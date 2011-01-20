« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 639490 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,351
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14400 on: Today at 07:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 07:27:03 pm
Please tell me you're joking in this case.

 :)

We it 'is' hard to gauge a player from YouTube videos ;)
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,664
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14401 on: Today at 07:33:29 pm »
After watching a few compilations Ive concluded hes essentially a hybrid of Mane, Neymar, Coutinho, Ronaldinho and Yossi Benayoun. Change my mind.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14402 on: Today at 07:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Careca9 on Today at 07:04:19 pm
Someone a lot more clued in than me can confirm on this but seems to be a lot of very good young players either coming to or close to end of their contracts such as carvalhao, bissouma (legal issues aside) or have reported buy out clauses that dont seem exorbitant such as nkunku - I must admit I was slightly worried when only konate was purchased last summer but as per journalist quotes maybe the transfer team do plan a couple of windows ahead and saw this or next summer as being the significant ones for investment, Im probably totally wrong on this but I cant remember this many young players being available at in relative terms are okish prices
Yes, a couple of months ago there seemed to be loads of reports of players whose contracts were up, would be available for decent fees or would be ripe for a move this summer. Gravenberch I recall being one example.
Realistically could be a lot of outgoings this summer as well.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14403 on: Today at 07:42:59 pm »
No news for a few hours  :(
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14404 on: Today at 07:45:22 pm »
Well depends on what hell hole you want to go down.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14405 on: Today at 07:48:22 pm »
Great news and it sounds nailed on.

Looks a really decent player, at a good age, with a high ceiling, and at a decent price - what's not to like? Would give us competition for places, great rotation options, and a player that can change games and give us something different.

Colombian too, and he looks to have that South American flair combined with a bit of steel and inner confidence.

Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14406 on: Today at 07:51:37 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 07:05:25 pm
https://youtu.be/4_Ggnm_EQJY


Well well well

Wow. His dribbling and tricks with the ball is amazing
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14407 on: Today at 07:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:45:22 pm
Well depends on what hell hole you want to go down.

Hit me
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14408 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 07:25:35 pm
Agree with you Al.

It's happened down the years.

First I remember was Peter Thommo who terrorised us in those FA cup games against Preston. Shanks walked across broken glass to get him.

Geoff Strong next.

Then in the '74 cup final Terry Mac was man of the match. Welcome Terry lad.

And so it goes right up to this fucking awesome prospect was saw at Anfield who will soon be wowing us all just like Thommo did back in the '60's.

Fuckin gerrin lad.

 :D

I remember one of the main reasons we signed Terry Mac and Barney was because of how upset they were in the aftermath of the Cup Final defeat.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14409 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:53:26 pm
Hit me

Well, a few rumours doing the rounds that we might tie up the Tchoo Tchoo train deal for the summer as well.  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,813
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14410 on: Today at 07:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:50 pm
Signing players who play well against us these days is better than the days when it was Downing and Charlie Adam. :D

Obviously our scouting is better but it cant harm a players chances when Klopp sees what they can do first hand.

Anyway, back with your arguments!

Carroll's breakout game was against us as well when Newcastle beat us under Hodgson. We signed him a month or two later.

Not to mention Brendan Rodgers's policy of wanting to sign anyone he'd ever managed before.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 50 Pence

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14411 on: Today at 08:01:17 pm »
Benteke used to do ok against us as well
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14412 on: Today at 08:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:18:46 pm
I don't think the club/scouts take much stock in how players play against us. It does help put players on Klopp's radar though and he ultimately has final say as long as the analytics back it up.

There are also the pre-match and post match analysis tapes that would perk Klopp's interest. It is the manager's job to analyse our opponents and come up with a game plan to beat them. It is then his job to use the post match analysis to improve the team.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,447
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14413 on: Today at 08:02:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:14:11 pm
Al for the love of all things.we didnt sign them because they played well against us.

I thought Everton was the club who signed players who play well against us? ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14414 on: Today at 08:05:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:16:42 pm
Of course we did. I mean from everything we know about how we extensively scout players and their personal lives, and have a world leading analytics department, ultimately we quite clearly just see who plays well against us and then we sign them.

Still annoys me that people still think Rafa signed Crouch off the back of that dreadful day at St Marys in 2004.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,213
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14415 on: Today at 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: 50 Pence on Today at 08:01:17 pm
Benteke used to do ok against us as well

Benteke (and Carroll before him) were good strikers, but a terrible fit for our team at the time we have signed them ...
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14416 on: Today at 08:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:56:14 pm
Well, a few rumours doing the rounds that we might tie up the Tchoo Tchoo train deal for the summer as well.  ;D

Would be lovely that.

Diaz starts tonight
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,528
  • Cool as
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14417 on: Today at 08:09:29 pm »
What's the deal with our overseas quota stuff? Weren't we pretty tight with that going into the season?
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14418 on: Today at 08:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?



I did. However that doesn't mean much as it is one game. I thought he was without doubt the biggest threat. Seemed fast, attacking and delivered a final ball. Only thing I thought he lacked against us was maybe he should have taken a shot on himself rather than pass. With that said if you watch Florent sinama pongolle against Olympiacos in 2004/5 you would think he was Messi when he came on at half time.  So hard to tell from one game.

Anyway hope it happens.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,217
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14419 on: Today at 08:12:55 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,146
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14420 on: Today at 08:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:54:56 pm
I remember one of the main reasons we signed Terry Mac and Barney was because of how upset they were in the aftermath of the Cup Final defeat.

Terry Mac was outstanding in that 74  cup final and Bob Paisley signed him a few months later. Unlike Shanks who made it clear that he signed the incredible Peter Thompson because of his performances in those two cup games against Preston, Bob kept his cards close to his chest but theres little doubt that Terrys bravado performance in that cup final was a huge factor if not the deciding one.

Another one I may be imagining (it happens more and more these days)  or it may have actually happened was Stevie Heighway playing outstanding for Skem at Anfield in an Amateur cup game I and then being invited to play in Sir Rogers or Gerry Byrnes testimonial.

 ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14421 on: Today at 08:15:08 pm »
Kind of a good thing that Porto got knocked out of the CL as well!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14422 on: Today at 08:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:18:17 pm
Oussama Assaidi is the poster boy of a good Youtube compilation video, his Heerenveen highlights made for wonderful viewing.

Personally, I decided against Youtube compilation videos ever since they managed to convince me that Andriy Voronin was a class striker.

Would you be wary of anyone who still maintains that Voronin was a class striker, after all we've seen?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14423 on: Today at 08:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:56:14 pm
Well, a few rumours doing the rounds that we might tie up the Tchoo Tchoo train deal for the summer as well.  ;D
Minamino to sweeten the deal? 😃
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14424 on: Today at 08:34:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:16:42 pm
Of course we did. I mean from everything we know about how we extensively scout players and their personal lives, and have a world leading analytics department, ultimately we quite clearly just see who plays well against us and then we sign them.

the analytics department just signs the checks...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,792
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14425 on: Today at 08:46:56 pm »
Quote from: 50 Pence on Today at 08:01:17 pm
Benteke used to do ok against us as well

Was a fantastic player until he blew out his Achilles
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14426 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 08:09:29 pm
What's the deal with our overseas quota stuff? Weren't we pretty tight with that going into the season?

I would imagine we would just remove Adrian or Minamino from the 25 man squads.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14427 on: Today at 08:51:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:12:55 pm
This is remarkable

What a background

https://twitter.com/simonedwardssaf/status/1487133791076425732?s=21
We have a habit of buying players who have had rough rides to the top, like Mane and Salah who also came from smaller villages, to Robbo, Jota even VVD who had to come up the hard way after initial rejections.

It's obviously their characters and will to succeed that Jurgen values so much.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14428 on: Today at 08:53:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:46:56 pm
Was a fantastic player until he blew out his Achilles

Yeh I remember pre injury Benteke destroying Arsenal at their place and doing the same to us not long after that. That injury took away his explosiveness, and after that he just became a bog-standard target man.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:36 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14429 on: Today at 08:57:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:12:55 pm
This is remarkable

What a background

https://twitter.com/simonedwardssaf/status/1487133791076425732?s=21

Thanks, found this piece as well which is worth a read (ignore the headline):

Luis Diaz: Who is the 80m Liverpool-linked star following in Falcao and James Rodriguez's footsteps at Porto?

The Colombia international has become one of the hottest properties in European football despite being an unknown until the age of 18

Though they are all now stars in their own right, Liverpools current attacking quartet all had relatively low-key starts to their careers.

Sadio Mane was born in the most remote region of Senegal, Mohamed Salah grew up in a village far from Cairo, Roberto Firmino was basically an unknown in Brazil when playing for Figueirense, and Diogo Jota started out at tiny Pacos Ferreira in Portugal.

That has allowed them to remain humble after becoming some of the most recognisable faces in the world game, and is one of the most important reasons behind their success.

It is a trait shared by Luis Diaz, the latest forward to be linked with a move to Anfield. The Colombia winger is a very shy and down-to-earth individual, who will not forget his roots, even if he is becoming a superstar back home.

His four goals at Copa America 2021 have sparked that new level of fame, though Diaz had already become a top performer for Porto, following the footsteps of his compatriots Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez in doing so.

But the speedy wing wizard is keeping his feet firmly on the ground off the pitch, and is regarded as being a role model of a professional.

Colombians tend to be open and outgoing people, but Diaz is different. He comes from Wayuu origins in the very north of the country, where people tend to be introverted.

Jaime Moscote, his manager at Junior Barranquilla in 2017, recalled in a GOLCaracol interview: "Lucho was one of the most reserved players, who was usually quiet and spoke very little. He is a very hard working guy, who came first to every training session and gave absolutely everything.

Diaz is the first top footballer to emerge from the Wayuu community, with the municipality of Barrancas one of the most neglected areas of Colombia, where hundreds of children reportedly die of hunger every year, and football scouting is less developed there.

Lucho, therefore, did not study the game properly until the age of 18, when he was lucky enough to have been discovered by national legend Carlos Valderrama ahead of the unique South American tournament for indigenous people: the Copa Americana de Pueblos Indigenas..

Valderrama was in charge of the Colombia team in 2015, alongside his friend, former defender John Pocillo Diaz, and they noticed Lucho at the teams trials, as the thin teenager impressed with his dribbling skills.

"We feared that it could be difficult for him, because he was very skinny and lost all the physical duels, but he still stood out amongst 400 candidates," Pocillo Diaz recalled.

Valderrama, the most celebrated Colombian footballer in history, loved Lucho's ball control. Ronaldinho is Diaz's role model, and he always tried to invent tricks and enjoy himself with the ball, like the Brazilian superstar. Those efforts were not in vain, even though a lot of work was needed to become a proper footballer.

"Lucho had a big problem, because he had a habit of running with the ball looking at the ground, and often didn't even notice that he had reached the end of the field, Pocillo Diaz continued.

He was very fast, possessed brilliant technical skills, and the ball stuck to his foot like glue, but he had to learn."

Colombia had a great tournament, reaching the final, and by 2016, Diaz had joined second division side Barranquilla FC, where the coach, Fernel Diaz, took him under his wing.

"Lucho can shoot from outside the area, he is comfortable with both feet, he can dribble, open defences up and score goals. He can do everything," he said.

Malnutrition problems had to be addressed, and Diaz often ate the same meal twice in order to get stronger. By the time he joined the mighty Junior Barranquilla in 2017, he was much more athletic and ready to play in the top division.

What followed in 2018 was a magnificent year for Diaz, during which he scored 13 league goals and was called-up to the national team for the first time.

His debut in the yellow shirt was wildly celebrated in his hometown of Barrancas, where a huge screen was placed in the central square so that all the locals would be able to watch the game together. He became a major celebrity, but remained humble amidst his meteoric rise.

The next step had to be chosen carefully, and Diaz waited for the right offer. He refused to join Cardiff City in 2018, and preferred Porto over Zenit in the summer of 2019, knowing that Estadio do Dragao was a superb springboard for numerous Colombian stars in the past.

Stability was important too, and having Sergio Conceicao as his only coach in Portugal has clearly helped. Conceicao is a strict disciplinarian, but he loves flair in attack and gives Diaz a free hand to improvise at will.

"The coach tells me to enjoy myself, to do what I like and to move forward, which is one of my strongest qualities. I am very grateful for his confidence," Diaz told Marca during the 2020-21 season.

The winger has most certainly improved during his time in Europe. He was a substitute for Colombia during the 2019 Copa America, but had grown into the team's best player by the time the 2021 edition came by last summer.

Diaz had a phenomenal tournament in Brazil, topping the scoring charts alongside Lionel Messi. Each of them was different, and two were of outrageous quality  an incredible overhead volley against hosts Brazil, and a long- range screamer into the top corner versus Peru.

Diaz also found the net in the 1-1 draw against Argentina in the semi-finals before Colombia lost on penalties as they fell agonisingly short of fulfilling their sacred dream.

It is evident that the 25-year-old is even more self-confident this season after such a performance. Having scored six league goals in each of his first two seasons at Porto, he has netted 14 times in 18 leagues matches this term, while also scoring in both games against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Despite that, his main focus remains on crossing and providing assists, and few left-wingers in Europe are more effective than Diaz right now.

As well as his ability, his resilience has been heralded too, and no more so was that on show than against Estoril in early January.

Porto were sensationally outplayed by the underdogs in the first half and were trailing 2-0 at the break, only for Diaz to lead a superb comeback. He started the move that led to the league leaders' first goal, scored the equaliser himself with six minutes to go, and then provided a sublime assist for teenager Chico Conceicao - the coach's son- to make it 3-2.


Will that be one of his last matches for Porto, though? The Dragons are reluctant to sell their best player in January, but there is an 80 million (£66.5m/$91m) release clause in his contract, and as he enters what should be his prime years, it could be the right time to move on.

Liverpool are just one of Europes elite clubs to have shown a keen interest in the Colombian, and it is only natural given his remarkable talents.

If Diaz does move to Anfield, he will not have any problems in finding a mutual language with Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota, all of whom overcame major difficulties and needed a slice of luck on their way to superstardom.

They remember where they came from, and so does Lucho, who dedicates his goals to his late grandmother, Rosaura. Liverpool fans could be about to hear a lot about her sooner rather than later.

https://www.goal.com/en-in/news/luis-diaz-80m-liverpool-linked-falcao-james-rodriguez-porto/blt15a0c6388fa584d5
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Up
« previous next »
 