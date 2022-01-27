« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14840 on: Today at 01:57:26 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:45:49 pm
Love that we are strengthening when we are strong. Sends a great signal out to our boss, players, coaches, fans and opponents.
Happy Luis Signing Sunday everyone.

Having Diaz come in with Thiago and Elliott returning should really give us fresh impetus.
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14841 on: Today at 01:58:45 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:51:30 pm
When we hadn't signed anyone I'd have been happy with just one

But now that we have signed one, I want another

Carvalho, Carvalho, Carvalho
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14842 on: Today at 02:05:29 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:51:30 pm
When we hadn't signed anyone I'd have been happy with just one

But now that we have signed one, I want another
Ha! Me too! I still hoping for Carvalho inspite of Fulham's comments
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14843 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm
Vinny O'Connor@VinnOConnor·7m
Liverpool trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham @SkySportsNews
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14844 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:58:45 pm
Carvalho, Carvalho, Carvalho

thats three..greedy c*nt :lickin
Too early for flapjacks?

  Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14845 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on January 27, 2022, 08:36:41 pm
Minamino and Origi out, Carvalho and Diaz in. Makes sense.

Could it be?
Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14846 on: Today at 02:09:27 pm
Hopefully get it done now and leave him at Fulham.

Some really nice attacking options if it happens
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14847 on: Today at 02:09:45 pm
It's the Thiago Jota day again!  ;D though I'd imagine we'd loan him back for 6 months if we got him.
Timbo's Goals

  Petrified of THE BEAST
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14848 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:26:43 am
Or if you're on any other device, press the "Escape" button to stop the page from loading further, before the pop up is displayed. If you miss it, reload (F5) and go again.
Congrats, you're now a "hacker" (specifically, a "pirate")! Easy-peesy!
(Keep in mind, there's a special place reserved for you in hell... but don't worry- I'll also be there! ;) )

Wow it works. Jeez, Red lad you're a fucking genius. [only to completely ignorant tech savvy fuckers like me of course]. My hero

But many thanks. Does this work on all of these type of things like? I'm already hellbound btw.

 ;D
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14849 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Vinny O'Connor@VinnOConnor·7m
Liverpool trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham @SkySportsNews

Has John taken a knock to the head or something  ;D

Not expecting another one in now but if we could sign him for the summer that'd be nice. Saw he got another assist yesterday and has been a big part of Fulham's promotion push this season.
calvin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14850 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm
Kevin Palmer
@RealKevinPalmer
·
4m
Liverpool closing in on a deal for Fulhams Fabio Carvalho all happening in the final hours of the transfer window at Anfield #LFC
Coolie High

  bury Regular.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 10,893
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14851 on: Today at 02:13:25 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Vinny O'Connor@VinnOConnor·7m
Liverpool trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham @SkySportsNews

Will be hard for him to get games here I would assume, Diaz Jota all play on his side and are 25, thats excluding Mane also.
FowlerLegend

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 771
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14852 on: Today at 02:14:12 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Has John taken a knock to the head or something  ;D

Not expecting another one in now but if we could sign him for the summer that'd be nice. Saw he got another assist yesterday and has been a big part of Fulham's promotion push this season.
In the Athletic peice confirming Diaz signing they said we still held an interest in bringing him in now if Fulham position changed. Is this just brinkmanship by Fulham?
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 3,598
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14853 on: Today at 02:14:38 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:13:25 pm
Will be hard for him to get games here I would assume, Diaz Jota all play on his side and are 25, thats excluding Mane also.

So, what are you suggesting then? We shouldn't sign him?
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 63,153
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14854 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm
Would be a brilliant window to get Diaz and Carvalho.
FowlerLegend

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 771
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14855 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:13:25 pm
Will be hard for him to get games here I would assume, Diaz Jota all play on his side and are 25, thats excluding Mane also.
This is the lad that says his target to be the best player in the World, maybe he believes he is better than the other lads 😃
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 66,498
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14856 on: Today at 02:18:04 pm
Quote from: calvin on Today at 02:12:00 pm
Kevin Palmer
@RealKevinPalmer
·
4m
Liverpool closing in on a deal for Fulhams Fabio Carvalho all happening in the final hours of the transfer window at Anfield #LFC

It's all happening! I'm extraordinarily giddy right now.
Bread

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 1,645
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14857 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm
We did Thiago and Jota in quick succession, and we did Kabak and Davies in quick succession, we have made a habit of doing transfers in pairs recently.
rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 36,557
  Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14858 on: Today at 02:18:47 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Has John taken a knock to the head or something  ;D

I think we're playing a bit of Moneyball here. Both Porto and Fulham owe us money for Gruijic and Wilson and we are leveraging that and the relationships we have with them to get moves in early. With the WC causing the PL to start slightly early next season it also helps to have players locked up
FowlerLegend

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 771
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14859 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Has John taken a knock to the head or something  ;D

Not expecting another one in now but if we could sign him for the summer that'd be nice. Saw he got another assist yesterday and has been a big part of Fulham's promotion push this season.
Maybe he will be the 2nd player we sign in 24hrs where the selling club pisses off their manager by selling a player key to them achieving their targets for the season.
CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 58,064
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14860 on: Today at 02:19:37 pm
Buy and loan back makes a whole load of sense for both clubs and the player, so hopefully we can get that done.
JerseyKloppite

  HE'S THE DADDY!!!
  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 16,016
  Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14861 on: Today at 02:19:53 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:09:27 pm
Hopefully get it done now and leave him at Fulham.

Some really nice attacking options if it happens

Isn't he available for free this summer when his contract is up? In which case why would we pay a transfer fee, then loan him back, when that's surely identical to just letting him finish the season at Fulham and picking him up for nothing?
rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 36,557
  Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14862 on: Today at 02:20:26 pm
I'd assume if we sign Carvalho now we're loaning him back to Fulham. It would only make sense to sign both him and Diaz if Origi and Minamino are both going by tomorrow
FowlerLegend

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 771
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14863 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:18:47 pm
I think we're playing a bit of Moneyball here. Both Porto and Fulham owe us money for Gruijic and Wilson and we are leveraging that and the relationships we have with them to get moves in early. With the WC causing the PL to start slightly early next season it also helps to have players locked up
Ward also looks pretty good at this chess game 😃
