: Origi?

he basically hasn't been seen for just about 2 months (I know he was training outside a bit the other day)  with a barely-explained "knee injury" .... but everyone seems convinced he's gonna get snapped up any minute?

that's gonna need one hell of a pre-contract medical.


Exactly..Everyone selling him off like they don't know hes injuredd
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15287 on: Today at 09:59:46 pm »
I think the small-ish fee hell cost is clouding how very talented Fabio Carvalho is.

Watch his games for Fulham, you can see he has a good football brain (the decisions he makes especially in tight situations), great off-ball movt, pressures, & finishes.

Klopp must be giddy. I've seen that @SamMcGuire90, who writes analytical pieces on LFC say that due to his appearing in goal-scoring positions often, Carvalho profiles more like a left-wing forward for LFC, as opposed to a #8. But we all know Klopp will play him in that left-sided #8 in some games, as he has done with Jones, Elliot, Lallana, Gini (players who joined LFC as wingers & #10s, only to become #8s).
