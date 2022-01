Klopp will play Mane, and he will give him the opportunity to keep his place. I don't think that's a question at all, if anything this will be excellent motivation for Mane on many levels. Proving that he's better than Diaz, proving he's worth it for a new contract, or proving he's worth it for a team that he wants to play for potentially.



Sadio will buzz of it. He knows he'll play in the big games. The boss loves him. Win, win, for us whether he stays or goes. I desperately want Sadio to stay. Write him off at your peril. He's a fucking machine. He'll be fine for another 5 years like Mo. Wernt Ribery and Robben at their best for Bayern in their 30's? Our team is constantly evolving with our fucking fantastic coaching staff. We're building another great team here, on the quiet. More to come in the Summer. Mo likes this