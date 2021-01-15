« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 656690 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14680 on: Today at 08:12:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:29:16 pm
Is it? Then it's even worse, right? The outward facing site to the majority of the world is espn.com/soccer. They should really be able to talk to one of their own properties and get the scoop.
think the clue is in the end part of the link "soccer"
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,794
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 09:00:36 pm »
What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 09:02:02 pm »
His balls were grabbed in the first part of the medical mate.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 09:02:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:00:36 pm
What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.

I read it's because he's training with their national team as well, the medical is to be done in two parts.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 09:06:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:00:36 pm
What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.
They've taken some samples from him and are going away to analyse them and see if they're full of win
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 09:08:03 pm »
What if his piss turns green?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 09:08:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:00:36 pm
What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.
They send a code to your mobile phone for the first part.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 06:35:01 pm
Ha ha. Oh yeah and who's gonna break the news to Kloppie that Sadio's gorra go in in 5 months time. Don't be so fucking daft lad. Kloppie's slowly building something magical here and that by definition includes the unique athletic/footballing specimens that are Mo, Sadio and Bobby. For the next 3 or 4 years at least.

You may be right. We will see. If we sign Diaz and keep all of Mo, Sadio, Jota and Firmino for years to come as you suggest, there certainly wont be any complaints from me. It would be a phenomenal forward line.

My thought is Mane will be sold, and I showed my working. I just cant see the good business sense in allowing all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino to grow old together on new deals, which is why I think Mane might be vulnerable.

Just pure guesswork in my part, and Im not ushering him out the door or anything like that.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:46 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Klopp will remain LFC manager beyond 2024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 09:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:45:23 am
The Diaz signing means its not essential, but Id still love to see us sign another attacker in the summer although it would obviously now mean one of Mane/Firmino going. But were in a position of strength now, in that we can wait if the right attacker isnt available.

And at least one midfielder. A starting quality midfielder remains our biggest priority, I think, and that will be sorted in the summer. Tchouameni sounds like it could be a goer. Again, if we get that one right then were probably in no hurry to add another, as long as Elliott and Jones continue to progress.


I agree that a starting-calibre CM will now be priority for the club. Tchouameni would be simply superb, and, he'd be better value than Bellingham, if you consider that he'd cost much less than him, and Tchouameni has already shown that he can play both the #6 and #8 positions.

If we loose Mane or Firmino in summer, another staring-calibre attacker would have to be bought. Someone like Nkunku (LW) if we loose Mane, Cunha (#9) if Firmino goes.

I still think Gomez will ask to leave to go somewhere he will start games. So I expect we will get a young CB. Beyond that, will Bradley be trusted to be TAA's deputy when, as likely, all 3 of Neco, Milner, & Gomez leave?

So, for summer, something like:

1 CM: Tchouameni?

1 attacker (if Mane or Firmino leaves)

1 CB


I expect Carvalho would come in, initially, to take Taki's position (6th forward/8th CM), so regardless of what else happens, I think he joins LFC.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 09:36:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:33:19 pm
I agree that a starting-calibre CM will now be priority for the club. Tchouameni would be simply superb, and, he'd be better value than Bellingham, if you consider that he'd cost much less than him, and Tchouameni has already shown that he can play both the #6 and #8 positions.

There is absolutely no reason to believe that Tchouameni would cost much less than Bellingham ...
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,587
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:03 pm
What if his piss turns green?
Were not signing Hulk.
Logged
AHA!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 09:40:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:36:49 pm
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Tchouameni would cost much less than Bellingham ...
The french tv deal collapse. That hurts every club bar PSG

And Bellingham comes at a premium because hes English
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14693 on: Today at 09:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:03 pm
What if his piss turns green?

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14694 on: Today at 09:49:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:21 pm
The french tv deal collapse. That hurts every club bar PSG

And Bellingham comes at a premium because hes English

I doubt that PSG or Newcastle would worry much about the nationality of Tchouameni and Bellingham ...
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,389
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14695 on: Today at 09:57:09 pm »
Tchouameni looks an excellent prospect but I think if you're looking at circa 70 million to sign him as per recent reports, at that point you probably just pay the bit extra for Bellingham (if he's willing to sacrifice a bit of money to join us over higher paying rivals).
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14696 on: Today at 10:05:41 pm »
Tchouameni goes to ground too much but that can be coached out of him. Konate used to go to ground a lot before coming to Liverpool and he stands on his feet more often than not now.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,811
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14697 on: Today at 10:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 09:57:09 pm
Tchouameni looks an excellent prospect but I think if you're looking at circa 70 million to sign him as per recent reports, at that point you probably just pay the bit extra for Bellingham (if he's willing to sacrifice a bit of money to join us over higher paying rivals).

Tchouameni would cost half of what Bellingham would command, another one to consider is Camavinga, wasnt too happy with his game time and Madrid and they got him for a reasonable fee from his last club

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14698 on: Today at 10:12:41 pm »
The problem with Tchouameni is that PSG actually need a player of his type, and they will most likely make a move for him. As for Bellingham, he is not on the market until the summer of 2023, and we don't know what will be the status and the needs of Man City and Newcastle at that time. If they need him, they will outbid anyone for him ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14699 on: Today at 10:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:12:10 pm
Tchouameni would cost half of what Bellingham would command, another one to consider is Camavinga, wasnt too happy with his game time and Madrid and they got him for a reasonable fee from his last club.

No chance ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/as-monaco/rekordabgaenge/verein/162
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14700 on: Today at 10:17:22 pm »
Totally expecting an official announcement within the next 45 minutes so that the social media team can try to be clever and tie him to Carra's birthday request. They've just removed their pinned tweet too. Apologies for sounding like a stalker but I am just waiting for the Royal Rumble to start and have nothing else to do.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,064
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14701 on: Today at 10:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:03 pm
What if his piss turns green?

Irish, then we claim him.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14702 on: Today at 10:19:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:25 pm
No chance ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/as-monaco/rekordabgaenge/verein/162

We dont truly know what Bellingham would cost in the first place. If and when those two transfers happen, I can see Bellingham costing more, but not twice as much, unless Monaco have some financial issues or Tchouameni has a big drop off/injuries.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14703 on: Today at 10:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:12:10 pm
Tchouameni would cost half of what Bellingham would command, another one to consider is Camavinga, wasnt too happy with his game time and Madrid and they got him for a reasonable fee from his last club

Camavinga moved too soon. He is still very raw but a talent. I cant see us trying to develop him, Morton, Jones, Elliott at the same time in those midfield positions because you cant afford to give that many minutes to young players still learning. We need someone a bit more experienced and ready to go.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14704 on: Today at 10:22:49 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:19:42 pm
We dont truly know what Bellingham would cost in the first place. If and when those two transfers happen, I can see Bellingham costing more, but not twice as much, unless Monaco have some financial issues or Tchouameni has a big drop off/injuries.

Oh, I also expect that Bellingham would cost more than Tchouameni, but saying that he will cost "twice as much" or "much more" is simply not true ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,359
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 10:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:42:34 pm


Thats it then is it? The old Office on the scrap heap
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedSetGo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Klopp will remain LFC manager beyond 2024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 10:41:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:36:49 pm
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Tchouameni would cost much less than Bellingham ...


Bellingham being English.

Bellingham being younger.

The different leagues in which both players play, and how, historically, these leagues have priced their players being sold to the EPL.

The financial stability of Dortmund & how that affects valuation of their star players, VS the financial position of Monaco, & how that affects the valuation of their player. Dortmund has shown that they can hold out for the money they want. With the financial woes facing Ligue 1 clubs, am not sure Monaco can do the same.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 10:52:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 10:41:22 pm

Bellingham being English.

Bellingham being younger.

The different leagues in which both players play, and how, historically, these leagues have priced their players being sold to the EPL.

The financial stability of Dortmund & how that affects valuation of their star players, VS the financial position of Monaco, & how that affects the valuation of their player. Dortmund has shown that they can hold out for the money they want. With the financial woes facing Ligue 1 clubs, am not sure Monaco can do the same.

PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd, Barcelona, Juventus and LFC are interested in Tchouameni. I can definitely see him going on the cheap ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 10:56:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:26 pm
Thats it then is it? The old Office on the scrap heap

I look upon it like it's moving on, you know. It's almost like my work here's done. I can't imagine Jesus going 'Oh, I've told a few people in Bethlehem I'm the son of God, can I just stay here with Mum and Dad now?' No. You gotta move on. You gotta spread the word. You gotta go to Nazareth.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14709 on: Today at 10:57:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 09:33:19 pm

I agree that a starting-calibre CM will now be priority for the club. Tchouameni would be simply superb, and, he'd be better value than Bellingham, if you consider that he'd cost much less than him, and Tchouameni has already shown that he can play both the #6 and #8 positions.

If we loose Mane or Firmino in summer, another staring-calibre attacker would have to be bought. Someone like Nkunku (LW) if we loose Mane, Cunha (#9) if Firmino goes.

I still think Gomez will ask to leave to go somewhere he will start games. So I expect we will get a young CB. Beyond that, will Bradley be trusted to be TAA's deputy when, as likely, all 3 of Neco, Milner, & Gomez leave?

So, for summer, something like:

1 CM: Tchouameni?

1 attacker (if Mane or Firmino leaves)

1 CB


I expect Carvalho would come in, initially, to take Taki's position (6th forward/8th CM), so regardless of what else happens, I think he joins LFC.

Alright, mate. Welcome. Take a night off and just enjoy the now. Big, big season ahead. Let's focus on that.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,345
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14710 on: Today at 10:57:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:53:19 pm
Can't see us signing a player like Raphina who plays solely in a position we have a nailed on starter (Salah). Think we would want someone more versatile as the other forward- someone like Nkunku adds quality in midfield as an 8 or across the forward line

If anything, I suspect we have our eyes on someone like Anthony at Ajax who plays in a very similar style to Raphinha but is 3-4 years younger, which might fit in better with Mo's timelines too.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 11:02:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:12:41 pm
The problem with Tchouameni is that PSG actually need a player of his type, and they will most likely make a move for him. As for Bellingham, he is not on the market until the summer of 2023, and we don't know what will be the status and the needs of Man City and Newcastle at that time. If they need him, they will outbid anyone for him ...

Nah, the geordies are 3-5 years away from being able to do that. City won't compete openly with us. They know they'll lose out whichever way. We are fucking massive globally. Next 5 years are critical for the game. We're gonna show how you can do it the right way.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 11:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:56:47 pm
I look upon it like it's moving on, you know. It's almost like my work here's done. I can't imagine Jesus going 'Oh, I've told a few people in Bethlehem I'm the son of God, can I just stay here with Mum and Dad now?' No. You gotta move on. You gotta spread the word. You gotta go to Nazareth.

You mean you're not? Fucking hell Haze, that's a crushing blow...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 11:09:56 pm »
"Luis Diaz spoke to former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao and ex-Everton winger James Rodriguez about his next move - and both urged him to join Liverpool." ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368]   Go Up
« previous next »
 