The Diaz signing means its not essential, but Id still love to see us sign another attacker in the summer although it would obviously now mean one of Mane/Firmino going. But were in a position of strength now, in that we can wait if the right attacker isnt available.



And at least one midfielder. A starting quality midfielder remains our biggest priority, I think, and that will be sorted in the summer. Tchouameni sounds like it could be a goer. Again, if we get that one right then were probably in no hurry to add another, as long as Elliott and Jones continue to progress.



I agree that a starting-calibre CM will now be priority for the club. Tchouameni would be simply superb, and, he'd be better value than Bellingham, if you consider that he'd cost much less than him, and Tchouameni has already shown that he can play both the #6 and #8 positions.If we loose Mane or Firmino in summer, another staring-calibre attacker would have to be bought. Someone like Nkunku (LW) if we loose Mane, Cunha (#9) if Firmino goes.I still think Gomez will ask to leave to go somewhere he will start games. So I expect we will get a young CB. Beyond that, will Bradley be trusted to be TAA's deputy when, as likely, all 3 of Neco, Milner, & Gomez leave?So, for summer, something like:1 CM: Tchouameni?1 attacker (if Mane or Firmino leaves)1 CBI expect Carvalho would come in, initially, to take Taki's position (6th forward/8th CM), so regardless of what else happens, I think he joins LFC.