So if we think ahead a couple of seasons- what do we need? A midfielder? Two midfielders? One more attacking option?



Certainly a midfield option, given either the injury records or ages of Ox, Keita, Thiago, Henderson and Milner.There's been plenty of people complaining (no surprise there..) that we didn't get a midfielder last summer, but there's no way Jurgen could've predicted Harvey's injury or Jones' stop-start season - both of whom looked primed to have breakout seasons and plenty of games. Buying a midfielder last summer would've given us 9 players for 3 positions which isn't realistic in terms of squad, wages, game time or rhythm. However, it's probably now become an area of focus given how important that area is to our system in terms of how they press, shield the defence, cover the fullbacks, support the forwards, plus chip in with important goals.Despite some of the doom-mongers harping on about squad depth, FSG not spending, etc, we are looking really good in most areas - particularly with this Diaz deal. We have the best keeper in the world, and a very capable backup who is young and getting better. We have good depth in defence where any drop-off in talent is more to do with the quality of our first choice players than who is playing backup. If Diaz signs and works out well, we'll have improved on what was already one of the best selection of forwards any club has ever had.I guess a key decision for midfield is what do we need - a solid and durable grafter who can protect the ball, a more technical creator who can unlock defences, or a more defensive minded player to cover Fabinho and help control games/break up counters.Whatever Jurgen decides, it's all looking good at the moment - we have players coming back from injury and Afcon, we've navigated a difficult period, got to a cup final, and still have a chance at winning 4 trophies. Happy days.