Fabrizio Romano and this whole Here We Go shite proper winds me up.



Everything wrong with football Twitter/social media



really? it's the mbappe/haaland/bellingham to liverpool bollocks that pisses me off - so much so i dont even look/listen to 'transfer windows' and us normally, only when it's as good as announced do i become aware of busninessthe reason i like romano - whether you view him as a tap in merchant or not - it's based in reality and he usually has the detailsreality is much more satisfying than the more than 90% of speculation shite in transfer windows