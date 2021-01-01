« previous next »
Sorry, after they didn't replace Lovren immediately our chances of winning anything ever were dashed by the highly exposed super cheap nature of the evil corporate overlords who rule us, so this diaz-carvhalo jan window talk is probably just a dream. WAKE UP Everybody its all lies. Theres a double medical at jorge mendes place, a likely story. Its just a mo's unhappy and gone smokescreen. and bobby and mane are done no good at all best get rid at any price before its too late.

Oh the horror, guess the pics of the Annie Road Stand are fake too.
By the summer of 2023, De Bruyne will be 32, and Gundogan will be 33 and out of contract. I can definitely see Man City going all out on Bellingham ...

I'm hoping Bellingham wants us. I'm hoping the deal is already done for next season.
Has Colombian36 signed up yet?
You mean you're not? Fucking hell Haze, that's a crushing blow...

:D
Has Colombian36 signed up yet?

[CAP] I understood that reference [/CAP]
Oh the horror, guess the pics of the Annie Road Stand are fake too.

You mean the Potemkin Village Stand? Never happened. "Expand" the stadium, and then oops, sorry, no fans allowed? Ya right. as if. Insulting, really. 

No cb in 19, no future ever.  Way it is.
I'm hoping Bellingham wants us. I'm hoping the deal is already done for next season.

You live in hope big man ;D
You mean the Potemkin Village Stand? Never happened. "Expand" the stadium, and then oops, sorry, no fans allowed? Ya right. as if. Insulting, really. 

No cb in 19, no future ever.  Way it is.

Dejan leaving was the downfall of our club i agree ;D
I'm hoping Bellingham wants us. I'm hoping the deal is already done for next season.

Well, we are all hoping that. I think it is possible, but we will have to keep a good portion of our powder dry this summer, if we want to pursue Bellingham next summer ...

In: Diaz (January), Carvalho (free transfer), Kamara (free transfer)

Out: Ox (sell), Milner (release), Origi (sell/release), Minamino (sell), Phillips (sell), N.Williams (sell), Adrian (release), Karius (release)

Squad depth 2022/23:

Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz
Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho
Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita
TAA, Roberson, Kamara, Tsimikas
Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez
Alisson, Kelleher

Plus Gordon, Van den Berg, Bradley, Pitaluga etc ...
PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd, Barcelona, Juventus and LFC are interested in Tchouameni. I can definitely see him going on the cheap ...

He will not go on the cheap, and that was not the point being made.

No matter what team gets Tchouameni, he will not cost as much as what Bellingham will cost the English team that buys him. The key point here being "English team." BVB will include an English premium.
Shit source like.  :D

Quote
Neco Williams could still leave Liverpool this month, with Brentford one side keen on signing the right-back. [@MailSport]
Sadio will buzz of it. He knows he'll play in the big games. The boss loves him. Win, win, for us whether he stays or goes. I desperately want Sadio to stay. Write him off at your peril. He's a fucking machine. He'll be fine for another 5 years like Mo. Wernt Ribery and Robben at their best for Bayern in their 30's? Our team is constantly evolving with our fucking fantastic coaching staff. We're building another great team here, on the quiet. More to come in the Summer. Mo likes this  ;D

Exactly as I see it P.

Mo, Sadio and yeah Bobby too are exceptional talents and exceptional people. Nuggets such as them don't come along like 12c fucking buses. They're rare and precious specimens.

I doubt if they've even reached their peak individually or collectively. Theres loads more to come with all three right into their thirties.

All this talk and faux insightful speculation of not renewing their contracts to bring in replacements is garbage.

How do you find like for like for what they can provide over the next 4 years or so without robbing Man Citys treasure chest or Fort Knox? And where would you find such unique specimens to match those three anyroad? Nah, as you rightly say P Kloppie is creating something pretty magical here right now and those three are pivotal fulcrums to ensure it remains that way for quite a few years to come.

 Can't get me head around why some folks appear so anxious to replace rather than retain, to bring in new rather than relish and treasure the uniqueness of what we've already got.

Sure they won't last beyond their next contracts but playing wise and financially it makes so much more sense to retain unque talent that can and will still do the job and cleverly supplement it just like Klopp is doing with Diogo, Konate, Tsmikas and Diaz and the academy lads like Cohmine, Curtis and Harvey.
 :)
think we are looking at deals in isolation when there are other factors.

Just look at how much diaz was being touted at and how much we actually got him for. Transfer prices are crazily inflated in the media. And of course we have Mr Edwards/Ward doing the dealing. Our deal with Porto regarding Grujic is definitely also a factor in terms of the payment structure.

Tchoumeni and Bellington might just be feasible if the prices are right. And maybe the clubs just might be interested in our own as well that could do as makeweight.

See the Jota deal. We have healthy relationship with the Hoever transfer and a deal was done with jota without almost zero fanfare, media and pundits even knowing what was happening.

We still got the likes of Ox, Mina, Divock and keita that could interest other teams. Obviously not a straight swap but something similar to the Hoever deal.

Still hoping we get Carvalho before the window shuts. Deal with some interesting structure probably.
Hes having language troubles when reading it he site requirements. The translation in Colombianese is not great, as he says with Hindi accent.
All this talk and faux insightful speculation of not renewing their contracts to bring in replacements is garbage.

Dont talk fucking soft lad. (Thats how we talk on here, right? Its how you addressed me when I spoke graciously and I noted it was unchecked by any mods).

Faux insightful speculation? Fucking offensive.

If we keep all our current main strikers beyond the summer, and add Diaz, I will be delighted. If we keep them all for years to come, as you suggested we will, you will be right in how you see it.

From my perspective, I do not see the owners forking out for new contracts for all of them as they grow old together. Its speculative on my part for saying that, but I dont think it is an opinion that is so out of bounds to warrant being swore at by a fellow red, and also belittled with the faux insight shit.

Lets see what happens.

I was gracious in my last response but dont appreciate being swore at and patronized, as though I know nothing. I played for Merseyside in midfield and played with a former Liverpool player. I have a coaching badge for youth football and have coached my lads team here in the States for a few years. My two brothers were at Hillsborough in the Leppings Lane end - worst day of my life not knowing they were alive until that night.

Telling people to not talk fucking daft and also labeling what they (reasonably) suggest as faux insightful seems a bit shit to me.




You mean there was another Nationality36 after Uruguayan36?
Exactly as I see it P.

Mo, Sadio and yeah Bobby too are exceptional talents and exceptional people. Nuggets such as them don't come along like 12c fucking buses. They're rare and precious specimens.

I doubt if they've even reached their peak individually or collectively. Theres loads more to come with all three right into their thirties.

All this talk and faux insightful speculation of not renewing their contracts to bring in replacements is garbage.

How do you find like for like for what they can provide over the next 4 years or so without robbing Man Citys treasure chest or Fort Knox? And where would you find such unique specimens to match those three anyroad? Nah, as you rightly say P Kloppie is creating something pretty magical here right now and those three are pivotal fulcrums to ensure it remains that way for quite a few years to come.

 Can't get me head around why some folks appear so anxious to replace rather than retain, to bring in new rather than relish and treasure the uniqueness of what we've already got.

Sure they won't last beyond their next contracts but playing wise and financially it makes so much more sense to retain unque talent that can and will still do the job and cleverly supplement it just like Klopp is doing with Diogo, Konate, Tsmikas and Diaz and the academy lads like Cohmine, Curtis and Harvey.
 :)

Nobody would be displeased if we kept all 3 of Mo, Sadio and Bobby, but logically all 3 would be looking at their biggest contracts in order to extend. Sadio will want very close to what Mo gets and we all know Mo will need to be paid close to the league's highest salary to extend. Add to that it would put all 3 here close to their mid 30s and they wont be easy to move on those wages at that age. So I don't think it is wise to extend all 3, whether you take it as "faux insightful" or whatever patronizing word makes you feel pleased about yourself. Its not a question of replacing them either, its about planning the squad such that we are not trying to transition all 3 positions at the same time. Nobody is asking for any of them to be sold immediately either, just knowing from how we do things that all of our original front 3 will not be at the club past summer 2023 at the latest. None of that means that folks discussing/speculating these things don't cherish what we have. Quite the opposite. Folks discussing this without throwing tantrums about signings are quite grateful/enjoying what we have right now and only want to gleam how it can continue being so for several more years, and it is going to be very very difficult to do so without good squad planning like we've done for a few years under Klopp because we can't spend like City and don't want to be like City. Make of that what you will.
