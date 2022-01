Bloodyhell. How good are all these videos. Older United supporters will be sobbing into their brown mixed’s in a few months time as they watch the reincarnation of Georgie Best in Liverpool red running rings round every fucker. For the next half dozen years at least. What a fucking prospect just hope to fuck I’m around to see it all. What a talent this lad is. Just spent the last hour or so drooling over the magic he weaves. I knew he was good from that recent Anfield game but fuck me some of the stuff in those compilations - not least him skipping past the entire City midfield and defence with Bernado cuntface Silva puffing for tugs - has put me on planet fucking Ding Dong. How quick are those feet of his? How come nobody else has snapped this lad up? He’s got it all. Kloppie we fucking loved you before no question but you putting your foot down to ensure the suits bring this bundle of pure footy joy to beguile us puts you right next to Shanks for me.