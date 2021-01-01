Exactly as I see it P.



Mo, Sadio and yeah Bobby too are exceptional talents and exceptional people. Nuggets such as them don't come along like 12c fucking buses. They're rare and precious specimens.



I doubt if they've even reached their peak individually or collectively. Theres loads more to come with all three right into their thirties.



All this talk and faux insightful speculation of not renewing their contracts to bring in replacements is garbage.



How do you find like for like for what they can provide over the next 4 years or so without robbing Man Citys treasure chest or Fort Knox? And where would you find such unique specimens to match those three anyroad? Nah, as you rightly say P Kloppie is creating something pretty magical here right now and those three are pivotal fulcrums to ensure it remains that way for quite a few years to come.



Can't get me head around why some folks appear so anxious to replace rather than retain, to bring in new rather than relish and treasure the uniqueness of what we've already got.



Sure they won't last beyond their next contracts but playing wise and financially it makes so much more sense to retain unque talent that can and will still do the job and cleverly supplement it just like Klopp is doing with Diogo, Konate, Tsmikas and Diaz and the academy lads like Cohmine, Curtis and Harvey.





Nobody would be displeased if we kept all 3 of Mo, Sadio and Bobby, but logically all 3 would be looking at their biggest contracts in order to extend. Sadio will want very close to what Mo gets and we all know Mo will need to be paid close to the league's highest salary to extend. Add to that it would put all 3 here close to their mid 30s and they wont be easy to move on those wages at that age. So I don't think it is wise to extend all 3, whether you take it as "faux insightful" or whatever patronizing word makes you feel pleased about yourself. Its not a question of replacing them either, its about planning the squad such that we are not trying to transition all 3 positions at the same time. Nobody is asking for any of them to be sold immediately either, just knowing from how we do things that all of our original front 3 will not be at the club past summer 2023 at the latest. None of that means that folks discussing/speculating these things don't cherish what we have. Quite the opposite. Folks discussing this without throwing tantrums about signings are quite grateful/enjoying what we have right now and only want to gleam how it can continue being so for several more years, and it is going to be very very difficult to do so without good squad planning like we've done for a few years under Klopp because we can't spend like City and don't want to be like City. Make of that what you will.