« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 647653 times)

Online Hash91

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 10:07:51 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:01:01 am
Nkunku Will have 2 years left on his contract this summer.  Youd imagine a move would be on the cards

Also if we get a mf who can potentially cover 6 and 8 maybe fab becomes cover for rb. With the caveat that klopp has never seemed that interested in trying him there so far

On Nkunku - I've not really watched games but know from sporadic highlights that he's done very well as an AM in the last 18 months. But would a Fabinho - Thiago - Nkunku mid work? Or is he more suited to play Bobby's role.

Another scenario is where we sign 2 mids - one like Nkunku and one who can cover mid and RB (don't know if there are any players of this profile available, just shooting in the dark).
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,051
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 10:10:03 am »
Bit concerned about his short name limiting the amount we make from shirt sales.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 10:11:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:10:03 am
Bit concerned about his short name limiting the amount we make from shirt sales.
His full name is Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda.  ;D
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,051
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 10:12:23 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:11:38 am
His full name is Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda.  ;D

That works - should easily recoup his fee from shirt sales alone.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14564 on: Today at 10:14:44 am »
Thoughts on Dybala?
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14565 on: Today at 10:20:50 am »
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 10:07:51 am
On Nkunku - I've not really watched games but know from sporadic highlights that he's done very well as an AM in the last 18 months. But would a Fabinho - Thiago - Nkunku mid work? Or is he more suited to play Bobby's role.

Another scenario is where we sign 2 mids - one like Nkunku and one who can cover mid and RB (don't know if there are any players of this profile available, just shooting in the dark).
Fabinho  ;D
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14566 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:12:23 am
That works - should easily recoup his fee from shirt sales alone.
It can be safely assumed that Liverpool shirt sales will increase significantly in Latin American countries, with other Colombian stars at the end of their careers (Falcao, Rodriguez, Cuadrado).
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:46 am by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,051
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14567 on: Today at 10:29:17 am »
At least all those poor buggers who started supporting Everton because of James can switch to a decent club now.

Hopefully we light a building up when in Columbia when we sign him.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14568 on: Today at 10:29:35 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:17:36 am
So if we think ahead a couple of seasons- what do we need? A midfielder? Two midfielders? One more attacking option?
Certainly a midfield option, given either the injury records or ages of Ox, Keita, Thiago, Henderson and Milner.

There's been plenty of people complaining (no surprise there..) that we didn't get a midfielder last summer, but there's no way Jurgen could've predicted Harvey's injury or Jones' stop-start season - both of whom looked primed to have breakout seasons and plenty of games. Buying a midfielder last summer would've given us 9 players for 3 positions which isn't realistic in terms of squad, wages, game time or rhythm. However, it's probably now become an area of focus given how important that area is to our system in terms of how they press, shield the defence, cover the fullbacks, support the forwards, plus chip in with important goals.

Despite some of the doom-mongers harping on about squad depth, FSG not spending, etc, we are looking really good in most areas - particularly with this Diaz deal. We have the best keeper in the world, and a very capable backup who is young and getting better. We have good depth in defence where any drop-off in talent is more to do with the quality of our first choice players than who is playing backup. If Diaz signs and works out well, we'll have improved on what was already one of the best selection of forwards any club has ever had.

I guess a key decision for midfield is what do we need - a solid and durable grafter who can protect the ball, a more technical creator who can unlock defences, or a more defensive minded player to cover Fabinho and help control games/break up counters.

Whatever Jurgen decides, it's all looking good at the moment - we have players coming back from injury and Afcon, we've navigated a difficult period, got to a cup final, and still have a chance at winning 4 trophies. Happy days.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,290
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 10:32:19 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:22:56 am
It can be safely assumed that Liverpool shirt sales will increase significantly in Latin American countries, with other Colombian stars at the end of their careers (Falcao, Rodriguez, Cuadrado).

Didn't his career end about seven years ago?

And you're doing a disservice to the VVD of Colombian football, Yery Mina. :)
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
So Tchouameni in the summer and Bellingham in the next summer then.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14571 on: Today at 10:39:48 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:29:17 am
At least all those poor buggers who started supporting Everton because of James can switch to a decent club now.

Hopefully we light a building up when in Columbia when we sign him.
"They signed Diaz on purpose to reduce sales of our shirts in Colombia."  :no
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14572 on: Today at 10:46:12 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:10:03 am
Bit concerned about his short name limiting the amount we make from shirt sales.

Are we talking about Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda here?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14573 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
With the arrival of Diaz, we are getting additional depth and flexibility. I know that people are laughing at the idea of Firmino in midfield, but we did sign him as an attacking midfielder in the first place, and he does have the tools to be a very good advanced No.8 in Klopp's setup, along with Jones and Elliott. I suspect that we will see Firmino in a No.8 role in the coming months, for Klopp to see how it will work. Considering that we also have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, that is pretty good depth in midfield, even if we sell Ox and Milner leaves on the free. As for the attack, we will probably also add Carvalho in the summer on a free transfer, with Origi and Minamino being sold. If things work out this way, we will end up with the following front 6 depth:

Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz

Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho

Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:23 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14574 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:34:44 am
So Tchouameni in the summer and Bellingham in the next summer then.

We need both of them if we're to adequately replace Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Up
« previous next »
 