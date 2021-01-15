« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:29:16 pm
Is it? Then it's even worse, right? The outward facing site to the majority of the world is espn.com/soccer. They should really be able to talk to one of their own properties and get the scoop.
think the clue is in the end part of the link "soccer"
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.
His balls were grabbed in the first part of the medical mate.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:00:36 pm
What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.

I read it's because he's training with their national team as well, the medical is to be done in two parts.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:00:36 pm
What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.
They've taken some samples from him and are going away to analyse them and see if they're full of win
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

What if his piss turns green?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:00:36 pm
What on earth is a two part medical?! .feel like Im being fluffed.
They send a code to your mobile phone for the first part.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 06:35:01 pm
Ha ha. Oh yeah and who's gonna break the news to Kloppie that Sadio's gorra go in in 5 months time. Don't be so fucking daft lad. Kloppie's slowly building something magical here and that by definition includes the unique athletic/footballing specimens that are Mo, Sadio and Bobby. For the next 3 or 4 years at least.

You may be right. We will see. If we sign Diaz and keep all of Mo, Sadio, Jota and Firmino for years to come as you suggest, there certainly wont be any complaints from me. It would be a phenomenal forward line.

My thought is Mane will be sold, and I showed my working. I just cant see the good business sense in allowing all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino to grow old together on new deals, which is why I think Mane might be vulnerable.

Just pure guesswork in my part, and Im not ushering him out the door or anything like that.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:45:23 am
The Diaz signing means its not essential, but Id still love to see us sign another attacker in the summer although it would obviously now mean one of Mane/Firmino going. But were in a position of strength now, in that we can wait if the right attacker isnt available.

And at least one midfielder. A starting quality midfielder remains our biggest priority, I think, and that will be sorted in the summer. Tchouameni sounds like it could be a goer. Again, if we get that one right then were probably in no hurry to add another, as long as Elliott and Jones continue to progress.


I agree that a starting-calibre CM will now be priority for the club. Tchouameni would be simply superb, and, he'd be better value than Bellingham, if you consider that he'd cost much less than him, and Tchouameni has already shown that he can play both the #6 and #8 positions.

If we loose Mane or Firmino in summer, another staring-calibre attacker would have to be bought. Someone like Nkunku (LW) if we loose Mane, Cunha (#9) if Firmino goes.

I still think Gomez will ask to leave to go somewhere he will start games. So I expect we will get a young CB. Beyond that, will Bradley be trusted to be TAA's deputy when, as likely, all 3 of Neco, Milner, & Gomez leave?

So, for summer, something like:

1 CM: Tchouameni?

1 attacker (if Mane or Firmino leaves)

1 CB


I expect Carvalho would come in, initially, to take Taki's position (6th forward/8th CM), so regardless of what else happens, I think he joins LFC.
